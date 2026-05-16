In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series comes one of the most tremendous healing experiences to date.

Imagine being happily married to the love of your life for over six decades, and then one day they become afflicted with end-stage dementia such that they become completely non compos mentis, and are essentially reduced to a persistent vegetative state (PVS).

All doctors consider a PVS dementia condition such as this irreversible and ultimately fatal, but this devoted husband did not heed these diagnoses, and his profound love for this wife never allowed him to give up on her, and so he cared for her daily while unrelentingly searching for some kind of cure to bring her back.

Upon reading the following articles…

…the gentleman reached out to yours truly seven or so months ago, and we discussed diet and the general dementia cure strategies at length, with the caveat that because his wife’s condition was so late-stage the odds were not in their favor.

And yet he was so determined and full of hope, assuring me that while he had nothing to lose, he was going to administer the protocol exactly as we had mapped out.

Fast forward to yesterday, and this gentleman updated me with some of the best news this Substack has ever received; to wit:

The email transcribed for ease of reading:

My wife my wife of 63 years has been suffering from dementia for about 7-8 years. I took care of her for 6 years until she needed to be institutionalized for her own safety. She’s 82 and I’m 88 and have issues with walking (can play golf anymore). I have her in a great and expensive place called Brightview in Wakefield, MA. We just started the third year.. As recommended by the 2nd Smartest Guy In The World I have had her on the protocol of Fenbendazole, ivermectin low dose lithium orotate, ImmunX and the removal of sugars and carbs. I’ve just removed all deserts and nothing with added sugar in her diet. I do give her extremely low sugar cookie now and then. I have had her on this protocol for about seven months and just started month eight. She has been in a wheel chair due to a slow shuffle walk for 5 months. And she has been non-verbal for at least two years. Speech is gibberish and makes no sense. She doesn’t understand or appears to not understand. Two months ago she started to try speaking and it has progressed to the point that she understands me and others. Every now and then she speaks a clear sentence in the right context. This morning she got up from sitting on a toilet to standing and quickly walked out of the bathroom unbeknownst to her aides from being wheelchair bound to a person moving around normally. She’s a long way from reversing this dementia, but I see light shining at the end of a tunnel.

This is a radical improvement that goes completely against the established medical grain; in fact, most, if not all gerontologists would claim that these changes are simply impossible, and yet here we are.

The fact that after nearly a decade his wife can now once again understand words, is attempting to speak herself, and has walked on her own after years of being wheelchair-bound proves that with the right (ketogenic) diet, basic repurposed compounds and a few inexpensive supplements even the most far gone cases of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia may at very least be improved upon.

Given the wife’s ameliorating cognitive trend, it would not be beyond the realm of possibility if she continues to make significant strides toward a complete reversal.

And just to reiterate, diet is vital for reversing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia cases, with high cholesterol intake critical for restoring cognition; in fact, we now know based on the latest research that high cholesterol diets dramatically prolong life, which, unsurprisingly, is the exact opposite of decades-long medical consensus:

The secret to living to 100?

HIGH CHOLESTEROL



A massive Swedish study tracking over 800,000 people for 35 years just revealed: Every single centenarian had HIGH total cholesterol. The higher your LDL, the longer you live. Source

In other words:

When butter was demonised, Unilever sold margarine.



When tallow was demonised, Procter and Gamble sold Crisco.



When eggs were demonised, Kellogg's sold cereal.



When red meat was demonised, Cargill sold soy.



When raw milk was demonised, Nestle sold infant formula.



When leather was demonised, BASF sold PVC.



When wool was demonised, ExxonMobil sold polyester feedstock.



When animal fat was demonised, the seed-oil industry grew from a niche product to the most consumed food ingredient on earth.



Every demonisation of an animal product made a specific group of shareholders very rich.



Every one of those products had been eaten by humans for thousands of years without incident.



The science changed the moment a substitute existed to sell.



Follow the money. The advice will start to make a lot more sense. Source

As a side note, this gentleman mentioned that upon reading the following article…

…he had his wife’s B-12 levels tested, and they came back very low, so the following latest protocol now has the inclusion of a bioavailable Methyl B-12 to round out what may very well be the most effective treatment approach for reversing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia:

Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

ImmunX immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in ImmunX, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX

Creatine Monohydrate 4 x 500mg capsules every evening with dinner indefinitely

Methyl B-12 1 x 1,000mcg daily on empty stomach (water-soluble vitamins are better absorbed without food interference)

It is precisely these kinds of important anecdotal success stories that are the driving force behind this Substack, and your humble author is extremely grateful for the opportunity to be of service…

Do NOT comply.

Stay tuned for exciting new product launches from RESOLVX HEALTH, which will be coming very soon!

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Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

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