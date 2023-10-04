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Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
Oct 4, 2023

I'm well into my second month of alternating doses of ivermectin and fenbendazole for my CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia). So far, so good. No more side effects after several itchy breakouts that cleared up pretty quickly. Must have had a few parasites! I'm planning to get blood tests around the end of this month to see if there's been any change in my lymphocyte count. I'll report back here on my results, if anyone is interested.

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MMA
Oct 4, 2023

Thank you for compiling this in one article, dear friend! It is so important. It hurts me to say that three people came to mind immediately that I know will benefit from reading this.

It's been almost a year since I lost a friend to one of the turbo cancers. I know I'm not alone and many of us have experienced the same horrible thing. That is why what you've written is such important information to share. I appreciate your labor on compiling this very much.

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