The National Cancer Institute (NCI), the federal research agency that has deliberately failed to make any headway on any of their objectives, has now been forced to pivot into studying ivermectin as a potential cancer treatment.

For many years now this Substack has been researching and refining the ultimate cancer cure using a combination of inexpensive repurposed compounds, and now mainstream science and the Medical-Industrial Complex finally have no choice but to begrudgingly concede that there already exists a cancer cure in plain sight.

Most recently, it was the NIH that came out admitting that ivermectin has anticancer properties…

…and now the NCI has launched an ivermectin research program not only because publications like this Substack and the likes of Dr. Makis have had such phenomenal results curing cancer, but, also, because there is a burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic underway; to wit:

Vaccine Terrorist Albert Bourla: “We used all of the profits during Covid…which were significant…to reinvest them to fight cancer…” Translation: “We planned a Pandemic, injected everyone with cancer using SV40…and now we’re going to sell the cure to the cancer we created…”

As this Substack has been reporting on for many years now, the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are driving this turbo cancer scourge…

…in other words:

So, now that BigPharma’s products have increased the market for cancer, and their overall vaccine acceptance is imploding, their last remaining cash cow is cancer “treatment.”

And BigPharma’s worst nightmare is now coming to pass, because inexpensive repurposed compounds work far better than any depopulation injection in curing the world of a broad range of diseases, and there are quite literally no profit margins for the likes of Pfizer.

In an article by the deceptive and devious KFF “Health” News outlet titled, US Cancer Institute Studying Ivermectin’s ‘Ability To Kill Cancer Cells’, the reader is once again treated to the usual MSM status quo gaslighting, with yours truly adding some sorely needed commentary throughout:

“There are enough reports of it, enough interest in it, that we actually did — ivermectin, in particular — did engage in sort of a better preclinical study of its properties and its ability to kill cancer cells,” said Anthony Letai, a physician the Trump administration appointed as NCI director in September.

Letai did not cite new evidence that might have prompted the institute to research the effectiveness of the antiparasitic drug against cancer. The drug, largely used to treat people or animals for infections caused by parasites, is a popular dewormer for horses.

“We’ll probably have those results in a few months,” Letai said. “So we are taking it seriously.”

[2SG: readers of this Substack have had anecdotal results of hundreds of full remission cases for many years.]

He spoke about ivermectin at a Jan. 30 event, “Reclaiming Science: The People’s NIH,” with National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya and other senior agency officials at Washington, D.C.’s Willard Hotel. The MAHA Institute hosted the discussion, framed by the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The National Cancer Institute is the largest of the NIH’s 27 branches.

During the covid pandemic, ivermectin’s popularity surged as fringe medical groups promoted it as an effective treatment. Clinical trials have found it isn’t effective against covid.

[2SG: actually, unlike the “vaccines,” ivermectin is incredibly effective against covid and there are currently 106 studies irrefutably proving this: https://c19early.org/i]

Ivermectin has become a symbol of resistance against the medical establishment among MAHA adherents and conservatives. Like-minded commentators and wellness and other online influencers have hyped — without evidence — ivermectin as a miracle cure for a host of diseases, including cancer. Trump officials have pointed to research on ivermectin as an example of the administration’s receptiveness to ideas the scientific establishment has rejected.

[2SG: there is tremendous evidence; for example

]

“If lots of people believe it and it’s moving public health, we as NIH have an obligation, again, to treat it seriously,” Bhattacharya said at the event. According to The Chronicle at Duke University, Bhattacharya recently said he wants the NIH to be “the research arm of MAHA.”

[2SG: this is not a question of belief, but real hard facts and results.]

The decision by the world’s premier cancer research institute to study ivermectin as a cancer treatment has alarmed career scientists at the agency.

[2SG: of course there is great alarm!]

“I am shocked and appalled,” one NCI scientist said. “We are moving funds away from so much promising research in order to do a preclinical study based on nonscientific ideas. It’s absurd.”

