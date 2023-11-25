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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Nov 25, 2023

Edited Fenbendazole for Dementia & Alzheimer's article.

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Lisa Nash's avatar
Lisa Nash
Nov 25, 2023

This “sickness behavior” sounds like the same side effects for vaccine injuries period!!!!! All vaccines!!!! I am so anti-government anything and always have been (an out the womb, natural born conspiracy theorist)! Praise God!!!!

How can anyone think they can inject themselves or their kids into good health with poison??? In order to take care of your body you need to know simple biology and how the human body works. All of what’s happening to humanity makes me so sick and sad! People are waking up but so many are still asleep.

My conspiracy theorist nature also alerts me to the assumption that probably all the vaccines (including the childhood ones) have this same stuff in them! They do whatever they want now. They have the full liability and permission from our government now! People better stay away from needles!

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