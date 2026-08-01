2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Stan's avatar
Stan
9h

This is yet one more example of the massive size and the pervasive influence of the deep state in American government and the fundamental role that the Uniparty plays in servicing the deep state. It represents more proof, as if any is still necessary, that nothing will change until the American people wise up, wake up and come to grips of the fact that the only way to save ourselves is the fundamentally replace the people we’ve been sending to power, not just on the national level, but on the state level, with strict American nationalists and Constitutional Republicans. And I don’t mean members of the Republican Party, as the Republican Party is the trained monkey or the lapdog of the Democrat party and their globalist/Marxist handlers. But rather people who are committed to the fact that we are a Constitutional Republic.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

I hope Senator Rand Paul keeps peeling back the onion! I forgot to mention Gates in the following comments I made on Dr. Malone's site! I am beginning to believe since reading a recent view of a writer who says that about 4 % of the population are sociopaths and that he is correct. Certainly, Fauci is a self centered egotistical amoral sociopath. This in turn implies that they rise to the top and become the heads of both private and governmental institutions and accounts for the amoral decision making that we are dealing with. Certainly holds true in political circles, medical world, military-industrial world and the bureaucratic world and more. LBJ, Rumsfeld, Clinton, Epstein and many more come to mind. The question is how do we weed them out? I realized I have a chapter in my book Seven Innocents (coming this fall) called "The Good to Bad to Evil". The Evil ones are the sociopaths that caused great harm. The fact that Fauci still has the backing of Congressmen and the Medicine man speaks volumes that we have a serious problem.

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