[2SG: decades of abject failure for any single cancer cure, and these fraudsters are “shocked and appalled.” They are only shocked and appalled because the failed discipline of oncology will lose billions upon billions of dollars in easy profits.]

KFF Health News granted the scientist and other NCI workers anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the press and fear retaliation.

[2SG: because they are BigPharma cowards and shills that have not saved a single life in their entire miserable careers.]

HHS and the National Cancer Institute did not answer KFF Health News’ questions on the amount of money the cancer institute is spending on the study, who is carrying it out, and whether there was new evidence that prompted NCI to look into ivermectin as an anticancer therapy. Emily Hilliard, an HHS spokesperson, said NIH is dedicated to “rigorous, gold-standard research,” something the administration has repeatedly professed.

[2SG: it is important to appreciate that KFF “Health” News is a “nonprofit” funded by BigPharma interests, and this rag routinely collaborates with the Mockingbird MSM complex.]

A preclinical study is an early phase of research conducted in a lab to test whether a drug or treatment may be useful and to assess potential harms. These studies take place before human clinical trials.

[2SG: how about that “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for “vaccines” that do not prevent transmission nor attenuate symptoms, yet are now driving the turbo cancer epidemic? How do you like those “studies?”]

The scientist questioned whether there is enough initial evidence to warrant NCI’s spending of taxpayer funds to investigate the drug’s potential as a cancer treatment.

[2SG: the first question should be: why is the Federal government even engaging in cancer research, and where exactly in the Constitution does it allow for this? Let us not even get into the issues of theft via “income” taxes and “free” “vaccines…”]

The FDA has approved ivermectin for certain uses in humans and animals. Tablets are used to treat conditions caused by parasitic worms, and the FDA has approved ivermectin lotions to treat lice and rosacea. Two scientists involved in its discovery won the Nobel Prize in 2015, tied to the drug’s success in treating certain parasitic diseases.

The FDA has warned that large doses of ivermectin can be dangerous. Overdoses can cause seizures, comas, or death.

[2SG: another blatant lie as debunked by a recent article titled, Suicide by Ivermectin: Can Ingestion of 100 Times the Suggested Dose Result in Death? Hint: you literally can’t overdose, that’s how safe ivermectin really is.]

Kennedy, supporters of the MAHA movement, and some conservative commentators have promoted the idea that the government and pharmaceutical companies quashed ivermectin and other inexpensive, off-patent drugs because they’re not profitable for the drug industry.

[2SG: precisely!]

“FDA’s war on public health is about to end,” Kennedy wrote in an October 2024 X post that has since gone viral. “This includes its aggressive suppression of psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, raw milk, hyperbaric therapies, chelating compounds, ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins, clean foods, sunshine, exercise, nutraceuticals and anything else that advances human health and can’t be patented by Pharma.”

[2SG: RFK Jr. was absolutely correct in calling out the criminal and captured FDA, the very same FDA that brought us the democidal PSYOP-19 EUA.]

Previous laboratory research has shown that ivermectin could have anticancer effects because it promotes cell death and inhibits the growth of tumor cells. “It actually has been studied both with NIH funds and outside of NIH funds,” Letai said.

[2SG: correct.]

However, there is no evidence that ivermectin is safe and effective in treating cancer in humans. Preliminary data from a small clinical trial that gave ivermectin to patients with one type of metastatic breast cancer, in combination with immunotherapy, found no significant benefit from the addition of ivermectin.

[2SG: incorrect; see the aforementioned charts showing irrefutable proof across an incredibly broad range of research establishing that ivermectin is far safer and more effective at curing cancer than, say, chemotherapy.]

Some physicians are concerned that patients will delay or forgo effective cancer treatments, or be harmed in other ways, if they believe unfounded claims that ivermectin can treat their disease.

[2SG: except that thousands upon thousands have already cured themselves instead of being murdered by their oncologists; for example,

]

“Many, many, many things work in a test tube. Quite a few things work in a mouse or a monkey. It still doesn’t mean it’s going to work in people,” said Jeffery Edenfield, executive medical director of oncology for the South Carolina-based Prisma Health Cancer Institute.

