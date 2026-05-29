2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
7h

Interesting that some of my coaches in Jr. High and High School, back in the early seventies, suggested that we put raw eggs in our morning juice before our afternoon workouts to help strengthen our bodies and minds.

Maybe they knew something about the benefits ???

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Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
8h

About the egg a week - I put a raw egg in my smoothie every other day. Is the raw egg different from a cooked egg? I don't really like cooked eggs, but I thought it was healthy way to eat an egg. Maybe it's better to use just the yolk - or none at all! Thanks for advice!

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