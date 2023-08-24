This Substack has been tracking developing turbo cancer trends:

And correlating turbo cancers to excess mortality:

The latest turbo cancer data is in, and it’s more of the same horrifying trends:

Charts from the above X:

Is it not especially ironic that cancer treatment expenditures are going parabolic just as “vaccine” uptake collapses, and yet the latter is increasingly driving the former to unprecedented heights?

As this Substack has pointed out on numerous occasions, BigPharma’s remaining cash cow is cancer. And their DEATHVAX™ is directly responsible for their current profits…

…which is precisely why they are once again pushing another “pandemic” in PSYOP-23, knowing full well that they will never “earn” the windfall profits they did during PSYOP-19. Because “free” (i.e. theft via taxes) “vaccines” that are rejected en masse are not a viable business model, even in the most radically technocratic Banana Republics populated with the most brainwashed NPCs.

But there’s more ironies of ironies, and “coincidences” of “coincidences:”

A quarter million “excess” deaths per annum will soon become millions as VAIDS increasingly transitions from subclinical cases to “sudden” death, ever greater surges of turbo cancers, heart failures, prion-based diseases, and so on and so forth.

Luckily, there are real solutions to these democidal Great Reset crimes, even for the most genetically modified human spike protein (SP 2) factories; to wit:

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X