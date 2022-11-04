2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Nov 4, 2022Edited

PS there is not a single vaccine that is safe, necessary or effective.

If any individual and especially doctor challenges this statement, please have then produce a single RCT with placebo control research study.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Soyelcaminodelfuturo's avatar
Soyelcaminodelfuturo
Nov 4, 2022

That’s a powerful image.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture