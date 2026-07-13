2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
3h

My city of Huntington WV is voting on the use of FLOCK CAMERAS 😔. Many of us are very opposed to this please pray we defeat our evil in my city and state! TY EVERYONE.

Reply
Share
TJ's avatar
TJ
3h

TY for this article. My #1 go to with a few others! I usually read it 1st!! I believe you to be honest 💯 and find your hard work insightful and useful! I also ordered my products here rather than fight the stupidity of the crap ...a big TY. BLESSINGS TO YOU AND PLEASE KEEP ON KEEPING US INFORMED! Many prayers and blessings 🙏 and my continued prayers for the people of the World to wake up & turn to GOD.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture