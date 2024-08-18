Absolute must read well worth your time and careful consideration:

by Dr Ah Kahn Syed

This has been a tricky one to write because there are so many moving parts that effectively converge on one whole… so perhaps a TLDR as an introduction is warranted.

The COVID "pandemic" was created in order to sell a novel and otherwise untestable product line to the global population. Although successful in that aim the chickens are starting to come home to roost with millions of excess deaths globally. Somebody other than the instigators needs to take the blame so there needed to be a new merry-go-round of scapegoats to sow confusion long enough that the instigators never end up paying. Cue, the Actuaries.

So where to start to unravel this mess in a cogent way?

Let’s start by attributing the blame to “COVID” shall we?

“COVID is responsible”

This was a recent headline in the Business Times which drew the attention of the excellent Senator Rennick on twitter recently:

On the face of it, this statement raised no eyebrows at all. After all, we all know that “COVID” is still killing people, don’t we?

Well, it shouldn’t be.

Firstly, the global population has now been exposed to multiple bouts and variations of this cold-like virus and it’s no longer “novel” which was the scary prospect sold to the world back in 2020 when the entities that knew exactly where it came from needed to scare the world into believing there was no possible treatment.

Remember this?

It was a report of a walk through at Elmhurst hospital in New York where thousands of patients were supposedly dying every minute - even though that was impossible and the video itself shows very few patients and unused ventilators.

It was a lie.

Here’s the actual video from the NY Times youtube channel (just in case they delete it)

You can see empty beds and unused wrapped ventilators and no patients being pushed round in emergency or stacking up in ED. They also reference the “tent outside” which relates to the Samaritan’s purse tent hospital that ended up never being used (because there was no excess of sick patients).

So Colleen Smith’s narrative in this video was an outright lie.

Purely coincidentally, of course, Colleen Smith’s specialty is medical simulation. That is, making up scenarios where people pretend to be ill and need a doctor’s intervention. Great for training medical students. Not so good if you’re using it to overinflate a pandemic.

The point being, when we were sold this pandemic as being dangerous and requiring unprecedented measures of containment it was because we were told that we have never been exposed to this virus and therefore it’s as dangerous as bringing a cold to an Amazon tribe. But that wasn’t the case at all - even back then - and it’s definitely not the case now after most countries have been infected many times over.

Secondly, particularly in Australia where the population has been vaccinated multiple times over and nearly 100% of Australians have been vaccinated1, the population was also told that the vaccinations would stop the pandemic and it would stop the deaths.

So, how can a population that is nearly 100% vaccinated still be dying “of COVID”, and worse, why did the deaths from “COVID” get worse after the vaccine rollout (as we discussed here and here).

Of course the predictable response is heard in cries of “you opened up the country that’s why there were so many COVID cases”.. except that there is a problem with that because we were told that the COVID vaccine was 95% effective at stopping infection, and apart from the obvious fraud that we have exposed previously in those studies it seems that only Brad Hazzard - health minister for New South Wales - knew that COVID cases were going to explode immediately after the vaccine booster rollout.

I wonder how he knew? Because the epidemiologists didn’t know - only Brad Hazzard, the health minister who imposed COVID vaccines by force coercion consent on the population2, knew.

How smart is he?

And here is the original clip where he makes the Nostradamus-like prediction.

He was right of course - the vaccination booster rollout imparted to the population of Australia such unparalleled protection that the case rate increased by 20 times as we already discussed here.

So, now Australia has a situation where it “opened up” believing that that vaccine would offer protection against infection, transmission and death - and it didn’t do any of those.

So who’s to blame? If it’s “COVID” and the deaths are ongoing then we are talking over 40,000 deaths in Australia alone, and over 10 million deaths worldwide.

Now it gets interesting

(1) If the vaccine manufacturers (and DARPA who commissioned them) committed fraud in selling their vaccine as a method of preventing infection (which they did) they may be criminally and financially liable for a huge number of deaths (2) If the vaccines “worked” and the deaths “would have been worse without the vaccines”3 then the entities that created the virus must be responsible.

