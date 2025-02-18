by Steve Watson

Elon Musk’s DOGE has discovered that an unfathomable amount of taxpayer money has simply vanished into a black hole and cannot be traced.

In an X post, DOGE notes that $4.7 trillion is unaccounted for, because the federal government did not record where the money was going.

“The Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) is an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item (standard financial process),” The post explains, adding “In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible.”

“As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going. Thanks to US Treasury for the great work,” the post further states.

Every mom and pop business, every self employed entrepreneur, every blue collar worker, every office jockey, everyone is relentlessly hounded by the government for taxes, but when they get the money it simply vanishes into God knows what bottomless pit.

On top of this untraceable trillions, trillions more have simply been wasted in payment errors over at least the past 22 years.

And DOGE has barely begun looking

Everyone it was bad, but this really brings it home.

The behemoth government vampire squid is sucking and siphoning endless amounts of money into the ether while ordinary Americans struggle to afford a carton of eggs.

When Trump announced DOGE he said it was a temporary project to be wrapped up by the Summer of 2026, more specifically July 4th next year, the 250th anniversary of the United States.

What it has uncovered so far underscores that it needs to be made permanent. It needs to go on forever.

It is going to take decades just to uncover the scale of what has been wasted and decades more to recover it.

Musk also revealed that DOGE is uncovering untold amounts of social security waste, including payments going to millions of people who are all aged over 120, in other words dead.

While leftists have attempted to dismiss it as some sort of coding ‘quirk’, it might be prudent to look further into this, no?

Musk has also stated that DOGE intends to literally try to get into Fort Knox and search for the over 4500 tons of gold that is supposed to be there.

Senator Rand Paul has been trying to do this for a decade:

DOGE also intends to head for the SEC:

Not all is what it seems…

Do NOT comply.

