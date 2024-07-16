Perhaps after the recent assassination attempt on President Trump, he is finally ready to come out against ALL vaccines, especially the slow kill bioweapon Modified mRNA “vaccines;” but, in the meantime, we have this encouraging hidden video about the democidal childhood vaccine schedule:

Trump wants to do “small doses” of deadly injections that do not work for any disease, versus the current “horse” sized doses. Except that no vaccine currently has a large high quality RCT study with control (placebo) showing that any vaccine is safe or effective.

The above video comes courtesy of RFK Jr.’s son’s X post:

Readers of this Substack appreciate that yours truly is no fan of RFK Jr. as presidential nominee, irrespective of his monumental exposé on Fauci.

So why exactly does Trump want to administer babies “small doses” of vaccines when he concernedly admits during the above RFK Jr. call that these very same vaccines at higher doses are so extremely dangerous?:

And then you all of a sudden see the baby change radically— I have seen it— too many times— and then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago…

Talked about it a long time ago, and yet how does Trump or RFK Jr. or anyone else for that matter know exactly what dose of any of the childhood vaccines is safe or effective? Which RCT study was Trump citing when he suggested that babies be injected with “small doses” of these vaccines versus medium or massive doses or any doses whatsoever?

Yes, the Uniparty beholden to Pfizer and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers are guilty of bioterror Crimes Against Humanity, whereby We the People have been unconstitutionally stolen from via “income” taxes in order to be coerced into receiving “free” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” — talk about paying (under threat of State violence) for your own demise.

One has to wonder when will Trump finally admit the horrifying truth about his Operation Warp Speed injections…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