Of course, any questioning of the real world effectiveness of the “95% effective at stopping infection” COVID vaccines resulted in conflation and obfuscation from the two main sources of vaccine data - the UKHSA4 and NSW health.

The UKHSA famously stopped publishing COVID data by vaccination status when their famous “table 14” showed that vaccinated people were getting COVID at 3x the rate as the unvaccinated people5.

Although this was dramatic by March 2022, it had already become obvious by September 2021 that the vaccines were not preventing infection (although the introduction to the UKHSA documents insisted that they were, even though their own data was showing the opposite - hence why it was buried in table 14 at the end of the document).

So, in September 2021 the media was brought in6 to propagandise explain to the population why a higher rate of COVID in vaccinated people didn’t actually mean that the vaccine wasn’t working. Here’s a classic example:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m000zkzq

The narrator gets into a pretzel trying to explain why the very same data source that was being used to tell you that the vaccine worked - because it didn’t show what they wanted to - now can’t be relied on.

The clip also introduces Adele Groyer (around 14:30) - an Actuary and prominent member of the UK-based COVID 19 Actuaries Group. She is tragically no longer with us having succumbed to a rapidly progressing cancer. Adele was one of the main opponents of the (never-investigated) proposal that the vaccine rollout directly or indirectly led to an increase in cancer deaths, despite being a documented factor in the Australian Bureau of Statistics reports for excess deaths that we discussed here in 2022.

A similar denial of “anything but the vaccines” in relation to excess deaths in most Western countries following the vaccine rollout famously came out of the Australian Actuaries institute, who seem to be very friendly with the COVID-19 Actuaries Response Group….

With the other partner involved here being “Actuarial Eye” - who unironically embedded an eye of Horus into their website meta data, presumably “just for fun”.

But the combined Actuaries report7 itself was a hoot.

Not only did they point out that deaths in 2020 (the scary pandemic year) were lower than expected but nonchalantly claimed that there were 3000 excess deaths in 2021 and around 20,000 predicted for 2022 - the year of publication (2023 was to become worse of course)…

…but what did the combined might of these expert actuaries organisations come up with as the cause of these excess deaths?

Well, COVID of course. And the impact of the “COVID measures” (which were a government intervention - that will be important later). These included:

“Pandemic-Influenced lifestyle changes” (apparently we ate too much during lockdowns) “Undiagnosed COVID-19” (because you can die without symptoms of a respiratory disease, according to the actuaries). “Delayed deaths from other causes” (apparently people could hold off dying during the scary COVID pandemic year and choose to die the following year)

In fact, surprisingly because the Actuaries are obsessed by it, nobody died of “Climate Change” in this report.

And the other thing that they didn’t die of - OBVIOUSLY - is the COVID vaccines. Because, as the COVID 19 UK group had already said - only 14 people died from the COVID vaccines8.

Excerpt from the Actuaries report, with verbatim copy in the tweet above

Naturally this would be believable if it wasn’t for the fact that there were ultimately over 1000 reports of death following vaccination reported to Australia’s vaccination safety database - of which the majority appear to have no verifiable record of investigation as a FOIA on exactly this question was refused back in 20229.

Who’s Responsible for “COVID”?

Well, this one should be easy because we exposed proof of the source of “COVID” with a famous two part series which eventually spawned this Daily Mail article and the #ModernaGate hashtag back in 2022:

Two years later and the COVID select committee are finally getting round to asking the right questions of the right people who were clearly and provably involved with the labs that created the virus as well as the viruses themselves.

So, this now raises another question. That is, who foots the bill?

Just before we answer this it’s worth understanding exactly what happened and I’ll try and summarise it here:

Researchers involved with "Gain of Function" also known as "Pandemic preparedness" research have been creating viruses, or clones of viruses (DNA versions from which fully working RNA viruses can be made), for years. This "research" has created "Lab Leaks" which is code for the deliberate or negligent release of viruses into the environment. This time it resulted (whether naturally or with assistance) in global spread and the declaration of a "pandemic". The eventual result of that - either directly or indirectly - was millions of deaths and the destruction of global economies.

Now this article is not going to discuss how those deaths arose (because we have already done that) but for the sake of argument let’s take the actuaries role and say it was because of “COVID”. The adverse result of “COVID” was:

Deaths from COVID infection (mostly indirect due to pneumonia) Deaths from the disruption of societal function Deaths from pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions Financial losses related to the interruption to the economy Psychological and physical injury not amounting to death

Well, that is going to amount to a big bill and some criminal prosecutions.

So, who should pay?

Let’s see if a cartoon helps

Who is Going to Pay the Bill?

All the relevant players are in the meme, including one or two that you might not know so I’ll have to introduce them.

DARPA: The US Dept of Defense quango that underwrites most of the illegal gain of function (biological weapons development) around the world. ECOHEALTH: Peter Daszak’s organisation that recruits multiple university virology departments around the world to pretend to swab bat bums in Laos and other places. REINSURERS and INSURERS: Insurers are the insurance companies that provided “Pandemic Insurance” plans. Reinsurers are the insurers to the insurers.

I’m going to focus on the last group but before I do I’ll just reiterate what is going on so you can see where we’re headed next

If chaos can be implemented in the blame game over COVID, nobody will ever have to pay a dime in compensation and nobody will ever go to jail. Those are the lessons learnt from thalidomide, agent orange, the Iraq war and a hundred other government-corporate interventions that caused immeasurable death and disability.

Now, let me guess, this is the first time you’ve heard of “reinsurance”?

So isn’t it funny that it pops up as a discussion point in one of the more trusted accounts exposing COVID origins here:

For reference, Michael Worobey was one of the primary instigators (along with Tony Fauci and a few other now infamous characters) of the “it came from a pangolin-bat-snake get together” story, which everybody now knows was a lie

So why would people like Worobey also be getting involved in reinsurance disputes?

To answer this we should know what the reinsurance companies role was….

“Blue Canaries” is another anonymous account helping expose the truth about this pandemic cartel and wrote a fantastic thread here explaining how the game works.

Here’s my translation:

Find monkey-bat viruses to take to lab (MB = Metabiota).

Gain of Function monkey-bat viruses infected into people (EA = Ecohealth Alliance).

Sold Pandemic Insurance (Metabiota)

Sold Surveillance (Metabiota)

Virus labs in Ukraine and China

Release in planes and airports

People get sick and wear masks

Roll out the Tik Tok hospital dancers (to paradoxically create the perception of a deadly pandemic)

Vaccinate everybody

Create more money

More sickness results

And here’s the first post of the longer thread that shows how Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca company links into Metabiota, providing a direct line from the US government corruption pipeline (Joe Biden) to Metabiota and the US biolabs in Ukraine and China.

The thread (archived here) shows all the links between Nathan Wolfe’s Metabiota and Ecohealth Alliance.

Nathan Wolfe - who you may never have heard of - is of course highly connected, one of the “100 most influential people in the world”. Here he is with Ghislaine Maxwell, second-in-line to blackmailer-in-chief Jeffrey Epstein at the Time Gala.

Here is a short description of his role from this article

He is the epicenter of the Deep State bio network. Not only is he the founder of Biden’s Metabiota, he is a WEF member, DoD employee, sat on the board of Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance involved in Wuhan, funded by DARPA, Gates Foundation, funded Ghislaine Maxwell’s TerraMar project with the Clintons, member of The Edge Foundation collecting microbes and housing animal viruses all over the world, AND Russia have accused him directly of being the key player in creating SARS-CoV-2 from a bat coronavirus he discovered in Ukraine.

I should remind you that the Edge Foundation is basically Jeffrey Epstein’s blog used by the “Skeptics society” (a dubious collection of pharma-obsessed scientists who have historically used their scientific credentials to protect pedophiles). Terra Mar is Ghislaine Maxwell’s company which ran a submarine to Epstein Island, coincidentally for the Skeptics society and their science friends.

Lawrence Krauss of the Skeptics society on the way to the Epstein Island submarine with Stephen Hawking ( archive )

What are Reinsurers?

So now we get to the crux of what has been going on in the background of this “COVID pandemic” situation.

From the Insurance Information Handbook:

Reinsurance is insurance for insurance companies. It’s a way of transferring some of the financial risk insurance companies assume in insuring cars, homes and businesses to another insurance company, the reinsurer.

For context, bear in mind that “insurance” companies are the people that sell you life, disability and employment insurance. They have no control over whether a “pandemic” or other event occurs that creates a huge drain on their resources from deaths or disability.

As it happened, there was no discernible pandemic that resulted in natural losses in 2020. However, there has been since, with excess deaths reported around the world following the COVID vaccine rollout that was meant to “stop the pandemic” but appears instead to have been temporally associated with, if not contributory to, its perpetuation.

As a result of something that has happened over the last 3 years, excess deaths have gone crazy in most countries in the world.

Excess deaths 2022 in developed nations (source: BMJ )

And that something is being attributed to “COVID”. But we know that “COVID” was a pandemic created by biolab gain of function research conducted through Metabiota, DARPA and the Wuhan institute of virology. So shouldn’t they pay for the consequences of all these excess deaths that are going to bring insurance companies to their knees through life insurance and disability claims?

Well, fortunately insurance companies can insure themselves against such spikes in unprecedented claims. And the companies that underwrite these are reinsurance companies. You can tell them from their names most of which end in “Re”: Munich Re, Swiss Re, Gen Re are examples. And most of the reinsurance business runs through a super corporation called Berkshire Hathaway, run by Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett is one of the world’s richest men having made a fortune from “a textile company”. He is apparently a philanthropist who partnered with Bill Gates, which provides significant influence over what happens with the virology-to-vaccine pipeline. Of course his hundreds of billions of dollars of personal wealth are - just like Jeffrey Epstein’s - genuine earnings and nothing at all to do with cronyism in the US government.

Now, although you might think that the reinsurance companies would take a hit during a “devastating pandemic” the opposite happened. From August 2020:

Go figure. And in another amazing coincidence, pandemic bonds just failed to meet their July 2020 deadline for “not having a pandemic” maturity. Pandemic bonds were created in 2017, conveniently just as Metabiota (linked to Ecohealth) and the reinsurance cartel were creating a perfect storm for a pandemic.

And now that you know who the players are, this headline will make some sense:

And to hammer the point home, from the article:

One of the world’s largest reinsurance companies, Munich Re, and In-Q-Tel, an investor that focuses on the development of tech to support the U.S. intelligence community, recently signed “strategic agreements” with Metabiota, according to a statement from the firm.

So we have the CIA (via In-Q-Tel10) running a scheme whereby the very people running biolabs in Ukraine11 (and by implication China and other places) were linked directly to the people creating “pandemic prediction software” for reinsurance companies to scam insurance companies into paying huge amounts in pandemic insurance, that they could only make money on if they never had to pay out.

If we try and simplify this complex web the results might look something like this, excluding the many equivalent and ancillary players - one of which we will come to shortly:

And if you want a more detailed network chart here is the official version from the Russian military who are really not happy that US biolabs were being run on their doorstep to fund the pharmaceutical companies.

And the push back from Voa News fact check really does the US government no favours:

Kirillov said, “Washington uses outside actors to hide the objectives of research. These are contracting and intermediary organizations (Metabiota, Quicksilver, EkoHealth Alliance, more than 20 companies) and businesses of the so-called Big Pharma.” That is false. U.S. laboratories in Ukraine, African countries, and elsewhere work in cooperation with national authorities to predict and prevent bioterrorism, and outbreaks of diseases that pose a threat to public health. The U.S. uses a transparent system making the labs and their research publicly accessible.

Really? What transparent system?

The transparent system that despite legislation (FOIA) requiring that documents are released on demand, result in huge swathes of redactions12 to cover up enquiries on activities like EcoHealth Alliance. They claimed to have not received funding for their psychopathic “bat vaccine” program (AKA creation of SARS-CoV-2) yet are on record as having received funding covering the exact same period.

And “work in cooperation to PREDICT and PREVENT bioterrorism and outbreaks”.

Really? Where was the prediction of COVID despite hundreds of millions of dollars being invested in research by sketchy organisations like the “PREDICT consortium” telling us that bat viruses are a danger to us… when they are instead just a tool to create a gravy train of funding to their own organisations to prop up the pharma corporations who then make money producing vaccines for diseases that would never have existed without this “research”.

And it’s not just Ecohealth and the PREDICT consortium that are indelibly linked with Metabiota. Here’s everybody’s friend Raina Macintyre and her co-worker and latest recruit to UNSW Deepti Gurdasani promoting Metabiota’s “pandemic prediction” software along with their own.

Note that Deepti Gurdasani is well known for trolling COVID sceptics13 on twitter in her brief time registered as a doctor in the UK. Despite endlessly promoting the COVID vaccines it appears that she doesn’t have that much confidence in them if the CNN article is to be believed:

Deepti Gurdasani has spent the past two years debunking Covid-19 myths and misinformation on TV and online… She says she has not been into a shop, restaurant or movie theater – or any other indoor space, aside from her own home – in the two years since, because she fears catching the virus could be fatal.

And just to add a bit of symbolic context this is the creepy logo of UNSW’s EPIWATCH at the Kirby Institute which received millions of dollars in funding from government, Big Pharma and the bizarre Vitalik Buderin who donated over $5m himself. Just for philanthropy, of course.

Yet despite the billions of dollars laundered into Metabiota, EPIWATCH, PREDICT, Ecohealth, DARPA, DTRA and all the other organisations that suck up huge amounts of your money to “predict and prevent” pandemics…. they all failed to predict this pandemic in any meaningful way.

But don’t expect any refunds. The money has gone.

So, interestingly, has the Metabiota website describing their epidemiology tool despite it being promoted as “outstanding” by Munich Re all the way back to 201514.

Oh well. I’m sure someone made a few quid.

And now just to recap where we are up to before we come to the final section:

The reinsurance companies and the US government were enjoined in a network that created novel viruses, as well as the insurance policies that were sold to cover losses from pandemics that they had the capacity to create. If they could create the fear of an imminent pandemic, then create a pandemic that wasn't that deadly and so not have to pay out - the reinsurance companies could clean up.

Yet instead of losing huge amounts of money, how did Munich Re (the largest reinsurer) and Berkshire Hathaway (the king of reinsurance, whose subsidiaries include Gen Re) do during the last 5 years when they should have been destroyed by pandemic insurance claims?

They doubled their stock price. Of course they did.

% change by year in stock price for the two main reinsurance corporations 2019-24

So how can they possibly make money on selling pandemic insurance yet not paying out when there was the “worst pandemic since Spanish flu”?

Well, here’s where their friends the Actuaries come in.

The Actuaries Cartel

Now we get back to where we were at the start, with the actuaries telling us that the deaths were all from this entity called COVID (which was nobody’s fault, you know) and now isn’t really causing excess deaths.

As you can see, there are “no excess deaths” because the Actuaries Institute have decided that the post-COVID death figures (which in Australia are 20,000 a year higher than they should be) are now the baseline. It’s the New World Order of actuarial statistics.

And it’s not just them.

Another group that is indelibly linked to the actuaries - because there are basically only actuaries left after the virologists realised the group had been usurped - is PANDA who we met previously - trying to gaslight us into believing that biological weapons research doesn’t and never did exist.

So the new narrative is “THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC” and if you dare to push back against that narrative you will be attacked.

And because “THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC” (🙄) that obviously means that whoever created COVID did nothing wrong too, get it?

So the question then becomes, as always, cui bono? (Who benefits - also known as “follow the money”)

Well the Actuaries and the reinsurance companies definitely tickle each others’ bellies. As an example here’s Gen Re sponsoring PANDA’s Actuarial Society meeting.

And bear in mind that Gen Re is the reinsurance company whose research department is run by Louis Roussow from the Covid 19 Actuaries group who claims to have recruited Adele Groyer mentioned at the start of this article, just before she contracted cancer that rapidly became terminal.

What a close family these actuaries are.

And talking of family, the other actuary of note - the primary author of the Australian actuaries report (the “nobody did anything wrong” report) - is Karen Cutter whose prior company received millions of dollars from the Australian government at the start of COVID. In fact, Finity consulting were given a contract worth $2,365,000 just in Feburary 2021 for “Actuarial Studies of Lifetime Health Cover and Risk Equalisation” amongst other highly lucrative contracts from the Australian government15.

Top contracts awarded to Finity consulting from the AU government 2019-2024

Now, imagine receiving a total of $22m from the Australian government and then having influence on the writing of a report that tells the public that the Australian government enforced on their population a product that resulted in more than 40,000 excess deaths.

Not gonna happen.

So is the Actuaries institute “independent”? Not a chance. Which would likely explain why they deleted their twitter account16 when the Finity links were exposed.

You are not going to see an independent and honest report from any of the actuarial groups that are either paid by government contracts or have any vested interests with reinsurance companies. That includes: The Actuaries Institute of Australia, The Covid 19 Actuaries Group (UK) and the Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) which is affiliated with PANDA.

Do you see how this works yet? I’ll help you.

“There was no pandemic really”

”Biological weapons programs don’t exist”

”Gain of Function viruses aren’t real”

”Nobody died from the vaccines”

”COVID caused some deaths but it was nobody’s fault”

”All the deaths were due to government policy”

All add up to:

“Nobody did anything wrong, therefore nobody needs to pay and nobody should go to jail.”

The exception to “nobody needs to pay” will, of course, be “the government” as long as this is confined to financial penalties and not criminal convictions. Because nobody cares if “the government” pays because that means you’re paying.

It’s monopoly money, until it needs to be repaid - by your children.

So, there you have it. The actuaries, reinsurance companies, US DOD, NIH, biolab research groups and all the huge corporations that benefited financially from COVID don’t need to answer for any of their crimes. And the confusion and chaos sown by PANDA and similar groups (which prompted the #ProjectPANDA hashtag on twitter) will solve the problem… because by the time people have realised exactly what happened and who was responsible those people will have sailed off into the sunlight to yet another island in the Caribbean.

Nice work if you can get it.

Are you ready for another pandemic yet?

#ProjectPANDA denotes the coordinated attack on genuine groups (those trying to get accountability for the COVID pandemic) by groups sowing chaos in order to protect the people who were responsible.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Footnotes

1 https://www.health.gov.au/our-work/covid-19-vaccines/vaccination-numbers-and-statistics Covid 19 Vaccine Rollout Update 12 July 2024 465KB ∙ PDF file Download Download 2 The first vaccine mandate for health care workers. Judged “coercion is consent’ by “Justice” Robert Beech-Jones in Kassam vs Hazzard Oct 2021 Public Health (covid 19 Vaccination Of Health Care Workers) Order 2021 210826 9 250KB ∙ PDF file Download Download 3 Literally the worst paper in history the comic book cartoon which masquerades as a medical journal published this modelling study which, by its very nature, assumes that the vaccines saved lives in order to show that the vaccines saved lives. No you can’t make this up. Remember the Lancet was the same journal that unironically published the Surgisphere study.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(22)00320-6/fulltext

4 Here I use UKHSA as a proxy for the UK government statistics departments which include the UKHSA and ONS (Office for National Statistics)

5 The last UKHSA vaccine surveillance report showing COVID cases by vaccine status - week 13 2022. Ukhsa Vaccine Surveillance Report Week 13 1.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download 6 Archive https://archive.md/llfle

7 2022 Actuaries Institute Report

8 This disingenuous claim was also repeated by Karen Cutter, primary author of the Actuaries institute report here

9 TGA FOI 2471 - refusal of request for the anonymised investigation records of the first 14 deaths following vaccination in the under 65 age group. D21 2853864 Foi 2471 Decision Letter Practical Refusal Redacted 322KB ∙ PDF file Download Download 10 “While IQT originally catered largely to the needs of the CIA, today the firm supports many of the 17 agencies within the U.S. intelligence community, including the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate.”

https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/in-q-tel-a-glimpse-inside-the-cias-venture-capital-arm

11 Black & Veatch were also running biolabs in Ukraine, under the auspices of DTRA. DTRA is another part of the US military’s bioweapons program - whether it is a competitor or partner to DARPA is a question for another day.

https://archive.md/4tWfE

14 “Metabiota Announces Groundbreaking Solution for Epidemic Risk Financing”

Archive https://archive.md/0eQOK