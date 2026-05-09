2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Gareth Evans's avatar
Gareth Evans
2h

If we're going to be depopulated by psychopaths, it would be nice if they could at least come up with something original and imaginative.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
2h

Controlling the mindset of humanity is the goal. All acting in unison to behave in a manner liking to our masters. An upgrade from the serfdom period. Time for another French revolution on a global basis.

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