TURBO CANCER EPIDEMIC UPDATE: 🚨Cancer Up 44.2% in 0-54 Age Bracket 🚨
Ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, this Substack has been diligently tracking the various severe adverse events…
…with a particular emphasis on the turbo cancer epidemic…
…and now we have the latest turbo cancer data, and it is absolutely horrific:
🚨Cancer Up 44.2% in 0-54 Age Bracket 🚨
This is 7,500 more deaths and 13%-pts higher since we ran this chart 19 weeks ago. A persistent break in the well-established downtrend in this mortality prior to 2021.
We are just gonna twiddle our thumbs and let this happen.
But it gets even worse, with turbo cancers now hitting demographics that never should have this disease like young children who are showing a 44% increase in cancers, new cancer diagnoses are up 46%, and oncology treatment expenditures in constant dollars up 24%, and rising…
Some additional context to excess cancer mortality:
Working independently and using different methods, we have two estimates at 100K and 120K excess that bracket the 111K excess estimate from TES.
The signal is clear and has been present for years from several analysts
Hard to believe they haven't pulled the jabs off the market @SecKennedy ...but no...worse...still recommending them:
https://cdc.gov/covid/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html…
Meanwhile, despite all of the recent MAHA appointments, the criminally captured FDA continues to drag its feet, and has now delayed it’s decision to suspend the deadly gene altering injections:
But not all is lost for those suffering from (turbo) cancers, and there is hope!
As this Substack has been reporting ever since the C19 “vaccine” rollout, there exists what may very well be a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, which also happens to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, mood disorders, viral infections, and a broad range of other ailments and “vaccine” adverse events:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
…please take full advantage of the WEEKEND BIGGER FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!
Let’s talk about Covid and trust.
My sister has a medical degree. She wears the white coat, speaks the lingo, and probably meditates in a lotus position while drinking kombucha and reading The Lancet backwards. She told my parents not to listen to me—just another paranoid conspiracy theorist, apparently—when I warned them that injecting an untested, fast-tracked, lab-spawned serum into their veins was probably not the smartest move.
They listened to her.
Within a year, my father was diagnosed with multiple cancers. My mother ended up on the operating table for heart surgery. And my sister—yes, the vegetarian yoga guru doctor under 45—woke up one day to find 26 cancerous polyps in her colon like some grotesque birthday surprise.
But hey, at least she believes in the science.
Meanwhile, I had a YouTube channel. 140,000 subscribers. My livelihood. I retired early to run it like a junkie retires to chase the next high. During a livestream, I did the unthinkable—I questioned the narrative. Not even five minutes later, boom: three community strikes, channel deleted, livelihood vaporized. Gone. Like I’d never existed.
YouTube’s message was clear: “You don’t get to talk. We’ve already decided what’s true.”
Three years later, countries like Japan are whispering the same things I was screaming into the void. But here in America? The land of the free and home of the zombified, people are just… shrugging . They’re watching their lives evaporate like puddles in the desert sun, and they’re still scrolling, still ordering DoorDash, still pretending they’re not being farmed like cattle.
This isn’t a dystopia—it’s 1984 with worse snacks.
Where are the riots? Where’s the pitchfork army? Why isn’t every Capitol Hill office flooded with angry, screaming citizens demanding answers, indictments, justice ? Why isn’t every federal courthouse backed up for miles with class-action lawsuits so massive they’d make tobacco companies weep?
Because people are too busy worrying about rent, their minimum wage jobs, and whether the gas station hot dog is “organic enough.” They’d rather die quietly, numbly, than make a scene.
Humanity has been downgraded. We are no longer citizens. We are no longer consumers. We are inventory.
And the worst part? The machine knows we’re too tired, too distracted, too brainwashed to fight back. So it just keeps feeding us the poison, one micro-dose at a time, until we’re either dead or docile.
Wake up? Nah. Most people don’t even know they’re asleep.
And by the time they do, the gates will already be closed.
This is an important cause and effect to chase down. But I think there’s also an epidemic of false positive cancer diagnoses. I know people who are getting treatment with no symptoms but only a diagnosis with markers and radiologist opinions. Once in the system, we are in their hands and the money flows. And the suffering begins.