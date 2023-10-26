This Substack has been diligently covering the excess deaths and diseases like turbo cancers since the DEATHVAX™ rollout…

…and now we have addition conformation that the democidal depopulation program is accelerating:

Charts from the above X post:

Let us reiterate the admission based on the painfully obvious trends in the above charts:

"The mortality trend was so stark that OneAmerica announced deaths in its group life business had risen a full 40% in the 18-64 age group, a trend that began in the second half of 2021 and continued through the remainder." —Tim Bischof, chief actuary at OneAmerica

And the low-grade attempt to dismiss these trends by ascribing blame to PSYOP-19 is easily debunked:

The toxin-like effect is due to the toxic slow kill bioweapons, not limited to their cytotoxic spike protein (SP 2) payloads.

Readers of this Substack knew the why years ago.

And readers of this Substack also know full well that these “vaccine”-induced excess deaths from cardiac damage and turbo cancers may be attenuated, and even cured…

And the attempted financial sleight of hand and fantasy narratives…

…rudely collide with the inexorable payout reality.

They want you dead, and the actuaries are paying out for said deaths of the healthiest and most productive members of society (i.e. 18-64 year olds) like never before in history.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X