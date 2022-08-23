The following charts compiled by actuaries offer incontrovertible proof that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is driving soaring all-cause mortality…

It is important to consider that global death rate for year of the “pandemic” 2020 was 0.76%, whereas global death rates for non-pandemic years 2018 and 2019 were also 0.76%.

So how can Q3 2021 be explained away?

What kind of mental gymnastics and statistics-defying tricks can be conjured up to justify a mortality surge that is unprecedented even during an especially high casualty (conventional) wartime quarter?

Looking at Q2 2020 in America we see significant mortality rises which were due not to COVID as claimed by criminal authorities and the illegitimate government, but, rather, to the deliberate prevention of early treatments, deadly hospital protocols, ruinous lockdowns, MK Ultra mass formation psychosis masking, untreated medical conditions, profound societal-wide stress, drug overdoses, suicide and premeditated nursing home sinocide.

Also of note is that when the alleged COVID deaths in America reached 600,000 ,the Center for Disease Crimes (CDC) put an asterisk on that number, admitting that “COVID only” deaths as registered on actual death certificates represented a mere 5% of that figure, or around 30,000 deaths. That is essentially a flu season that since the rollout of PSYOP-19 had magically disappeared.

The report attempts to explain away DEATHVAX™ lots and geographic regions:

Comparing state-level excess mortality percentage estimates to estimated COVID-19 vaccinated percentages shows a moderate negative correlation for both the U.S. population and the Group Life data. Therefore, other variables in addition to COVID-19 vaccination rates are certainly relevant to explaining the excess mortality observed in the United States. The color-coded geographic regions in Figures 8.2 and 8.3 show noticeable clustering of excess mortality results regardless of vaccination percentage, especially in the U.S. CDC data.

Luckily, we have some context regarding, “a moderate negative correlation for both the U.S. population and the Group Life data” as well as socio-geo-economic data:

Now we await the actuaries on their Q4 2021 data. But perhaps the most important dataset for this coming cold and flu season Q4 2022 which will serve as the ultimate test for the genetically modified humans and their VAIDS.

Expect far worse all-cause mortality, more at DEATHVAX™ mortality, as the weather becomes colder.

And since the planet has now entered a Grand Solar Minimum, the increasingly colder global temperatures may serve as the perfect PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE excuse for rising “all-cause” mortality, or Ice Age-induced SADS (IASADS).

Do NOT comply.