2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jun 18, 2023Edited

YouTube video updated.

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
Jun 18, 2023

I like to pass stuff like this on but those who read it already get it even though this enhances their knowledge and understanding. Those who really need to read such posts just won’t read them or laugh them off.

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