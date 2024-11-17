The origins of all of the unprecedented chronic diseases that Americans are suffering from, not limited to the ongoing slow kill “vaccine” induced turbo cancer epidemic…

As this Substack has been exposing ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, there is a turbo cancer epidemic underway…

…go straight back to the Rockefeller Crime Syndicate:

The world’s richest man built the entire healthcare system to keep you sick.

He transformed healing into a profit-driven machine—and buried natural medicine in the process.

This man is John D. Rockefeller.

And here is the dark story of how he did it:

In America:

• 41.9% of people are obese

• 70 million suffer from gut issues

• 48% have cardiovascular diseases

• 6 in 10 adults have one chronic disease

There is clearly something rotten in the healthcare system, with its roots stretching back to Rockefeller…

In the early 1900s, Rockefeller's ruthless tactics, like bribery and price-fixing, gave his Standard Oil control of 90% of US oil production, making him the richest man ever, worth over half a trillion today.

As the oil industry boomed...

Rockefeller found himself with an excess of petrochemical byproducts. The solution?

Turn these waste products into the building blocks of a new industry: Pharmaceutical drugs.

But there was a problem ↓

Natural medicine was popular at the time.

Many doctors and medical schools were using holistic practices as treatment and cure.

It was Rockefeller’s biggest threat because he could not patent the natural remedies.

So, he decided to “kill” his competition.

He hired Abraham Flexner to submit a report to Congress in 1910.

This report "concluded" that there were too many doctors and medical schools in America, and that all the natural healing modalities that had existed for hundreds or thousands of years were unscientific quackery AND THEY SHOULD BE LABELLED “ALTERNATIVE.”

The first step? Takeover of medical schools.

He leveraged his tax-exempt foundations to offer irresistible donations to the nation's top medical schools.

This came with strings attached—adopting an exclusively allopathic-based curriculum.

What does that mean?

Allopathic medicine treats symptoms with drugs and surgery, not root causes or prevention.

Conversely, holistic methods address the underlying issue and cannot be patented.

Petrochemical drugs, however, could be patented, mass-produced, and sold at high prices.

Here is the kicker:

The Rockefeller’s father, William was a criminal—selling snake oil, opium elixirs, patent medicines, and other miracle cures.

John D. leveraged his family's medical background to create a profitable, multi-generational enterprise.

The numbers don't lie:

America has the highest health expenditure, but the lowest life expectancy in the entire world.

Meanwhile, Big Pharma is a $1.5 TRILLION business. And is booming every year.

Let that sink in.

Let me clarify this:

I'm not criticising the people working in this healthcare system. I don't think they are evil.

They are good people, stuck in a system that is rotten.

And this can only mean one thing:

Taking control of your health is your fundamental duty.

It’s the foundation that everything else is built upon.

Health is literally the prerequisite to anything you want to achieve.

Nature gave us the original medicine: sunlight, water, whole foods, sleep, and movement.

But our modern world requires more than these natural tools.

