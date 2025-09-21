Ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, this Substack has been diligently tracking excess deaths, with a particular focus on following the proverbial money when it came to life insurance actuary payouts…

…and now we have the latest grim death payout data…

…but there is much hope nonetheless, because at the end of this article a lifesaving protocol will be featured which may stave off “vaccine” adverse events, and even reverse much of the damage.

by Frank Bergman

One of the world’s leading data experts has revealed that the insurance industry is now seeing up to 5,000 deaths every single week that are linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The staggering death toll was disclosed by Edward Dowd, a renowned Wall Street data analyst.

Dowd dropped the bombshell during a recent interview on the Commodity Culture podcast.

While sounding the alarm about the discovery, Dowd revealed that the number of healthy young adults “dropping dead” has skyrocketed.

He also notes that “vaccine” injuries are now “10-15 times higher” than before the mass Covid “vaccination” campaign.

Worryingly, however, he says that “vaccine” injury victims and families of the dead are too afraid to speak out because they “fear backlash.”

Dowd argues that the reports on mRNA injection-related deaths and injuries are being shut down by Big Tech and the corporate media.

In the United States alone, Dowd revealed that insurance data shows “3,000–5,000 vaccine-linked deaths a week.”

“Injuries are 10–15 times higher,” he added.

“30–50-year-olds are dropping dead.

“The victims fear backlash or can’t accept they were misled.

“The media and tech giants actively suppress these stories,” he warns.

WATCH:

Dowd, a former executive at the world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock, has been sounding the alarm about surging deaths among the Covid-vaxxed for some time.

He is considered one of America’s leading data experts.

Through his expert analysis of insurance industry data, Dowd has become a prominent figure in investigations into the impact of the global Covid “vaccination” campaign.

As Slay News previously reported, Dowd dropped a chilling warning in April after uncovering evidence showing that the number of excess deaths of working-age Americans is skyrocketing.

According to an alarming warning from Dowd, insurance industry data shows that excess deaths are soaring among people aged 18 to 64 years old.

These deaths started exploding after the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

However, the deaths appear to show no signs of slowing down, despite the pandemic being long over and “vaccination” rates dropping off.

In January 2022, Life Insurance CEO Scott Davidson reported that death rates among working-aged people aged 18 to 64 were “up 40 percent over what they were pre-pandemic.”

He explained that a 40 percent spike in deaths was completely unprecedented.

Davidson compared a 10 percent rise in deaths to a once-in-200-year flood.

According to Dowd, excess deaths are now “off the charts.”

Davidson also noted that excess deaths that started surging in 2021 were non-Covid deaths.

WATCH:

Meanwhile, other highly vaccinated nations around the world are continuing to sound the alarm about surging deaths.

An explosive new alert has emerged from Singapore regarding the nation’s skyrocketing excess death rate among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The chilling data has raised serious questions about the true toll of the aggressive global Covid “vaccination” campaign.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that “excess deaths” are the number of deaths above what would be expected based on historical trends.

According to bombshell data from the Human Mortality Database (HMD) and peer-reviewed studies, the country experienced a sharp and sustained rise in excess deaths immediately following the rollout of Covid “vaccines.”

The spike is an ominous signal that the vaccines may have played a significant role in the surge of mortality.

The data paints a disturbing picture of a country that, despite being one of the most vaccinated in the world, is facing unprecedented levels of death.

In March 2022, excess mortality in Singapore spiked to an astonishing 49.9% above expected deaths.

The broader period between February and April 2022 saw an average of 24.0% higher deaths than usual.

Alarmingly, however, this wasn’t a temporary uptick.

Excess deaths have continued surging long after the pandemic.

As of December 2024, the most recent data reveals that excess deaths in Singapore have stabilized at approximately 25-30% above the historical baseline.

The data suggests that this elevated mortality rate has become the new normal for the fully “vaccinated” nation.

For anyone that subjected themselves to these gene altering depopulation injections, or that was shed upon, or that simply wants to improve their health in a time of gain of function lab released viruses during cold and flu season, the following treatment approach may very well reverse many of the “vaccine” adverse events, not limited to turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, etc. & etc. & etc.:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

