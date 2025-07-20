2nd Smartest Guy in the World

The Wise Wolf
2h

Let’s talk about Covid and trust.

My sister has a medical degree. She wears the white coat, speaks the lingo, and probably meditates in a lotus position while drinking kombucha and reading The Lancet backwards. She told my parents not to listen to me—just another paranoid conspiracy theorist, apparently—when I warned them that injecting an untested, fast-tracked, lab-spawned serum into their veins was probably not the smartest move.

They listened to her.

Within a year, my father was diagnosed with multiple cancers. My mother ended up on the operating table for heart surgery. And my sister—yes, the vegetarian yoga guru doctor under 45—woke up one day to find 26 cancerous polyps in her colon like some grotesque birthday surprise.

But hey, at least she believes in the science.

Meanwhile, I had a YouTube channel. 140,000 subscribers. My livelihood. I retired early to run it like a junkie retires to chase the next high. During a livestream, I did the unthinkable—I questioned the narrative. Not even five minutes later, boom: three community strikes, channel deleted, livelihood vaporized. Gone. Like I’d never existed.

YouTube’s message was clear: “You don’t get to talk. We’ve already decided what’s true.”

Three years later, countries like Japan are whispering the same things I was screaming into the void. But here in America? The land of the free and home of the zombified, people are just… shrugging . They’re watching their lives evaporate like puddles in the desert sun, and they’re still scrolling, still ordering DoorDash, still pretending they’re not being farmed like cattle.

This isn’t a dystopia—it’s 1984 with worse snacks.

Where are the riots? Where’s the pitchfork army? Why isn’t every Capitol Hill office flooded with angry, screaming citizens demanding answers, indictments, justice ? Why isn’t every federal courthouse backed up for miles with class-action lawsuits so massive they’d make tobacco companies weep?

Because people are too busy worrying about rent, their minimum wage jobs, and whether the gas station hot dog is “organic enough.” They’d rather die quietly, numbly, than make a scene.

Humanity has been downgraded. We are no longer citizens. We are no longer consumers. We are inventory.

And the worst part? The machine knows we’re too tired, too distracted, too brainwashed to fight back. So it just keeps feeding us the poison, one micro-dose at a time, until we’re either dead or docile.

Wake up? Nah. Most people don’t even know they’re asleep.

And by the time they do, the gates will already be closed.

If you like angry, Christian-themed diatribes about the Satanic takeover of the world - why not check out my Substack? 60,000 subscribers can't all be total morons, right? https://wisewolfmedia.substack.com/

David Nadig
3h

This is an important cause and effect to chase down. But I think there’s also an epidemic of false positive cancer diagnoses. I know people who are getting treatment with no symptoms but only a diagnosis with markers and radiologist opinions. Once in the system, we are in their hands and the money flows. And the suffering begins.

