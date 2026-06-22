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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

Thank you for your ongoing coverage of these topics. The masses must be made aware of the tyranny that has taken place over our entire lifetimes, and how the deepstate has enslaved us and stolen our money and our lives for decades.

USAID was just one of the tentacles, there were many agencies and NGO's used against us, but the USAID seems to have been the most subversive. All done with our money.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Many Seniors that I have meet express the view that the RNA injections saved their life. Including my son-in-law. They then express the fact they had at least three shots including the booster and have had Covid three times. They don't understand that each shot further diminishes their immune system capacity. My son had three shots and developed cardiac malfunction as well as Covid and could no longer work. He also developed several other serious health issues. Today, WP reports that JAMA has published an research paper that Covid shots are cardio PROTECTVE!

So, there is a segment of the population that believes RNA injections are life saving and that view helps support the push to create RNA injections to fix health issues. The JAMA report just reinforces this falsehood. That's why it is now being reported that over 500 RNA projects costing billions and billions are actively moving forward to get FDA approval. Lilly bought three "vaccine" companies for 3.5 billion since they see a great profit opportunity.

The fact that the major news outlets won't touch the Tulsi release of Fauci central role in the great DOD biowarfare exercise is no surprise. The whole enterprise was initiated in 2010 and involved the 5 Eyes. If they report the story they risk having billions of Big Pharma advertising dollars disappear.

Lilly's Alex Azar a key Lilly man who was not a doctor was the inside man at NIH that was put in place by Pfizer who gave $1 million dollars to Trump to ensure that the execution of the propaganda created was effective and complete. He resigned after 2 years when his job was finished and quietly left.

If you understand statistical analysis, you know that when late night vote counts are recorded and they report 24,000 votes for Biden and only a few for Trump that it is a sand bag operation. When 4 million or so Democrats forgot to vote in 2024 and supposedly voted in 2020, you know it was a sand bag operation. I received 5 mail-in ballots that I did not order. I wonder why? Proving it is another matter. J6 was a legitimate protest that was enhanced and purposely pushed into riot conditions. You don't have a real insurrection without weapons. Tulsi has opened that door.

The goal of the medicine money men is to maintain the bloated American healthcare system and they see RNA injections as their golden opportunity. These goals are in direct opposition to the goals of RFK jr. who see that lifestyle issues, a bloated medical system and our toxic food system needs fixing. Consequently, they are discrediting him any way they can. Have to go from 5 Trillion a year in healthcare to 6 Trillion. National debt would dimmish greatly if they cut the costs in half.

The seniors I meet embrace the claim that RFK should not be ahead of NIH because he is not a doctor. A statement pushed by the medicine boys to discredit his role. They should be reminded that Alex Azar was a lawyer for Lilly making big bucks, that the Democrats and Big Pharma approve a Wisconsin governor and a University president to run NIH. No doctors there either. You are the odd man out at NIH if your views are not in alignment with Big Medicine goals. That is how the real world works and our congressman go along to get along and only a few have the guts to seek the truth.

When there is risk of having Trillions of medical dollars disappear if we transition from a sickcare system to a healthcare system, the knives come out.

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