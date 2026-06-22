This is an important update to yesterday’s article…

…with further evidence that Dr. Fauci was laundering taxpayer monies out of the criminal USAID agency in order to continue developing the gain-of-function (GOF) work started by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill ahead of their deliberate PSYOP-19 scamdemic release at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV); to wit:

Anthony Fauci used USAID to steal MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars for funding the Wuhan Lab in China to create Covid-19.



The USAID secretly funneled the billions of funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology but it never appeared on the legally required public database in usaspending-dot-gov.



The money was DELIBERATELY hidden from taxpayers through massive amounts of layers in unreported subgrants and subawards!



That's TREASON!

What is the penalty for Treason? Source

To reiterate a vital point: the GOF virus was not created at WIV, it was at most tweaked at the CCP facility to be a touch more virulent ahead of the real bioweapon payloads in the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill “vaccines” that were intentionally “contaminated” with highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences and endogenous production of the highly cytotoxic spike protein which suppresses the p53 protein leading to this burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic; for example:

In the exhaustive Epstein Files series this Substack showed that the NWO globopedo cabal was in no small in on the PSYOP-19 plandemic…

Epstein Files Horror Show Compendium 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 23 At the start of this year the DOJ commenced with a partial yet massive data dump exposing a carefully curated subset of horrendous depravities contained within the greater Epstein Files, and this Substack published a fifteen part series of articles on these disclosures. Read full story

…and on October 18th, 2025 this Substack fully exposed this treasonous black ops money laundering scandal with an article titled, BOMBSHELL: USAID was Funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems as ‘NO KINGS’ Readies Color Revolution TODAY, which is being republished today to provide greater context on how all of these psyops flow into each other and are all funded by the same genocidal sociopaths and their various NGOs, unconstitutional Federal agencies, compromised politicians and mass murderers like Fauci, Obama, Gates, Soros, et al.:

Stealing elections, releasing gain-of-function viral outbreaks, foisting slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on humanity, and fomenting civil unrest are the specialties of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, their NWO globopedo partners-in-crime and their various billionaire errand boys like George Soros and Bill Gates.

These very same shadowy players that are behind the money laundering scam that is USAID are also behind today’s ersatz color revolution national event known as ‘No Kings.’

Before we get to the No Kings national protesting du jour, let us expose off the top just a couple of their official co-conspirators like the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). No Kings was seeded as a movement in 2025, with the mission of portraying Trump as some kind of fascist authoritarian and his MAGA supporters as NAZIS, all while the CPUSA has openly praised late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the DSA’s International Committee showed “solidarity” with North Korea’s totalitarian government.

But before we get to the Democrat Party’s black ops money laundering NGO network as “funded” by left-wing billionaires that derive all of their affluence from the very Deep State that is behind No Kings (and vote rigging, BLM, ANTIFA, viral outbreaks, “free” “vaccines,” and so on and so forth), let us expose once again their USAID node:

💥 WOW 💥 ⁉️ DID YOU KNOW - USAID was, IN FACT, funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems ⁉️ this mean that USAID was simultaneously funding BOTH the election-rigging technology that would steal the 2020 election WHILE manufacturing and releasing a WEAPONIZED VIRUS that would distract the world from the theft of said election? Source

PSYOP-19 scamdemics, rigged voting hardware, and all of the other crimes perfectly slot right into their temper tantrum wannabe revolution:

The dumb irony of these useful idiot paid protestors is painfully obvious:

Which brings us to the attempted coordinated mobilization of rioting across the U.S. this weekend, and the billionaire puppets that are funding it all:

But what’s a few hundred million amongst billionaire criminal friends in order to get the very slaves riled up that have been stolen from via “income” taxes to indirectly and directly fund said billionaires and their government apparatchik co-conspirators?

The usual NWO globopedo assets are always the front men:

And lest we forget the DARPA and CIA’s In-Q-Tel front boy:

(Still using Facebook and gmail, are we?)

And other globalist money launderers:

And how could any scamdemic or civil unrest tabletop-simulation-to-fully-operational event be complete without the depopulation-vaccine-frankenmosquito-synthetic-tumoregenic-meat-sun-blotting-sociopath?

And rounding out the technocommunist asshole funders behind No Kings:

And just like USAID and their various coups d’état abroad and at home, and just like Event 201 plandemics and associated DEATHVAX™, so too is this No Kings anything but organic:

Additional evidence that No Kings is the furthest thing from grassroots:

And always remember, just like the tax slaves are continually socially engineered to pay for their own demises under threat of State violence for things like “free” depopulation injections, military adventurism, “climate change,” billions to foreign nations like Ukraine and Israel, and never-ending color of law at home that is eroding We the People’s God given freedoms, the tax slaves are now also paying for all of the communism infecting and destroying America from within:

We really have been paying for our own demises for far too long.

And the fact that the Mockingbird media was ordered to stand down and avoid these bombshell stories…

That would require them to admit they were duped or complicit in the coverup... they attacked anyone who questioned the approved narrative even world leading experts like @MartinKulldorff & @DrJBhattacharya Source

…with irrefutable proof of the painfully obvious origins of this manmade GOF being established many years ago…

…and the real reason why all of this evidence is being suppressed:

Do NOT comply.

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