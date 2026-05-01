Dr. Makis, a Canadian oncologist using repurposed and benign compounds like Fenbendazole and Ivermectin to successfully cure cancer far better than any legacy “treatments” like chemotherapy or Keytruda, is now being offered highly paid positions by BigPharma-controlled hospitals.

The Canadian government harassed Dr, Makis with lawfare, froze his bank accounts and then suspended his medical license, so the good doctor struck a deal with the State of Florida to open a cancer clinic sometime later this year, which will further threaten and ultimately make the traditional cancer disease model completely obsolete.

BREAKING NEWS: Mayo Clinic is offering me an “Executive Director” position for up to $400k 😄 Oh and they’re not the only one. My email inbox is suddenly filling up with Executive job offers from several big Pharmaceutical companies.



So this is what I get for helping 9000+ Cancer patients with Ivermectin & Mebendazole and leading the largest Ivermectin Cancer Project in the world?



After talking about a New Florida Cancer Clinic? 🤔 If they can’t sabotage me, they’ll just buy me out? 💵 I have to admit, it is mildly amusing.

Ten years ago, I may have jumped at something like this. It’s almost tailor made for me. But at this stage of my life...can’t say I felt even a hint of temptation. They really don’t know me very well 😄 Sorry, Mayo Clinic.

I’m building a Cancer Center in Florida.

It’s going to be a bit different from yours. 😉 Source

Of course, the Mayo Clinic’s currently stratospherically profitable oncology program will eventually be put out of business by these repurposed treatment protocols that actually work, because their top oncologist has a remission rate for the first five years of treatment of around 15%, whereas the protocol the likes of Dr. Makis administer has a remission rate of greater than 85% well past the five years post treatment.

Many years before Dr. Makis became a public figure this Substack was already researching and writing about Joe Tippens and how he cured his cancer using the repurposed veterinary drug Fenbendazole, and during said research the discovery of incorporating Ivermectin into the protocol showed potentially radically synergistic remission outcomes.

This cancer research became increasingly urgent and necessary due to the early turbo cancer signals that were clearly being caused by the PSYOP-19 gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and because Ivermectin became popular precisely because it was so heavily maligned (i.e. The Streisand effect), and because it worked so safely and effectively for viral diseases, this Substack refined and evolved this novel treatment approach which became increasingly popular with others, like Dr. Makis.

What was also discovered by this Substack during extensive investigations was that this this protocol also happened to cure Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, a broad range of skin disorders, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the seasonal flu and even the common cold.

The Medical-Industrial Complex is now in full panic mode, with their desperate pivot to hire an outsider like Dr. Makis only so that they can shut him up being further proof that they now know the proverbial cat is out of the bag:

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