As usual, this Substack’s subscribers once again provide essential context and insights when writing their comments, and in yesterday’s bombshell article…

…we were all treated to especially fascinating and incisive experiences regarding the Veterinary Industrial Complex and their pet poisoning program.

Let us review some of these subscriber comments, starting with the most popular:

The fact that a vet can inject anything into a pet without the owner’s express approval means that are quite literally committing a crime. And yes, many people that were conned into taking these Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are suffering from VAIDS-induced symptoms that may express as brain damage, or impaired cognitive function. We know that these injections cause prion-based disease, and early onset Alzheimer’s Disease cases have surged since their rollout.

It is next to impossible to find a responsible vet these days, and just like medical doctors, they are all far too scared to lose their licenses and effectively go out of business.

And yet, there are vets that finally allow themselves to appreciate that harms of their handiwork:

The rabies vaccines are all risk and no reward; in other words, these vaccines only injure and ultimately reduce lifespans with no upside whatsoever given that less than 2 people die per year from rabies. Also, there are no quality RCT with placebo control group studies showing any efficacy in the prevention of rabies with these injections; therefore, when a vet attempts to make the claim that there are so few human rabies cases per year because of the rabies vaccine, they are opining from a place of ignorance and/or mendacity.

The next comment is particularly intriguing because it exposes the entire vaccine scam for both people and pets, while providing a prime example of how profoundly entrenched the societal brainwashing is when it comes to the deadly junk science discipline known as vaccinology:

This perfectly jibes with my aforementioned comment about how the vaccine manufacturers all know full well that they are murdering pets with their toxic injections, and how both they and the vets administering these poisons will immediately pay up for cancer surgeries that they caused. But no matter the good will extended in these “free” veterinary treatments, the beloved furry companions are irreparably damaged with greatly reduced lifespans thanks to these iatrogenic “immunity” toxicants.

We may assume that Dr. John is that rare medical doctor that truly understands just how deadly the entire vaccine agenda really is, and even he with his far above-average expertise had tremendous difficulty in breaking the Medical Industrial Complex spells and associated cognitive dissonance that his sister was suffering from, and that was after she had made the connections regarding her poisoned cat. Thankfully, he finally got through to her, but many of us know from firsthand experience just how difficult it is to wake people us from their mass ritual bio-suicide programming.

Also, as this Substack had previously written ad nauseam that flu shots are a total fraud, and that it is medically impossible to inoculate for any respiratory disease by injecting the deltoid with any vaccine, the following article entitled, The Flu Vaccine: Science at its Worst, ended with the following irrefutable takeaways:

When considering the totality of evidence, the benefit-risk ratio of flu vaccination becomes increasingly problematic. The poor and inconsistent efficacy rates, combined with the potential for serious adverse reactions and the phenomenon of viral interference, clearly indicates that the vaccine does not deliver the public health benefits it promises. Public health strategies must balance the benefits of vaccination against its risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women. Imagine the tens of thousands of children and families who would have been saved from life-long neurological damage and immeasurable suffering if the CDC was not indebted to protecting the pharmaceutical industry’s toxic products and was in fact serving Americans’ health and well-being? One step that can be taken to begin dismantling the marriage between the federal health agencies and drug companies is to simply refuse the flu vaccine and protect ourselves by adopting a healthier lifestyle during the flu season.

Getting back to the comments, this next trio perfectly exposes the darker agendas residing just beneath the “health” public relations cover stories:

Death Cult indeed, with the technocrats foisting these peaceful culling schemes upon us and our beloved furry family members alike; to wit:

Yes, now that we have unequivocal proof that Replicons, or “self amplifying” RNA “vaccines” do in fact exist, it is no stretch of the imagination to conclude that poisoning pets and livestock with these gene altering products that genetically modify the injected into self-replicating “vaccine” shedding factories is one of many depopulation strategies being deployed against humanity; in fact, transforming any carbon based lifeforms not limited to humans and pets into shedding vehicles will ensure total genetic modification across all species.

We are also seeing other nefarious “vaccine” strategies incorporating aerosolization methods akin to Bill Gates’s frankenmosquito flying “vaccine” syringes:

This is not just about poisoning our pets, it is about poisoning and genetically modifying the entire planet into an unimaginable global horror show dystopia…

This is the last day of this LIFESAVING CHRISTMAS SALE, so please take full advantage and become as healthy as possible by using code XMAS20 to receive 20% OFF lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code XMAS20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, December 29th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X