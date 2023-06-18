It is not only the mRNA component of the slow kill bioweapon injections that genetically modifies recipients into walking spike protein factories that is exclusively responsible for all of the democide that we have been witnessing since the “vaccine” rollout.

Former leader of the MIT Human Genome project Kevin McKernan and his research team have discovered that these PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ offerings contain simian virus 40 (SV40), which is responsible for inducing cancer in humans, including mesotheliomas, lymphomas, and cancers of the brain and bone. The findings were posted on OSF Preprints in early April 2023.

Dual-Attack Vector:

Not only are the deadly spike proteins responsible for suppressing the p53 protein, which in turn is responsible for suppressing cancer, but the SV40 itself will over time cause “turbo” cancers.

In 2002, the Lancet published evidence linking polio vaccines contaminated with SV40 to Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. According to the authors, the vaccine may be responsible for up to 50% of the 55,000 Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cases diagnosed each year.

Decades ago Dr. Judy Mikovits exposed these “vaccine” contaminates, and was arrested for it. Dr. Fauci personally put an end to her research career. The evidence of SV40 in these PSYOP-19 “vaccines” perfectly jibes with all of her warnings.

McKernan also has established that the DNA contaminants found in the COVID-19 “vaccines” result in the genetic modification of the human genome, which has and will continue to set off all kinds of autoimmune diseases.

Last week Mckernan presented his findings to the FDA and mentioned that other labs have now reproduced his results. This is earth shattering as reproducible evidence now exists that these “vaccines” are incredibly dangerous and must be taken off the market immediately.

This 4 minute presentation is must see (at 4:58:51):

These mRNA vaccines are produced by using a DNA template, which is converted into mRNA in a lab.

The final product should ideally contain only the mRNA, with all of the DNA removed during the manufacturing process.

However, studies by Mckernan independently verified by other labs found DNA remnants in the vaccine doses.

This DNA appears to come from the original templates used to produce the mRNA. The quantities detected far exceed the levels typically considered acceptable by both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The DNA remnant implications are as follows:

Immunological Response: When foreign DNA enters the body, it could trigger an immune response. This is typically a beneficial reaction, as it's the body's way of protecting itself from potential threats. However, in the case of these vaccines, this DNA isn't supposed to be there, so any immune response it triggers could potentially lead to unexpected side effects. Integration into Human Cells:There's a possibility that foreign DNA could integrate into the cells of the human body. If this were to occur, it could potentially disrupt normal cell function and could, in theory, increase the risk of developing certain health conditions. Oncogenic Concerns: Some of the detected DNA sequences are associated with a virus known as SV40, which in certain animals can cause cancer.

Even Bill Gates’ ChatGPT trained on corrupted data extolling the “safe and effective “vaccines”” had this to say about the above:

This appears to be an abstract or introduction from a study that you or your team has conducted. The findings presented, if confirmed, are indeed concerning. This would indicate a significantly higher level of DNA contamination in these mRNA vaccines than is allowed by both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The sequencing methods used in your study seem comprehensive and robust. You used both RNA-seq and DNA focused sequencing to identify and quantify the DNA contamination. The use of qPCR and RT-qPCR to confirm the presence of the contamination also adds credibility to your findings. The implication of your findings, including potential impacts on the surveillance of vaccine mRNA in breast milk or plasma, as well as studies on reverse transcriptase activity of LINE-1 and vaccine mRNA, are crucial to consider. If there are high levels of DNA contamination in these vaccines, it indeed complicates these analyses and possibly others. The discovery of a known SV40 promoter enhancer in the DNA contamination is particularly noteworthy. SV40 has been researched extensively due to its oncogenic properties in some animals and potential effects in humans. In response to your earlier question about the possibility of identifying the integration of this DNA in the human gut microbiome, the detection of unique sequences such as this SV40 promoter enhancer may potentially facilitate the process. However, the challenges and considerations I previously mentioned still apply. Overall, these are significant findings that warrant further investigation and attention by regulatory authorities, independent researchers, and the manufacturers of these vaccines.

A technocrat’s most advanced Eugenics program to date:

The question remains: were these “vaccines” were deliberately DNA contaminated, or was it some kind of accident?

The answer is exceedingly obvious to anyone appreciating the rudimentary science of inducing endogenous cytotoxic spike protein production via exogenous mRNA injections could never immunize, protect or in any way cure anyone from a respiratory infection; in fact, there is no possible way that any researcher, non-brainwashed doctor or Medical/Intelligence Industrial Complex operative was unable to appreciate that these injections could never have been anything other than slow kill bioweapons.

Thankfully, there are inexpensive drugs that are able to both attenuate the deadly spike protein and treat cancers:

It is now more important than ever to reverse the democidal damage done, and to never allow these “experts” to ever inflict any more iatrogenic damage.

Do NOT comply.

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