2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Brent McGregor's avatar
Brent McGregor
1h

Those numbers are only the reported ones. I'm confident that the reality is much higher.

I had five, count 'em five, cardiac events starting about two years after the poison shots (mandated by my gubbermt contractor). I didn't report any of them because the way to report them was very intimidating. About 2023 I was in bad shape with all sorts of other things associated with it. I began Ivermectin and nicotine patches. It's been over a year now with no events.

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
2h

For those who have lost family members due to the Pfizer mRNA shot, read what the Kansas Attorney General has done here: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/breaking-big-win-court-rules-pfizer

The Massachusetts Attorney General has not had the decency to reply to my August 26, 2025 request that they pursue this same avenue. So just yesterday I wrote to one of my U.S. Senators representing the state in which my daughter lived and her son, my grandson still lives to tell the MA attorney general that I want compensation from Pfizer for my daughter's 1st degree murder, because Pfizer knows that their "vaccine" was created to kill its victims.

Every state's attorney general needs to do the same thing.

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