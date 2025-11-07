In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first case comes from yesterday’s PetChloroquine article, and it involves a longstanding chronic condition that was cured in less than a fortnight:

Just like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine is another truly miraculous compound that the powers that be are desperate to suppress; in fact, Hydroxychloroquine may be a repurposed drug that also cures Lyme Disease, because in the following article…

…a subscriber commented that when administering Hydroxychloroquine to cure his and his wife’s Covid, he experienced the side effect of also curing his chronic Lyme Disease:

The combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin to fully knock out Lyme Disease is totally unsurprising, and, thankfully, readers of this Substack have easy access to such compounds.

Our third and final success story involves Ivermectin as a standalone cancer cure, which is also unsurprising given what we know about this miracle compound…

…so when this comment was made what was especially impressive was that the cancer patient was put on a strict no sugar and no carbs diet — this is a critical part of the cancer cure protocol given that as per the Warburg effect, cancer cells depend mostly on sugar for their energy, whereas normal healthy cells require oxygen, thus starving the metastasizing cells is absolutely vital; to wit:

Of course, while Ivermectin alone does cure cancer, deploying a more comprehensive treatment approach would be the most optimal strategy, and the following not only represents the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight (that works over 85% of the time), it also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

