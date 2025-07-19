Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate that Barack Hussein Obama was a CIA creation and their ultimate Manchurian Candidate whose main function as president was to destroy American from within…

Even Obama’s mother was a CIA sex operative asset, so it comes as little surprise that Obama was one of the key players in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex soft coup during Trump’s first term, fabricating the inane Russian Collusion Hoax which functioned to sow chaos and prevent the Executive Branch from properly carrying out its duties.

And now DNI Tulsi Gabbard has dropped an absolute bombshell X thread exposing the 4th Branch of Government that has been lording over the other three branches, with a call for long overdue prosecutions; to wit:

🧵Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic. Here’s how: For months preceding the 2016 election, the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections.



But weeks after President Trump’s historic 2016 victory defeating Hillary Clinton, everything changed. On Dec 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President's Daily Brief, finding that Russia "did not impact recent U.S. election results" by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure.



Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled “based on new guidance.” This key intelligence assessment was never published. The next day, top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months. Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods. Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump's favor. On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency.



According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment. These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate. This betrayal concerns every American. The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again. I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve. Source

Last evening DNI Gabbard reposted on X the following:

This is a critical early step in dismantling the very Intelligence-Industrial Complex that subverted Trump’s first administration, further weaponized their quisling Mockingbird MSM, ushered in their PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccines” that they own the majority of patents for, masterminded the “Biden” wide open borders off of an election that they stole in 2020, and these are the very same players that are currently blackmailing Bobby Kennedy and subverting the greater MAHA movement such that their BigPharma partners-in-crime remain protected, etc. & etc. & etc.; in other words, if DNI Gabbard is the catalyst that allows for Barack Hussein Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper to finally be brought to justice, then the entire wholly unconstitutional 4th Branch of Government will come crashing down for good.

Mass arrests now.

Do NOT comply.

