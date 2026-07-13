The following is a kind of update to the monumentally monstrous Epstein Files data dump…

Epstein Files Horror Show Compendium 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 23 At the start of this year the DOJ commenced with a partial yet massive data dump exposing a carefully curated subset of horrendous depravities contained within the greater Epstein Files, and this Substack published a fifteen part series of articles on these disclosures. Read full story

…whereby the NWO globopedo cabal that runs the illegitimate Federal government domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. continuously wages a full spectrum war on We the People through a variety of weapons, one of which is the most pernicious social engineering scam known as “income” taxation.

It’s not just the Federal government that is blatantly extracting plasma from their tax slaves…

…but all of its various agencies, “nonprofits,” and NGO partners-in-crime that are fleecing the naive human chattel with unconstitutional color of law “taxations” and other grifts…

Because paying for our own demises is how this Federal government can get away with both thievery and democide on the daily; to wit:

Our ENTIRE National Debt of $38 TRILLION truly IS due to elites stealing our taxpayer dollars?!



Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, reveals how the US government stole $50 TRILLION taxpayer dollars and used Jeffrey Epstein to launder it.



Treasury Secretary Bob Rubin arranged Jeffrey Epstein's first visit to the Clinton White House in 1993, precisely as massive funds began disappearing from federal agencies, alleging Epstein ran the SWIFT system to launder the stolen TRILLIONS!



TRILLIONS vanished through undocumented adjustments at DoD and HUD starting in the mid-90s, escalating to $21 trillion by 2017 (matching the entire U.S. national debt then), plus $29 trillion in bailouts, totaling $50 trillion extracted while taxpayers are forced to hold the central banking debt trap in the form of our National Debt! Source

The American people are the tax-debt slaves being badly abused by these illegitimate governments, and taxes are the lifeblood of their systemic grift.

The financial engineering due to the private central bank printing profligate amounts of fiat out of thin air is also a critical component of this Epstein class wealth extraction scam:

And Epstein’s good pal Syphilis Bill continues to boldy telegraph what they have in store for the tax slaves:

🚨BILL GATES: DIGITAL ID WILL CONTROL YOUR EVERY MOVE — YOUR BODY, YOUR MONEY, YOUR FOOD, AND YOUR VACCINES WILL DECIDE IF YOU GET “PERMISSION TO LIVE” OR GET SHUT DOWN!



RESIST. DO NOT COMPLY. Source

Will Americans finally realize that they are the ones that are in control, and not this Epstein class of transhumanist criminals conspiring with a completely null and void Federal government?

Do NOT comply.

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