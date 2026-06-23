2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Politico Phil's avatar
Politico Phil
2h

Thank you 2ndSG!

https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/intelligence-tuesday-june-23-2026/comment/281348132

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

The deep state is deeply embedded in DC and extracting it will not be easy.

Too many money machines will collapse if it is eliminated.

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