An important followup to last week’s article where this Substack predicted that DNI Tulsi Gabbard would ultimately not back down, and would in fact ultimately refer Barack Hussein Obama and his Intelligence-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime for criminal prosecution…

…and now moments ago, DNI Gabbard stated that her referrals have been made to the FBI and DOJ, adding:

…we have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the department of justice and the FBI to investigate the criminal implications of this… The evidence that we have found and that we have released directly points to president Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment [Russian collusion and hacking]. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.

A reporter then asked if Gabbard believed that president Obama was guilty of treason, and her response was absolutely devastating:

As I have said previously, when you look at the intent behind creating a fake manufactured intelligence document that directly contradicts multiple assessment that were created by the intelligence community, the expressed intent and what followed afterward can only be described as a years-long coup, and treasonous conspiracy against the American people and our Republic and President Trump’s administration.

Earlier today Gabbard posted on X additional color on the criminal referral and greater declassification of this RussiaGate treason:

These charges are of such a magnitude, and are completely historically unprecedented, that this may very well signal the total unravelling of the entire Deep State apparatus.

Talk about a possible final nail in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex coffin:

The entire declass here:

Dig Declassified Hpsci Report Manufactured Russia Hoax July2025 9.21MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

An especially damning excerpt from the aforementioned declass:

There is no possible way of turning this back now — the proverbial genie is out of the bottle — expect perp walks at some point in the not so distant future.

And expect possible false flags, more Epstein distractions, and even greater PSYOP-WW3 escalations as the depraved NWO globopedo apparatchiks become increasingly desperate…

MASS ARRESTS NOW.

Do NOT comply.

And speaking of criminals, the 35% off SALE in honor of to the husband-and-wife grifters that will soon be brought to justice ends TONIGHT……

…please take full advantage of the EXTENDED FLASH SALE by using code REAL35 for 35% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The EXTENDED FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, July 23rd (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL35 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X