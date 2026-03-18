Our World in Data (OWID) is a scientific online publication working on behalf of their NWO globopedo handlers that is funded by the likes of Bill Gates and the United Nations’ eugenics “health” node WHO, so it comes as little surprise that this “non-profit” outfit was just caught blatantly manipulating cancer death rate data.

WHOA!



Clear-as-day, in-your-face example of how whoever controls the data controls what you are told.



This is what is happening to the “real world data” publications that you are being fed. @jsm2334 @MaryanneDemasi @jeffreytucker @Fynnderella1 @DrJulieSladden @RMConservative Source

Magically, the WHO dataset sleight of hand shows no cancer deaths whatsoever, but that was after they accidentally published a grim VAIDS-induced spike; to wit:

But it is far worse than the less doctored “official” data, which had to be revised away, because when analyzing the actual death rates the picture becomes truly horrifying:

Instead of arrogantly demanding the publisher of this chart post their "code on GitHub" - I went and pulled the data and re-created the inflections myself.



This is how it is done. Something our pretend analysts consistently show they cannot do... Source

If 7.7% is continuously compounded, then it will take around 9 years to double excess mortality; in other words, the VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic is only going to get worse, as per design, given that transforming “vaccine” recipients into highly carcinogenic genetically altered walking spike protein factories in a constant state of inflammation is a sure means of globally depopulating the highly “vaccinated” demographics.

So, let us posit the question again:

The real answer is truly abominable:

A more granular view:

🚨 Big Ten Cancers - Global Excess Mortality Rates 🚨 IHME Age-standardized per 100,000 people as of 2023 release data



Stomach +12.1%

Liver +10.9%

Lung +9.6%

Cervical +8.1%

Esophageal +7.5%

Colon +7.2%

Breast +5.3%

Leukemia +3.3%

Pancreas +2.4%

Prostate +2.2%



Pulled this data before it is taken down by OWiD/WHO. Remember, this is a combination of all nations - so the actual rates in mRNA vaccinated countries is higher. Source

As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu once bragged about bullying the innocent citizens of his nation to literally become Pfizer’s lab rats…

…and now that Israel is BigPharma’s petri dish, and Israelis have been forced into a kind of Josef Mengele 2.0 mass medical experiment with this PSYOP-19 ‘Holocaust in a syringe,’ the deranged warmonger sociopath proudly displays in his office the encased symbol of the bioweapon delivery system:

A closer look:

Which is why Israel now refuses to update their cancer data:

And while the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) also refuses to share this terrifying data, demographics that historically never experienced elevated cancer rates are now succumbing to this VAIDS-induced epidemic, and because “treatment” expenditures are next to impossible to hide, the truth is out there despite the various ongoing coverups:

We are in the midst of a global depopulation program, and the war crimes continue to be perpetrated with not only total impunity, but with incredibly high profit margins, because democide is big business:

The VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic story is not complete without the mention of the pedo child sex trafficker Mossad-Rothschild-Rockefeller asset:

Because the PSYOP-19 scamdemic planners are ultimately the turbo cancer epidemic planners:

Of course, dynastic banking families hellbent on global depopulation and extreme financialization for total control were always in on it:

The aforementioned planners are certainly achieving their Great Reset and Great Depopulation goals:

World War 3: Biological War Crimes Update…



“One death for every 35 doses”



History will view this time period as the largest Mass Genocide against Humanity.



EVERYONE should be infuriated…yet most remain silent. Source

A peaceful (and not so peaceful) culling is certainly underway, with the genetically modified tax slaves being murdered and simultaneously paying for their own demises:

The only way this stops:

🚨 BREAKING: Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection



The LIABLE Act would trigger a HISTORIC legal reckoning — unleashing a TSUNAMI of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.



Introduced by Rep. Chip Roy, H.R. 1432 would ELIMINATE the PREP Act liability shield that has protected COVID shot makers from lawsuits.



The resulting litigation wave would be enormous — potentially large enough to drive the companies like Pfizer and Moderna into bankruptcy. Source

Thankfully, people are finally waking up…

And there is great hope for those in the know, because the following treatment approach represents not only the ‘holy grail’ (turbo) cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat “vaccine” shedding exposure, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

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Do NOT comply.

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