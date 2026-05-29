This is an update to last year’s article…

…with an X post from yesterday reaffirming that there is not a single vaccine that is in any way safe or effective, with not a single one of these depopulation injections having a randomized controlled trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because they all cause harms in varying degrees; to wit:

If anyone were to read all the death records I have read, they would know this to be true.

Vaccines cause an acceleration of existing dementia, induce violent outbursts, and seed dementia where it was not present. The single LARGEST vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 MILLION) found that adult vaccines (flu, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) increase risk of DEMENTIA (+38%) and ALZHEIMER’S (+50%) for a DECADE.



The MORE doses, the HIGHER your dementia risk. Source

Unsurprisingly, the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon vaccines also induce dementia:

Longtime readers of this Substack are well aware of the immense neurological damage from these NWO globopedo democide shots:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Readers of this Substack also appreciate that these “incurable” diseases can actually be treated with success; to wit:

Here is the article on the importance of adding creatine to the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol:

And here is the article on the importance of adding B12 to the to the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol:

It is vital to follow a modified ketogenic diet with an emphasis on high fat foods like eggs, which have been show to lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s dementia by 47%, according to a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.

The study entitled, Association of Egg Intake With Alzheimer’s Dementia Risk in Older Adults: The Rush Memory and Aging Project, found that the association between egg consumption and the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia in older adults was notably reduced.

Removing sugars and processed foods is also critical for the following most cutting edge strategy for reversing a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases:

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

ImmunX immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in ImmunX, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX

Creatine Monohydrate 4 x 500mg capsules every evening with dinner indefinitely

Methyl B-12 1 x 1,000mcg daily on empty stomach (water-soluble vitamins are better absorbed without food interference)

Do NOT comply.

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Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

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