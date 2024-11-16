As this Substack has been exposing ever since the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout, there is a turbo cancer epidemic underway…

…and now we have an absolutely horrifying update that shows the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer phenomenon trending in an ever worsening trajectory:

Let us review each chart on its own, starting with cancer murders:

If the trend line continues at the current slope, then what we are witnessing are the still early stages of a mass die-off.

The following chart should not be confused with total cancer expenditures, and it too shows a devastating excess increase that will continue to unrelentingly rise until enough genetically modified humans succumb:

Further evidence that the turbo cancer epidemic is all too real, as these malignant neoplasms are right out of the gate generally diagnosed as stage 3 and stage 4 cases:

And the Medical Industrial Complex is firing on all cylinders when it comes to servicing BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow; namely, cancer “treatments:”

Government data corroborates these horror-show trends:

But there is hope, even for the “vaccinated” and boosted!

All of these turbo cancer trends can be reversed quite literally overnight by using a repurposed drug combination treatment approach that may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

The rapidly increasing democide can be quickly halted, and very inexpensively at that.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

