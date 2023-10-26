2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD
Oct 26, 2023Edited

https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/logical-motive-for-mass-vaccination

If it was just about profit, they would have put saline in all the vials and made even more money.

By the process of elimination, the only reason to put a substance that requires extreme refrigeration into the covid injections is power and/or culling the "herd".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Rob Polans's avatar
Rob Polans
Oct 26, 2023

Don't waste your money on insurance. The company invests it sort of betting you'll die, while you bet that you'll live. The odds are against you, they are the house.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture