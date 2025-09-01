As this Substack has been diligently reporting on ever since the release of the “emergency” use authorization (EUA) Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

…the DEATHVAX™-induced turbo cancer epidemic is exploding all around us, and will only get worse due to the mostly undiagnosed VAIDS that all of the genetically modified spike protein factory subjects are experiencing.

In other words, we are in the midst of a global bioterror depopulation event that is unfolding like an accelerating slow motion car crash, and now thanks to an important research study we have even more incontrovertible proof of this iatrocide and democide.

But there is hope, and at the end of this article a lifesaving treatment strategy will be featured…

by Jim Hoft

A bombshell peer-reviewed study out of Italy has just shattered the narrative peddled by Big Pharma, corporate media, and government health bureaucrats.

For the first time, a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 people tracked over 30 months has revealed that the so-called “safe and effective” COVID-19 shots are linked to alarming spikes in multiple forms of cancer.

Researchers followed every resident aged 11 and older in Italy’s Pescara province from June 2021 through December 2023, examining hospital records and adjusting for age, sex, prior health conditions, and even prior COVID infection.

The researchers allegedly found that those who received at least one vaccine dose had a much lower risk of dying from any cause compared to the unvaccinated, and this protective effect was even stronger in people who had three or more doses.

When looking at cancer, the picture was less clear. People who had been vaccinated appeared somewhat more likely to be hospitalized with a new cancer diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated, particularly for cancers of the breast, bladder, and colon.

However, this increased risk was only evident in people who had never been infected with COVID-19, and it disappeared—or even reversed—when the analysis required at least twelve months to pass between vaccination and a hospital admission for cancer.

Hospitalizations for cancer were 35% higher in vaccinated individuals versus the unvaccinated (HR 1.23).

The link was strongest in men and in those with no prior COVID infection.

Overall Cancer Risk : +23% after just one dose

Breast Cancer : +54% risk after vaccination

Bladder Cancer : +62% increased risk

Colorectal Cancer: +35% increased risk

Even after multiple doses, the risks remained elevated across the board.

The authors noted that vaccinated individuals are usually healthier, wealthier, and more likely to get preventative care, a phenomenon called the “healthy vaccinee bias.”

If anything, the numbers should have shown lower cancer rates. Instead, cancers surged. That means the real danger could be far worse than what the data shows.

Doctors and whistleblowers have been warning for years about sudden, aggressive cancers appearing in otherwise healthy people after the jab.

This study, alongside more than 100 other peer-reviewed papers, confirms the link between mRNA injections and deadly cancer pathways. A new medical term has even been coined: COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer.”

More from Focal Points:

THE FIRST FORMAL SIGNAL: INCREASED CANCER RISK Despite strong “healthy vaccinee bias” (explained below), the study still found multiple increases in cancer hospitalizations among vaccinated individuals. Overall cancer risk: +23% increased risk after ≥1 dose (HR 1.23, 95% CI 1.11–1.37) (statistically significant)

+9% increased risk after ≥3 doses (HR 1.09, 95% CI 1.02–1.16) (statistically significant) BY CANCER SITE (Hazard Ratios Converted to % Increased Risk) Breast cancer +54% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.54, 95% CI 1.10–2.16) (statistically significant)

+36% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.36, 95% CI 1.08–1.72) (statistically significant) Bladder cancer +62% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.62, 95% CI 1.07–2.45) (statistically significant)

+43% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.43, 95% CI 1.08–1.88) (statistically significant) Colon-rectum cancer +35% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.35, 95% CI 1.01–1.80) (statistically significant)

+14% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.14, 95% CI 0.96–1.36) (not statistically significant) Hematological cancers (leukemia/lymphoma) +31% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.31, 95% CI 0.96–1.79) (not statistically significant)

+7% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.07, 95% CI 0.89–1.29) (not statistically significant) Uterine cancer +77% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.77, 95% CI 0.76–4.13) (not statistically significant)

+20% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.20, 95% CI 0.73–1.96) (not statistically significant) Ovarian cancer +71% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.71, 95% CI 0.60–4.82) (not statistically significant)

+86% with ≥3 doses (HR 1.86, 95% CI 0.68–5.12) (not statistically significant) Thyroid cancer +58% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.58, 95% CI 0.84–2.99) (not statistically significant)

-3% with ≥3 doses (HR 0.97, 95% CI 0.67–1.45) (not statistically significant) Prostate cancer +1% with ≥1 dose (HR 1.01, 95% CI 0.68–1.49) (not statistically significant)

-3% with ≥3 doses (HR 0.97, 95% CI 0.76–1.23) (not statistically significant) Lung cancer -10% with ≥1 dose (HR 0.90, 95% CI 0.68–1.18) (not statistically significant)

-7% with ≥3 doses (HR 0.93, 95% CI 0.79–1.11) (not statistically significant) WHAT THIS MEANS The strongest, statistically significant increases were found for breast, bladder, colorectal, and overall cancer risk.

Nearly all other cancer sites also showed an upward trend, though not statistically significant due to wide confidence intervals.

Only lung and prostate cancers showed no evidence of increased risk. This pattern suggests a real signal that is partially obscured by confounders and limited follow-up time.

Read the data below:

Covid 19 Vaccination All Cause Mortality And Hospitalization For Cancer 30 Month Cohort Study In An Italian Province Pmc 2.7MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A terrifying chart from the cited study that irrefutably proves a direct correlation between turbo cancers and “vaccine” doses:

The burgeoning VAIDS turbo cancer epidemic as a function of multiple genetic integrations of highly carcinogenic ingredients, plus the spike protein factory effect of suppressing the p53 protein which is responsible for systemically keeping cancers at bay means that this horror show is only going to get worse.

And the only way to survive this bioterror peaceful culling of the human race is to prophylactically administer the following “vaccine” adverse event protocol at the lower doses, and at the higher dosing ranges for active turbo cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS, etc. & etc. & etc.

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

