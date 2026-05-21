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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

If the mother to be has the correct prenatal care which eliminates negative lifestyle issues, avoid administration of toxic drugs and boost, the nutritional base which includes increasing vitamin D level above 50 ng’s each and every baby would be born 100% whole and there would be no argument that they needed to be medically treated. Of course, embracing this concept would eradicate and destroy the vaccine industry..

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Denise's avatar
Denise
2h

TRUTH! The Vaccine Con Is The Real Virus, Truth Is The Cure!!!!

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