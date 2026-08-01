Senator Rand Paul just released exceptionally troubling information on Dr. Fauci’s partner-in-crime Bill Gates, who as a private citizen was somehow granted Q clearance, which is the highest-level security authorization issued by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), allowing this eugenicist NWO globopedo errand boy access to Top Secret Restricted Data and special nuclear materials.

Q clearance is functionally equivalent to a Top Secret clearance under the Department of Defense — one of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex agencies that are patent holders for the PSYOP-19 gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” — thus further proving that Bill Gates was closely working with the illegitimate Federal government to destroy America from within; to wit:

Bill Gates had a Q Clearance and a private editor at NIH.

Across nearly twenty years, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation built a relationship with the federal government that ran on personal access as much as formal partnership. I’m releasing the documents. 🧵 Bill Gates held a Department of Energy "Q" security clearance for seven years, including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. DOE confirmed his clearance "was reciprocally granted on June 11, 2014, and subsequently terminated on December 6, 2021."

A "Q" clearance permits access to Top Secret Restricted Data of the U.S. Government. With the help of David Morens, Anthony Fauci served as Bill Gates's private editor.

In April 2020, Gates asked Fauci for feedback on his memo "Pandemic I: The First Modern Pandemic." In January 2022, Gates asked Fauci to edit his book before it went to the publisher. Fauci returned tracked changes, then wrote:

"I gave the manuscript in close confidence to a trusted colleague who destroyed it after reading it. His name is Dr. David Morens." When the NIH Director asked what his agency's ties to the Gates Foundation were, the answer came back that the foundation had been funding pieces of NIH.

Francis Collins emailed Fauci and senior staff: "For reasons I can't currently explain, I need answers to the following: 1) are we giving any grants to BMGF (I assume no) 2) what are our current collaborative projects with BMGF?" NIH's internal review reported the foundation had never applied for an NIH grant, but that "BMGF [(Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation)] has funded various components of NIH."

Collins was then called to an Oval Office meeting with no stated agenda. He asked: "Is this coordinated in some way, or is Bill going rogue?" DARPA gave the Gates Foundation a private briefing on four military biological threat programs.

On May 3, 2022, DARPA's Biological Technologies Office convened a ninety-minute session at agency headquarters covering INTERCEPT, PREEMPT, Friend or Foe, and ReVector. PREEMPT's stated aim is "targeting viruses in animals before they emerge in humans." Its projects include bat sampling across four countries and a transmissible Lassa vaccine "with internal off switch," listed for potential deployment in Sierra Leone, Guinea, and other West African countries. Collins told Melinda French Gates he had spent his tenure bringing NIH and the foundation closer together.

Days after Collins announced his resignation, Collins wrote: "It has been a privilege to work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over these 12 years, and I am glad to have had the chance to bring our global health efforts even closer together than ever." Source

That Q clearance allowed Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci to work that much more closely on their PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

And that Q clearance was leveraged to ensure that the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ was foisted on humanity, with Bill Gates as the ultimate insider making billions upon billions from his various unlawful BigPharma insider investments…

Over the past two decades, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has donated "a bit more than $10 billion" into mainly three groups: the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.



This is from January 13th, 2019 at Davos where Bill said:



"We feel there's been over a 20-to-1 return," yielding $200 billion over those 20 or so years, Gates told CNBC



$10 Billion to $200 Billion. Quite the ROI for a “non-profit”. That “non-profit” has also “invested” in the media by doling out more than $250 Million via over 20,000 grants directly to newsrooms worldwide.



The media is the mis/dis-information machine “threatening our democracy”, not foreign governments, not you or I. All the people who dutifully and uncritically “report” i.e. propagandize the world like CNBCs Becky Quick in this video. Source

…despite knowing full well that not only did those depopulation injections not prevent transmission, could never make it past animal trials because they were so deadly, but would kick off a plethora of VAIDS adverse events that would cause democide on a mass scale, as well as additional windfall profits in the treatment of these “vaccine” ailments:

Bill Gates always knew and lied while having Q clearance to all of the actual data and research irrefutably proving that these “vaccines” were targeted iatrogenic payloads:

5 years ago Bill Gates told the world that people had “no choice” avoiding the COVID shot, claiming the unvaxxed would “endanger their grandparents” & the vaxxed were 100% protected.



Every single claim was false. All of it. And he walked away without a single punishment. Source

This Q clearance Bill Gates:

This Q clearance Bill Gates:

This Q clearance Bill Gates:

This Q clearance Bill Gates:

This Q clearance Bill Gates:

And Q clearance Bill Gates was always part of the greater Q clearance Epstein network hellbent on depopulating humanity while simultaneously extracting maximum profits from their victims:

🇺🇸 EMAIL TO EPSTEIN:



“I’ve thought a lot about the question you asked Bill Gates: ‘HOW TO GET RID OF THE POOR AS A WHOLE?’… and I have an answer…”



Bill Gates responded to this question during a TED conference, expressing his desire to reduce the population by 10 to 15% through vaccines. Source

Q clearances are what allowed for PSYOP-19:

Bill Gates was planning ‘Pandemic Simulations’ with Jeffrey Epstein…IN 2017. Source

Q clearance democide apparatchiks truly want you dead:

🚨🚨 BILL GATES openly admits that “humans will be ‘obsolete’ and that we will already ‘decide’ if we still need them”...

In a chilling recent interview, the globalist billionaire Bill Gates dropped the mask and revealed the outcome for humanity...

“Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, humans will no longer be necessary”...

When asked if society would still need people: “Will we still need humans? Not for most things. We’ll decide that already”... Source

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And Bill Gates leveraged his Q clearance to ensure vaccine policies at the government level would allow for the continued poisoning of America and the world, all while said illegitimate government stole money via “income” taxes to fund these various schemes, allow for “free” C19 “vaccines,” and pay the CIA’s Mockingbird MSM to brainwash and terrorize innocent low-informational people into compliance as Bill Gates money laundered all of these black ops budgets while avoiding taxes himself via his network of illicit “nonprofits” that would never be scrutinized precisely because of his Q clearance:

Vaccines are so Safe & Effective™ that:

• They are never tested against inert saline placebos in clinical trials.

• They require liability protection.

• They require mandates to force people to take them.

• There is no proper post-market surveillance system.

• They require billions of dollars of propaganda.

• Anyone who questions them is censored, fired, banned, and/or blacklisted.

• They require their own separate court system.

• Big Pharma rewards regulators with lucrative jobs and stock options after they approve shots.

• Their promoters require presidential pardons.

• Even with presidential pardons their promoters take the 5th. Source

The fact that a bioterrorist technocrat like Bill Gates would ever be granted Q clearance shows just what an enemy of America the entire Federal government really is, and further proves that this illegitimate government along with its various unconstitutional spy and “health” agencies domiciled in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are truly waging a full spectrum war on We the People.

Do NOT comply.

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