[2SG: the oncology fraudsters are panicking.]

Edenfield said cancer patients ask him about ivermectin “regularly,” mostly because of what they see on social media. He said he persuaded a patient to stop using it, and a colleague recently had a patient who decided “to forgo highly effective standard therapy in favor of ivermectin.”

[2SG: and the patient that took ivermectin instead of chemotherapy is more than likely now in remission, which, of course, is conveniently left out. And those patients dissuaded from ivermectin use will more than likely not survive, or are already dead.]

“People come to the discussion having largely already made up their mind,” Edenfield said.

[2SG: kind of like Edenfield has already made up his mind?]

“We’re in this delicate time when there’s sort of a fundamental mistrust of medicine,” he added. “Some people are just not going to believe me. I just have to keep trying.”

[2SG: why oh why are we in this “delicate time” exactly? Precisely because of murderous scammers like Edenfield.]

A June letter by clinicians at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio detailed how an adolescent patient with metastatic bone cancer started taking ivermectin “after encountering social media posts touting its benefits.” The patient — who hadn’t been given a prescription by a clinician — experienced ivermectin-related neurotoxicity and had to seek emergency care because of nausea, fatigue, and other symptoms.

[2SG: this is absolutely untrue as it is impossible to experience this “ivermectin-related neurotoxicity” at even 100x the suggested dosing.]

“We urge the pediatric oncology community to advocate for sensible health policy that prioritizes the well-being of our patients,” the clinicians wrote.

[2SG: sensible health policy for children like more vaccines that do not have a single RCT and placebo control group, all while autism and chronic childhood diseases skyrocket? And these “experts” wonder why no one trusts them any longer.]

The lack of evidence about ivermectin and cancer hasn’t stopped celebrities and online influencers from promoting the notion that the drug is a cure-all. On a January 2025 episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, actor Mel Gibson claimed that a combination of drugs that included ivermectin cured three friends with stage 4 cancer. The episode has been viewed more than 12 million times.

Lawmakers in a handful of states have made the drug available over the counter. And Florida — which, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has become a hotbed for anti-vaccine policies and the spread of public health misinformation — announced last fall that the state plans to fund research to study the drug as a potential cancer treatment.

[2SG: KFF “Health” News truly is the enemy of health and humanity, and are the true source of misinformation.]

The Florida Department of Health did not respond to questions about that effort.

Letai, previously a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute oncologist, started at the National Cancer Institute after months of upheaval caused by Trump administration policies.

[2SG: the radical Marxist journalist must always add a touch of TDS to make their junk science points to their dwindling brainwashed and booster’ed readership, all while labelling anyone that disagrees with their lies “anti-science.”]

“What you’re hearing at the NIH now is an openness to ideas — even ideas that scientists would say, ‘Oh, there’s no way it could work’ — but nevertheless applying rigorous scientific methods to those ideas,” Bhattacharya said at the Jan. 30 event.

A second NCI scientist, who was granted anonymity due to fear of retaliation, said the notion that NIH was not open to investigating the value of off-label drugs in cancer is “ridiculous.”

“This is not a new idea they came up with,” the scientist said.

Letai didn’t elaborate on whether NCI scientists are conducting the research or if it has directed funding to an outside institution. Three-quarters of the cancer institute’s research dollars go to outside scientists.

[2SG: with less than zero to show for this cancer research, as funded through theft via “income” taxes — where in the Constitution does it allow for this kind of redistribution of wealth exactly, and where in the Constitution does it allow the government to run and/or fund any scientific research — or why all of these cancer scientists have nothing to show for all of the taxpayer monies that they blew over the decades. And let us not forget that the whole cancer epidemic initially started with the polio vaccines and then went even more parabolic with the PSYOP-19 vaccines.]

He also aimed to temper expectations.

“At least on a population level,” Letai said, “it’s not going to be a cure-all for cancer.”