Backstory:

In March of last year my dear relative T was persuaded into taking Pfizer’s slow kill bioweapon injection.

On the way to the appointment T called me twice to consult with me about her fast approaching medical procedure.

One of my greatest regrets was being preoccupied at the time, and thus unable to answer her calls.

When I finally did speak with T much later that day I was deeply concerned for her health.

I made T swear to me that she would never ever get another one of these murderous injections, explaining that these EUA gene therapies not only could never prevent transmission, but that they would wreak havoc on her immune system, amongst other potential AE’s.

I further elucidated that the dose determines the poison, and that she was in fact extremely fortunate to have stopped at her first and only injection. I also forewarned her that the PSYOP-19 program had to involve never-ending boosters, and that she must never comply with the inevitable pressure from doctors, friends, family or anyone else for that matter.

Two months later:

T was returning home from a relaxing Hawaiian vacation. In mid-flight she suffered a massive heart attack. There was no way to redirect the flight.

She almost died on the plane.

At the ER she was diagnosed with an absolutely devastating heart attack. It was, as per the doctors, a miracle that she survived.

I spoke with T when she finally called me from her hospital room. T had made every effort to impress upon me that she had not had prior histories of heart problems, blood clots, etc.

And then she said without any trace of doubt in her voice that the “vaccine” had done this to her heart. There was no other explanation.

I replied that given that even at that time the VAERS data was expressing wholly unprecedented surges in myocarditis, blood clot and heart attack cases since the rollout of this poison that I could not disagree with her.

The following day T suggested to her cardiologist that her heart attack was “vaccine” induced. The cardiologist outright dismissed her thesis, and said that it was totally unrelated and impossible. Without so much as a scintilla of doubt, T’s cardiologist concluded that despite her excellent overall health and medical history, that her heart attack was in fact strictly due to natural causes.

Mopping up the DEATHVAX™ spike proteins:

Upon being discharged from the hospital, I devised a protocol for T involving ivermectin, nutraceuticals and peptide therapies in order to attenuate the spike proteins and associated damage. Given how the Modified mRNA alters the body, I knew that T’s treatment would have to be ongoing and indefinite. (Note: This substack has previously reviewed how the Modified mRNA gene therapy injection swaps out the Uracil component of the five naturally occurring RNA nucleobases for the synthetic Pseudouridine. The former lasts around 2 minutes in the body, while the latter lasts indefinitely.)

T started to feel markedly better almost right away.

The multi-varied protocol was clearly working.

Fast forward 2 months later:

T’s bloodwork came back stellar. The cardiologist was visibly surprised by all of panels and overall health rebound.

But T was still not quite the same since receiving the injection. Some days she was unusually lethargic, other days she suffered insomnia, had bouts of dizziness, headaches, etc.

Prior to the injection she had never experienced any of these symptoms, especially not with such regularity.

Yesterday:

T was holding court at a lively dinner party. Suddenly, in mid-sentence she could no longer speak.

Something just snapped.

A kind of brain malfunction.

She was unable to string two words together.

Everyone at the party was beyond concerned.

After a few long terrifyingly silent moments T was finally able to utter five barely audible words in her husband’s ear, “Take me to the hospital.”

The hospital:

The diagnosis was transient ischemic attack (TIA), also commonly referred to as a “ministroke.” The doctor explained that a minuscule blood clot spontaneously developed inside a tiny blood vessel, minus the aneurism. The minute clot had dissolved by itself.

Here is a page from T’s discharge papers:

The nurse:

When the doctor went off to his next patient T was left alone with the nurse. The nurse then somewhat furtively asked if T had the Covid “vaccine.”

When T in the affirmative the nurse surreptitiously confided in her that incidences of TIA, blood clots, heart attacks and myocarditis have literally gone parabolic since these “vaccines” were introduced.

And then the nurse glanced around and whispered to T that morticians were unable to embalm corpses because of the, “hard spike proteins that are blocking the blood vessels.”

The nurse nervously confided that her family friend happened to be a local mortician, and that there were so many bodies piling up so fast that the local funeral parlors were simply unable to satisfy their casket demand.

Even after listening to all of my rants, T was still stunned at what she was she told. But then what she was told was even worse. A lot worse.

The nurse’s mortician friend had never in his career previously seen such tough, stringy and rubbery “clots” jamming up the arteries prior to the DEATHVAX™ rollout. He constantly complained that his job had become exceedingly difficult; the arteries were simply unworkable, and embalming the bulk of his corpses was next to impossible.

Before finally departing, the nurse added in sotto voce, “the Vax is causing this and actually the death itself.”

I am deeply troubled and incensed at not just what was done to my dear relative, but to humanity as a whole. That rage informs this Substack as well as my other endeavors in exposing and fighting against these Crimes Against Humanity.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X