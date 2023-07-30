There is a terrifying addendum to Friday’s article:

This Substack wrote that the highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40) is present in all of the DEATHVAX™ offerings, but that is not exactly correct. It is actually far worse than that.

It is not the entire SV40 virus that is “contaminating” these slow kill bioweapon “vaccines;” but, rather, a modified plasmid sequence that includes the SV40 promoter.

The SV40 promoter is a partial sequence of the entire SV40 virus. This SV40 promoter partial sequence is the component that is most responsible for inducing cancer; in other words, the most carcinogenic element of the SV40 virus was added to these Modified mRNA “vaccines” as the promotor sequence.

When a modified plasmid sequence (inclusive of the SV40 promotor) is introduced into a human cell, it can integrate into the host cell's chromosomal DNA through a process called homologous recombination, or non-homologous end joining. Homologous recombination occurs when the plasmid sequence shares some similarity with the target chromosomal DNA, facilitating the integration.

Once integrated, the plasmid sequences, including the SV40 promoter, become a permanent part of the cell's genome. The cell's transcriptional machinery can then recognize and utilize the SV40 promoter to initiate the transcription of nearby genes. This could include the expression of oncogenes, or other genes, depending on the location and regulatory elements in the vicinity of the integrated plasmid.

Thus, the plasmid DNA integrates directly into the chromosomes and activates cancer genes via the SV40 promoter; therefore, the human genome is irreparably transformed in the worst ways possible.

Substack author Anandamide goes into more granularity on this horrifying and irrefutably deliberate addition of the weaponized plasmid sequence in these DEATHVAX™ eugenics injections:

And to reiterate yet again, “vaccine” damage via the plasmid sequence (inclusive of the SV40 promotor) and associated mechanisms of damage may be managed with anti-Spike Protein compounds such as Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, but never truly cured. While the un-”vaccinated” refuseniks who may, for example, have been shed upon by the “vaccinated” and contracted the modified Spike Protein (SP 2) laced exosomes will also benefit from said drugs, while not having this “contaminated” genetic material permanently integrated into their genomes. Both the “vaccinated” and un-”vaccinated” alike can prophylactically protect against (turbo) cancers, and the various other possible adverse reactions.

These inexpensive repurposed drugs will be critical in addressing plasmid sequences, SP 2 damage which includes the suppression of the p53 protein which in turn is responsible for systemic cancer suppression, and the myriad other adverse reactions.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X