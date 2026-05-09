An important update and warning on what appears to be the chosen followup “emergency” scamdemic…

…whereby the “experts” have yet again been reactivated to instill maximum fear in the genetically altered tax slaves such that they can rollout their PSYOP-19 2.0 viral outbreak, with the usual NWO globopedo eugenics nodes like the CDC issuing their fake tiers of terror; to wit:

The Mockingbird MSM paraded out their usual talking head “experts:”

CNN public health “expert” salivating for a 40 day lockdown. Source

What a quarantine might really mean is that there are enough brainwashed low informational dolts still somehow trusting the $cience.

Another MSM Mockingbird outlet in the UK was also tapped to ramp up the fearmongering:

Of course, just like with the COVID-19 plandemic being table-topped at Event 201, so too has this latest gain-of-function release received its own exercise simulation right before deployment:

And if there are any doubts that this latest “outbreak” is not a gain-of-function lab release:

As recently exposed, the UN’s depopulation “health” node the WHO and its genocidal communist puppet bioterrorist Tedros have also been reactivated alongside the CDC to foment peak panic, but only because they were not eliminated and incarcerated for their previous crimes against humanity:

They’re doing it all over again because they got off scott free the last time. WHO’s Dr Tedros just said in a media briefing that he hopes the hantavirus will make Argentina and U.S. “reconsider their decisions”[to withdraw from WHO], as “the best immunity we have is solidarity,” and viruses don’t care about politics or borders

Problem,reaction,solution? Source

Additional context on how this is all being rolled out:

Move Over COVID-19(84) It’s The Hantavirus’s Time to Shine!!



Are they trying to roll out COVID 2.0 with Hantavirus?



In this video, Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the latest cruise ship outbreak scare being pushed by the WHO.



Rare rodent virus, predictive programming from Gavi, pre-made vaccines, and the usual fear machine all returning right on schedule.



From lefties begging for masks again to the WHO admitting they “need this incident” for more global control, this stinks of the same playbook we rejected in 2020.



We must see through the fear and say NO louder than ever. Source

And speaking of predictive programming, it’s not just The Simpsons that were normalizing these “outbreaks,” because over two decades ago The X Files warned us:

‘A Silent Weapon for a Quiet War’



In this clip from the X Files…they talk about the Hantavirus being an Armageddon level biological attack created by…



The Others 👽 Source

Because the timing of President Trump’s declassification of the most generic and innocuous UFO files and legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg’s latest exercise in predictive programming with his upcoming movie Disclosure Day all serve as a perfect convergence of this burgeoning PSYOP-26 and PSYOP-UFO.

Of course, never-ending slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” for hantavirus have already been patented:

Perhaps it is time again for everyone to go all in on Moderna stock for their imminent PSYOP-26 poisons?

The usual Intelligence-Industrial Complex players are busily at it again, with “$afe and Effective” nostrums exhibiting a 98% adverse event rate and 0% efficacy:

But what if the ravaged immune systems of all those that were conned into taking the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are already suffering from VAIDS symptoms resembling hantavirus symptoms?

You just can’t make this up:

Development of Hantavirus infection was a known adverse event arising from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.



This needs to be copied and shared and reposted. Source

Total noncompliance is the only way to prevent another round of transhumanist tyranny:

How about banning all vaccines once and for all?

And how about banning idiocy once and for all so that we never have to witness the following:?

We cannot let this happen again Source

At least for the time being Mister Operation Warp Speed aka President Trump is not falling for this latest PSYOP-26 scamdemic buildup:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says he has been BRIEFED on the hantavirus situation, but does NOT believe Americans should be concerned



“We have a lot of great people studying it. It should be fine, we hope.”



“It’s very much, we hope, under control. We’re gonna make a full report about it tomorrow.” Source

Or is this all part of the followup PSYOP-26 plandemic, and they are really going to attempt to go through with a full-blown “emergency” again?

And just like with 2020’s PSYOP-19, the very same early treatment compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine will stop any gain-of-function variation of hantavirus dead in its tracks:

With Hydroxychloroquine being an especially effective prophylaxis:

There is evidence for antiviral/preventive activity of chloroquine (a related compound to hydroxychloroquine/HCQ) against multiple hantaviruses. No dedicated studies on HCQ itself were identified (HCQ is noted as a less toxic derivative of chloroquine in the paper, with prior data on other viruses but none specific to hantavirus). Key paper: Vergote et al. (2021) — “Chloroquine, an Anti-Malaria Drug as Effective Prevention for Hantavirus Infections” (Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology; open access via PMC8006394). http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

• In vitro (Vero E6 cells): Chloroquine inhibited replication of Old World (Dobrava-Belgrade virus, Hantaan virus) and New World (Sin Nombre virus) hantaviruses. Mean IC₅₀ ≈ 10.2 ± 1.43 μM (specific values: 9.51 μM for Dobrava-Belgrade; 10.49 μM for HTNV; 10.47 μM for SNV). CC₅₀ ≈ 260 ± 2.52 μM, yielding a selectivity index of 25.5 overall (no difference between Old/New World viruses). Hantavirus RNA quantified by qRT-PCR. http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

• In vivo — Newborn C57BL/6 mouse model (Hantaan virus): Prophylactic maternal subcutaneous dosing (starting 2 days pre-birth) yielded dose-dependent pup survival after intracerebral HTNV challenge (5 × 10² particles). Untreated: 0% survival. 10 mg/kg: 72.7% survival; 5 mg/kg: 47.6%; 1 mg/kg: 4.2%. Therapeutic (post-infection) or direct pup dosing was far less effective (16.7% and 25%, respectively). Higher doses were toxic. http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

• In vivo — Syrian hamster model (Andes virus/HPS): Prophylactic regimens (IP or subcutaneous osmotic pump) delayed disease onset and improved survival (e.g., 60% survival at 26 days post-infection with osmotic pump; significant median survival extension with 60 mg/kg IP). Therapeutic dosing (starting day 5 post-infection) showed partial benefit (66% alive at 17 days; one long-term survivor) but was less effective overall. Blood levels reached antiviral range (~13.5 μM). http://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov Paper conclusions: Chloroquine shows strong in vitro activity and in vivo prophylactic efficacy (more than therapeutic) against hantaviruses in animal models. It could have a role in prevention for at-risk groups, though the mouse model is an infection (not full disease) model, and further refinement is needed. Treatment remains primarily supportive; ribavirin is the only licensed antiviral with limited early-use data. Source

Combing Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine would confer near 100% efficacy for hantaviruses, which means that both compounds should always be kept on hand:

The following may very well be the most effective means of protecting oneself against gain-of-function viral releases like hantavirus, shedding, the plethora of VAIDS adverse events, seasonal flu, and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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