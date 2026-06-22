TULSI GABBARD DECLASS UPDATE: Dr. Fauci Used USAID To STEAL Millions Of Taxpayer Dollars To Fund The Wuhan Lab In China To Release PSYOP-19
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE HAS BEEN EXTENDED!
This is an important update to yesterday’s article…
…with further evidence that Dr. Fauci was laundering taxpayer monies out of the criminal USAID agency in order to continue developing the gain-of-function (GOF) work started by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill ahead of their deliberate PSYOP-19 scamdemic release at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV); to wit:
Anthony Fauci used USAID to steal MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars for funding the Wuhan Lab in China to create Covid-19.
The USAID secretly funneled the billions of funding to Wuhan Institute of Virology but it never appeared on the legally required public database in usaspending-dot-gov.
The money was DELIBERATELY hidden from taxpayers through massive amounts of layers in unreported subgrants and subawards!
That's TREASON!
What is the penalty for Treason?
To reiterate a vital point: the GOF virus was not created at WIV, it was at most tweaked at the CCP facility to be a touch more virulent ahead of the real bioweapon payloads in the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill “vaccines” that were intentionally “contaminated” with highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences and endogenous production of the highly cytotoxic spike protein which suppresses the p53 protein leading to this burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic; for example:
In the exhaustive Epstein Files series this Substack showed that the NWO globopedo cabal was in no small in on the PSYOP-19 plandemic…
…and on October 18th, 2025 this Substack fully exposed this treasonous black ops money laundering scandal with an article titled, BOMBSHELL: USAID was Funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems as ‘NO KINGS’ Readies Color Revolution TODAY, which is being republished today to provide greater context on how all of these psyops flow into each other and are all funded by the same genocidal sociopaths and their various NGOs, unconstitutional Federal agencies, compromised politicians and mass murderers like Fauci, Obama, Gates, Soros, et al.:
Stealing elections, releasing gain-of-function viral outbreaks, foisting slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on humanity, and fomenting civil unrest are the specialties of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, their NWO globopedo partners-in-crime and their various billionaire errand boys like George Soros and Bill Gates.
These very same shadowy players that are behind the money laundering scam that is USAID are also behind today’s ersatz color revolution national event known as ‘No Kings.’
Before we get to the No Kings national protesting du jour, let us expose off the top just a couple of their official co-conspirators like the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). No Kings was seeded as a movement in 2025, with the mission of portraying Trump as some kind of fascist authoritarian and his MAGA supporters as NAZIS, all while the CPUSA has openly praised late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the DSA’s International Committee showed “solidarity” with North Korea’s totalitarian government.
But before we get to the Democrat Party’s black ops money laundering NGO network as “funded” by left-wing billionaires that derive all of their affluence from the very Deep State that is behind No Kings (and vote rigging, BLM, ANTIFA, viral outbreaks, “free” “vaccines,” and so on and so forth), let us expose once again their USAID node:
💥 WOW 💥
⁉️ DID YOU KNOW - USAID was, IN FACT, funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems ⁉️
this mean that USAID was simultaneously funding BOTH the election-rigging technology that would steal the 2020 election WHILE manufacturing and releasing a WEAPONIZED VIRUS that would distract the world from the theft of said election?
PSYOP-19 scamdemics, rigged voting hardware, and all of the other crimes perfectly slot right into their temper tantrum wannabe revolution:
The dumb irony of these useful idiot paid protestors is painfully obvious:
Which brings us to the attempted coordinated mobilization of rioting across the U.S. this weekend, and the billionaire puppets that are funding it all:
But what’s a few hundred million amongst billionaire criminal friends in order to get the very slaves riled up that have been stolen from via “income” taxes to indirectly and directly fund said billionaires and their government apparatchik co-conspirators?
The usual NWO globopedo assets are always the front men:
And lest we forget the DARPA and CIA’s In-Q-Tel front boy:
(Still using Facebook and gmail, are we?)
And other globalist money launderers:
And how could any scamdemic or civil unrest tabletop-simulation-to-fully-operational event be complete without the depopulation-vaccine-frankenmosquito-synthetic-tumoregenic-meat-sun-blotting-sociopath?
