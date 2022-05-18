Let’s table the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ since these experimental gene therapies never made it past animal trials, and for good reason, have no live attenuated or dead Covid virions in them, thus never qualifying as actual “vaccines” proper, and as such were never approved for human use, fraudulent EUA notwithstanding.

Instead, we may review the four major vaccines, and what precisely they actually achieved in terms of “public health:”

Several well-regarded doctors explained to me — off the record of course — that human lifespans have been greatly shortened as a direct result of all of these questionable injections.

The above six diseases were eradicated by sanitation, clean water, and improvements in hygiene, etc. well before any “vaccine” saved the day.

There are many studies that expose that even the flu “vaccine” is not only unnecessary, but actually dangerous (for e.g. a randomized controlled trial in children done in 2012 showed that flu shots increased fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.)

Please think long and hard about the entire “vaccine” program, and do your due diligence. Especially now that the PSYOP-19 Depopulation and Control Great Reset One World Government eugenics program has accelerated. All made possible by the Rockefeller “health” and “medical” programs that kicked off all of this “Germ Theory” insanity.

Do NOT comply.