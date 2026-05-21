The following is an important addendum to last year’s article…

…further proving that there is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective, or in any way necessary, and not a single vaccine has a quality Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) with placebo-control, and for very good reason; in fact, all of the major vaccines are actually far worse than the diseases they fraudulently purport to protect against; to wit:

"You are MORE likely to die from the VACCINE than from the DISEASE, this is true for EVERY single vaccine on the childhood schedule."

~Dr Paul Thomas, MD



There Is No Safe Vaccine On The Childhood Schedule...Period.



The statistical analysis of each vaccine...



The risk of death from Polio is 1 in 1 trillion

The risk of death from the Polio vaccine is 1 in 215K



The risk of death from Diphtheria is 1 in 42.5 million

The risk of death from the Diphtheria vaccine 1 in 76K



The risk of death from Tetanus is 1 in 1.5 million

The risk of death from the Tetanus Vaccine is 1 in 76K



The risk of death from Pertussis is 1 in 2.3 million

The risk of death from the Pertussis vaccine is 1 in 76K



The risk of death from Measles is 1 in 106.5 million

The risk of death from the Measles vaccine is 1 in 108K



The risk of death from Mumps is 1 in 40.3 million

The risk of death from the Mumps vaccine is 1 in 108K



The risk of death from Rubella is 1 in 0/negligible

The risk of death from the Rubella vaccine is 1 in 108K



The risk of death from Chickenpox is 1 in 32.3 million

The risk of death from Chickenpox vaccine is 1 in 202K



The risk of death from Hepatitis-A is 1 in 1.6 million

The risk of death from the Hep-A vaccine is 1 in 73K



The risk of death from Hepatitis-B is 1 in 305K

The risk of death from the Hep-B vaccine is 1 in 96K



The risk of death from HIB is 1 in 1.5 million

The risk of death from the HIB vaccine is 1 in 46K



The risk of death from Pneumonia is 1 in 236K

The risk of death from Pneumonia vaccine is 1 in 50K



The risk of death from Meningitis is 1 in 822K

The risk of death from Meningitis vaccine is 1 in 141K



The risk of death from Influenza is 1 in 136K

The risk of death from the Influenza Vaccine is 1 in 15K



**Statistical Facts From Dr. Paul Thomas' Book: "Vax Facts."** Source

Let us now review the social engineering gaslighting mechanics that the Medical-Industrial Complex along with their Intelligence-Industrial Complex coconspirators have refined and fine-tuned into a kind of ‘Trust the $cience’ guilt-trip of forced quasi-virtuousness and selfless compliance, more at ritual child sacrifices at the alters of BigPharma-compromised doctors with God complexes:

1. healthy baby is born



2. mom takes him to doctor



3. doctor gives him vaccines



4. child develops ear infections and other issues



5. doctor prescribes antibiotics and Tylenol



6. child continues to develop infections and illness



7. doctor prescribes more antibiotics and Tylenol



8. child develops food allergies and eczema



9. doctor gives him more vaccines



10. child develops asthma and ADHD



11. doctor prescribes steroids and Ritalin



12. mom thanks doctor for helping her child



GET IT YET? Source

And speaking of the ‘Trust the $cience’ mass formation collective hypnosis achieved during the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and the associated ‘$afe and Effective’ lies of the “emergency” authorized use (EUA) gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that did absolutely nothing in terms of offering any real-world C19 protection; but, rather, these depopulation injections were far deadlier than any gain-of-function virus, and kicked off a VAIDS epidemic with symptoms ranging from turbo cancer to early onset Alzheimer’s to myocarditis to surging mortality rates that to this very day are only getting worse for both adults and children alike, here is some addition context on the pediatrics side of this NWO globopedo eugenics program where the infection fatality rate (IFR) for kids is essentially zero:

It gets so much worse…



Ron Johnson released a new Covid Vaccine Study on pediatric deaths caused by the Covid Vax…



The CDC reported 80%+ of COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, hospitalizations, and deaths occurred within 14-days of getting vaccinated, but the CDC did not consider someone fully vaccinated until 14-days AFTER the 2nd dose of the Pfizer and Moderna jab. The majorly of people died before that 14 day mark. They never got counted.



You understand what that means, right? Far more people/children died because of those jabs.



What they did… is unforgivable. Heads must roll…

🚨 Sen. Ron Johnson says there is a total Media BLACKOUT on the new COVID Vax Child Death count study— 24% of 39,000 Victims Died the SAME DAY or Within 48 Hours! “They KNEW and Did NOTHING!”



Sen. Johnson is discussing a new FDA analysis/report he released on pediatric deaths linked to the COVID-19 vaccines. The data shows overwhelming safety signals that were ignored by health authorities in every major category.



Even worse! Dr. Peter Marks was made aware of these safety signals on March 26, 2021 that the inventors of the algorithm that analyzes the VAERS data was trying to (HIDE) the adverse events. https://rumble.com/v7a56k6-sen-ron-johnson-total-media-blockout-on-new-covid-vaccine-child-death-repor.html Source

Now let us briefly revisit the utterly horrifying autism data:

Childhood Vaccines Schedule:

1962 = 5 vaccines

1983 = 10 vaccines

2013 = 32 vaccines

2019 = 72 vaccines

2025 = up to 96 vaccine doses



Autism Rates:

1983 = 1 in 10,000

2013 = 1 in 88

2022 = 1 in 36

2025= 1 in 31

2026 = 1 in 20 boys Source

RFK Jr. knows far too much about all of these genocide injections, and yet not enough is being done to pull all of these vaccines from the market with extreme prejudice; in other words, MAHA is not delivering like it must.

As the cited article from last year concluded:

ALL of the ailments that the vaccine schedule pretends to cure — BigPharma has not cured a single one of these diseases by the way, or why, say, the flu vaccines continue to be an injurious perennial observance with a 27% negative efficacy — can be treated with healthy diets and inexpensive repurposed compounds that also happen to cure turbo cancers, attenuate VAIDS, reduce systemic inflammation, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and even successfully treat seasonal flu as well as the common cold.

Become informed, healthy, and as hard to kill as possible so that you may protect yourselves and your children against this global bioterror extermination agenda.

Do NOT comply.

Stay tuned for exciting new product launches from RESOLVX HEALTH, which will be coming very soon!

In the meantime, please take advantage of ⚡️THE MASSIVE FLASH SALE ⚡️by using code CREAM25 for 25% of on ALL of the amazing lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the newly released Ivermectin Cream, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

⚡️THE MASSIVE FLASH SALE ⚡️ ends Sunday, May 24th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code CREAM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX