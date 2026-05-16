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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
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I don't doubt that life style changes and some basic drugs and nutrients help contribute to the reversal of dementia and Alzheimer's. I also don't doubt that RX drugs play a roll in developing the dementia. What I don't understand is why we continually ignore in the medical world the central role that a strong and vibrant immune system plays in defending the body against all pathogens including fungal infections. A strong immune system is maintained by having a blood value of the active form of Vitamin D which is not a vitamin, but a hormone that controls the expression of over 3000 genes when activated. Blood value should be over 50 ng's. Properly designed and objective clinical trials will confirm this, but will not happen since it will not produce a profitable patentable money maker. NIH should wake up.

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