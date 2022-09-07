2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

🤡🌎
Sep 7, 2022

Condolences. Hope T pulls thru.

I had comment a few weeks ago about 10 electricians, 5 vaxxed, 5 unvaxxed. This afternoon one of the vaxxed who had left the company (he kept falling in the job) tells me he got covid again. He starts out with “man this strain is something else!”. He continues to tell me he was floored by it for two weeks and was near delirious at times. I suggested ivermectin and other protocols but he stopped me mid sentence to say “horse dewormer?! I don’t think so bro. If I didn’t have the booster I’d had died”

I can’t help them. I’ve sent him endless literature, your Substack and others. They’re lost and it’s taking a toll on us all.

Again good luck to T.

Just a quick edit. This guy has had covid 4-5 times now. He’s 40, overweight but damn. Don’t look good for him

AnnR
Sep 7, 2022

Imagine being the nurses who are seeing these calamitous incidents and knowing that the vaxx caused it. They are going to be suffering severe PTSD.

