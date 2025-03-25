Funny how the Intelligence Industrial Complex puppet George Soros is not only involved in international crimes…

Internationally wanted fugitive George Soros is celebrated by American Marxists as some kind of a hero, but these useful idiots are merely cheering on their very own demises.

…but he was also integral in the 2020 coup d'état with his various money laundering networks on behalf of the CIA, and their various “amorphous” NWO globopedo partners-in-crime…

The more I read the JFK files, the more I’m convinced that 2020 was an organized regime-change operation, by the CIA and their subsidiaries.

The release of C19 was economic sabotage via biological agent, just like Project Mongoose. It destroyed Trump’s economy, and gave the Deep State a platform to launch their full-scale propaganda campaign to oust Trump in the election. The failing economy, loss of jobs, shutdowns, etc., were all blamed on Trump, and it worked.

Then the CIA/USAID/Soros funded and orchestrated the BLM riots and “Summer of Love”, while using ANTIFA as ‘Brown-Shirts’ to spread violence and intimidation, similar to how the CIA did in Iran, Guatemala, and Chile during the Cold War, and how Soros did it in Eastern Europe/Ukraine. All the violence and chaos was blamed on Trump and his supporters for being racist, and it worked.

Then January 6th happened, and we later found out that it was far less violent than we were told, the CIA-controlled MSM blew the entire thing out of proportion, and they withheld countless hours of video showing the officers letting everyone in and walking around peacefully. Then we later found out that there were feds in the crowd and provocateurs that fueled/escalated the crowd to riot, in addition to Pelosi calling off security and refusing the National Guard, then they tried to cover the whole thing up. January 6th was an orchestrated event, in order to prevent electors from challenging a stolen election. In addition, it gave their propaganda machine more fodder to demonize and censor Trump and his supporters under the new regime, allowing them to stifle any dissent on social media pointing out the coup that just happened.

All of this was made possible by the near global control of media and social media, to push their propaganda and maintain their desired narratives.

What we witnessed in 2020 was the CIA regime-change playbook. The same tactics they use to overthrow leaders around the globe, they used on Trump.

We are under attack from the enemy within. Trump tried to warn us about this enemy many times.

Source