And rounding out the technocommunist asshole funders behind No Kings:
And just like USAID and their various coups d’état abroad and at home, and just like Event 201 plandemics and associated DEATHVAX™, so too is this No Kings anything but organic:
Additional evidence that No Kings is the furthest thing from grassroots:
And always remember, just like the tax slaves are continually socially engineered to pay for their own demises under threat of State violence for things like “free” depopulation injections, military adventurism, “climate change,” billions to foreign nations like Ukraine and Israel, and never-ending color of law at home that is eroding We the People’s God given freedoms, the tax slaves are now also paying for all of the communism infecting and destroying America from within:
We really have been paying for our own demises for far too long.
And the fact that the Mockingbird media was ordered to stand down and avoid these bombshell stories…
That would require them to admit they were duped or complicit in the coverup... they attacked anyone who questioned the approved narrative even world leading experts like @MartinKulldorff & @DrJBhattacharya
Source
…with irrefutable proof of the painfully obvious origins of this manmade GOF being established many years ago…
…and the real reason why all of this evidence is being suppressed:
Do NOT comply.
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE has been extended, so please use code FEN40 to receive 40% off Fenbendazole.
Please note: this sale only applies to the FenbenX product, and can not be combined with other codes.
THE MASSIVE 40% OFF FENBENX SALE ends Wednesday , June 24th (midnight eastern time), 2026.
Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FEN40 in the Use Coupon Code field.
Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.
Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health
Thank you for your ongoing coverage of these topics. The masses must be made aware of the tyranny that has taken place over our entire lifetimes, and how the deepstate has enslaved us and stolen our money and our lives for decades.
USAID was just one of the tentacles, there were many agencies and NGO's used against us, but the USAID seems to have been the most subversive. All done with our money.
Many Seniors that I have meet express the view that the RNA injections saved their life. Including my son-in-law. They then express the fact they had at least three shots including the booster and have had Covid three times. They don't understand that each shot further diminishes their immune system capacity. My son had three shots and developed cardiac malfunction as well as Covid and could no longer work. He also developed several other serious health issues. Today, WP reports that JAMA has published an research paper that Covid shots are cardio PROTECTVE!
So, there is a segment of the population that believes RNA injections are life saving and that view helps support the push to create RNA injections to fix health issues. The JAMA report just reinforces this falsehood. That's why it is now being reported that over 500 RNA projects costing billions and billions are actively moving forward to get FDA approval. Lilly bought three "vaccine" companies for 3.5 billion since they see a great profit opportunity.
The fact that the major news outlets won't touch the Tulsi release of Fauci central role in the great DOD biowarfare exercise is no surprise. The whole enterprise was initiated in 2010 and involved the 5 Eyes. If they report the story they risk having billions of Big Pharma advertising dollars disappear.
Lilly's Alex Azar a key Lilly man who was not a doctor was the inside man at NIH that was put in place by Pfizer who gave $1 million dollars to Trump to ensure that the execution of the propaganda created was effective and complete. He resigned after 2 years when his job was finished and quietly left.
If you understand statistical analysis, you know that when late night vote counts are recorded and they report 24,000 votes for Biden and only a few for Trump that it is a sand bag operation. When 4 million or so Democrats forgot to vote in 2024 and supposedly voted in 2020, you know it was a sand bag operation. I received 5 mail-in ballots that I did not order. I wonder why? Proving it is another matter. J6 was a legitimate protest that was enhanced and purposely pushed into riot conditions. You don't have a real insurrection without weapons. Tulsi has opened that door.
The goal of the medicine money men is to maintain the bloated American healthcare system and they see RNA injections as their golden opportunity. These goals are in direct opposition to the goals of RFK jr. who see that lifestyle issues, a bloated medical system and our toxic food system needs fixing. Consequently, they are discrediting him any way they can. Have to go from 5 Trillion a year in healthcare to 6 Trillion. National debt would dimmish greatly if they cut the costs in half.
The seniors I meet embrace the claim that RFK should not be ahead of NIH because he is not a doctor. A statement pushed by the medicine boys to discredit his role. They should be reminded that Alex Azar was a lawyer for Lilly making big bucks, that the Democrats and Big Pharma approve a Wisconsin governor and a University president to run NIH. No doctors there either. You are the odd man out at NIH if your views are not in alignment with Big Medicine goals. That is how the real world works and our congressman go along to get along and only a few have the guts to seek the truth.
When there is risk of having Trillions of medical dollars disappear if we transition from a sickcare system to a healthcare system, the knives come out.