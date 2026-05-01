2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Genazzano's avatar
Genazzano
3h

By their fruits you will know them

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Tim Pallies's avatar
Tim Pallies
2h

Considering what's at stake, I think their offer was far too low. Evil AND cheap.

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