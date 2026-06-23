On December 20th, 2025, three months after Charlie Kirk was assassinated for daring to warn about Israel and refusing AIPAC bribes, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard spoke at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest Summit where she delivered devastating truths on a broad range of important topics.

What follows are some of Gabbard’s most memorable actions as DNI:

Shortly after announcing her resignation as DNI earlier in the month, Gabbard exposed the illicit U.S. government biolabs program…

..and on her last day as acting DNI, Gabbard provided the shocking receipts irrefutably proving that Dr. Fauci is a bioterrorist mass murderer that laundered money from the American tax slaves to fund his deranged gain-of-function programs ahead of his global plandemic scheme…

…and even well before her departure, Gabbard had the extraordinary courage to directly go after the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama and his Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime that are quite literally responsible for not just the Russia Collusion Hoax, bioterror labs, the rising Islamocommunist threat, but quite literally many of the ills plaguing America today…

…even having referred Barack Hussein Obama for criminal prosecution, and rightly so:

So, now is the most appropriate time to revisit Gabbard’s staunch America First positions that she expressed during the aforementioned Turning Point USA’s event, starting with the Deep State as a whole:

UPDATE: Tulsi Gabbard says there is a war with the deep state going on, sees the base on X asking “why aren’t things going faster?”



“I can attest personally that in my work as the Director of National Intelligence, the deep state is fighting us every step of the way.”



“You think the campaign was hard, you think what President Trump went through was hard? And it was - the road ahead will not be easy.”



“And it exists within every single federal agency. And so I feel the same frustration that I see many of you expressing on X or in different platforms about, Why aren’t things going faster? Why aren’t we getting results more quickly?”



“I feel this frustration every single day. We are pushing hard. Know that they are pushing hard back.” Source

When it comes to the pernicious scourge that is Islamism in America, which in no small part has been intentionally engineered by rogue “President” Barack Hussein Obama and his fellow Muslim coconspirator and disgraced former director of the CIA John Brennan, Gabbard framed the issue perfectly:

🚨 JUST IN: Tulsi Gabbard is GOING OFF on Islamism. She’s NAILING it!



“Patterson NJ is proud to call themselves the ‘first Muslim city.’ They are working to implement these Islamic principles forced on people through laws or violence.”



“This is ALREADY UNDERWAY in places like Houston! It is already happening HERE, within our borders.”



“The bottom line: the threat of Islamism...there is no such THING as individual liberty. As Charlie said, it is fundamentally incompatible with our nation’s foundation of freedom.”



“When we understand our freedom comes from God, and no one else, we understand the seriousness of this Islamist ideology threat. Because it means they deny God is the one who has bestowed this right to freedom in every one of us.” @TulsiGabbard Time to WAKE UP, Westerners. Source

The depraved irony here is that this current iteration of Sharia Law that is contaminating the West originated out of Saudi Arabia in the 1970s under a clandestine CIA program to modernize a component of radical Islam known as Wahhabism; for example:

Cold War Expansion : Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acknowledged in a 2018 interview that Saudi Arabia spread Salafi-Wahhabi ideology at the request of the United States in the 1980s to confront the Soviet Union .

Geopolitical Tool : Sources suggest the CIA used Wahhabi groups (including Al-Qaeda and others) to conduct military operations, such as weakening Soviet power in Afghanistan and later advancing interests in the Middle East.

British Alliance : Historically, the British Empire allied with the Saud family against the Ottoman Empire , supporting the Wahhabi movement as a counter-balance to Sunni Ottoman power.

Barrack Hussein Obama and his CIA handlers created and funded ISIS.

Yes, that very same CIA that was involved in the biolabs, that was coordinating with Dr. Fauci, Gates & Co. on the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, that was involved in the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that its fellow Intelligence-Industrial Complex agencies like the DOD and Pentagon happen to own the majority of patents to, that ran the office of the U.S. Presidency ever since George H.W. Bush, a former CIA director, was installed as POTUS, that planned the Cloward-Piven open borders operation under their non compos mentis puppet “Biden,” which in turn made it possible for this worsening Islamocommunist infection by also embedding assets like Zohran Mamdani as NYC governor, and that to this day continues to be a major component of what is referred to as the Deep State.

The entire Federal government which is domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is waging a full spectrum war on We the People, and that is precisely why the road ahead is so hard, and why unconstitutional agencies like the CIA are pushing back so hard on the likes of Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., et al.

Tulsi Gabbard was incorruptible as DNI, and she will be greatly missed for her brave service.

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