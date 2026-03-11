The great vaccine awakening is finally underway, because after decades of being scammed and poisoned…

…the masses are finally starting to make the connections; to wit:

🚨 56% OF AMERICANS NOW BELIEVE COVID SHOTS CAUSED MASS DEATHS



We are the majority now.



The public is waking up and it CANNOT BE STOPPED. Source

But it gets even better, because the whole NWO globopedo vaccine eugenics program is finally starting to come completely undone, and the proverbial tide has truly turned.

by Aaron Siri

What the Zogby Poll Showed

A new Zogby/Brownstone Institute poll released this week, surveying American citizens across the political spectrum, showed the following incredible results!

91% agreed that every individual has the right to informed consent for prescription medication, vaccinations and all medical interventions.

88% agreed that doctors should be able to discuss vaccine concerns openly without fear of backlash from their medical board.

87% agree that the right to make one’s own medical choices is a basic human right that should always be protected by law.

84% support legislation requiring pharmaceutical companies to face the same product liability standards as other industries.

80% agreed that adults have the right to refuse medical treatment for vaccines.

69% agree that Secretary Kennedy’s decision to conduct additional vaccine safety research is justified.

66% agree that adults have the right to refuse vaccines for their children and dependents.

55% agree that parents have the right to opt their children out of state vaccine mandates for school.

Poll respondents were 36% Democrat, 37% Republican, and 27% Independent. Despite what the mainstream media tries to tell you, the majority—and in some cases, the overwhelming majority—are aligned on these issues.

These are also all common sense positions that everyone should agree upon! Every American should want accurate, honest information on the risks and benefits of medical treatments. They should want the right to decide which treatments they and their children receive without coercion. And if they’re harmed by a medical product that could have been made safer, they should want that manufacturer to be liable.

Importance of Medical Liberty

Medical freedom is freedom. If you cannot get a job, go to school, or otherwise participate in civil society because you refuse a medical product, then what good are your rights if you can only exercise them at home by yourself? That is why medical liberty is a fundamental right that must be permanently fixed into the law of every civilized nation.

We are, as provided in the Declaration of Independence, indeed “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights” and to safeguard those rights “we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.” We must never yield to the tyranny of permitting others to dictate what can or must be placed, administered, or injected onto or into our bodies. For once that right is ceded, none truly remain.

The Vaccine Zealots Need Not Worry

The irony is that rationally considering each vaccine and making an informed medical decision makes you a thinking, rational human being. But if you mindlessly get every single vaccine, there are those who would claim you are making an intelligent, thoughtful decision?! Hats off to the public relations firms representing pharma and CDC/FDA in being able to convince the public that up is down and down is up on this one.

The next time someone takes issue with your medical decision to decline a vaccine, you let them know that, yes, you did make an informed, independent medical decision. And wish them luck doing the opposite.

Except that there has never ever been a single safe and effective vaccine, and not a one vaccine has ever been subjected to a quality RCT with placebo control, which means that no rational person in possession of this very knowledge would dare subject him or herself or their children or even their pets to any of these depopulation injections.

Do NOT comply.

