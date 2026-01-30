Suicide by Ivermectin: Can Ingestion of 100 Times the Suggested Dose Result in Death?
This article was originally published on August 22, 2023, and has been lightly edited.
Imagine if you will yet another fraudulent BigPharma study attempting to once again malign the Nobel prize winning wonder drug Ivermectin. In this scenario, captured research authors would finally be able to prove without a shadow of a doubt that the ‘horse paste’ drug was in fact toxic to humans, with quite literally many of doses administered to said humans (but somehow completely safe for horses). The Mockingbird MSM would have a field day with this latest “bombshell” study, and the talking airheads would instantly promote ever more PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ boosters ahead of their forthcoming followup scamdemic.
Thankfully, in the real world the above will never happen; in fact, according to a recent research study titled, Successful management of poisoning with ivermectin (Mectizan) in the Obala health district (Centre Region, Cameroon): a case report, the exact opposite of our little reality inversion hypothetical thought experiment occurred:
A 19-year-old Black female student residing in Obala (Centre Region, Cameroon) in Central Africa, was admitted in the Obala District Hospital on December 12, 2018 with a mildly altered state of consciousness [Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) of 13/15], after consuming a large quantity of ivermectin 3 mg tablets. Indeed, after an argument with her father when returning from school 1 day before admission to the hospital, the patient voluntarily swallowed about 400 ivermectin 3 mg tablets with suicidal intention. She opened a sealed box of 500 tablets of ivermectin 3 mg and when she was found in an altered state of consciousness (GCS 13/15), less than 100 tablets were remaining. About 1–2 hours after ivermectin intake, the patient experienced several episodes of vomiting containing some tablets, asthenia, and a mild altered state of consciousness.
If one were to, say, administer 100 times the suggested dose of aspirin, the outcome would be far, far worse than what this Cameroonian young lady experienced.
Ivermectin is one of the safest drugs ever created, as per the research study conclusion:
This is the first report of a poisoning with ivermectin at ~100 times the recommended dose. This case report confirms the safety and tolerability of ivermectin, even at exceptionally high dose.
In other words, unlike the “$afe and Effective” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon injections, Ivermectin is exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at not just treating and preventing various parasitic diseases, but it is also a powerful remedy against viruses, attenuation of both versions of the PSYOP-19 bioweapon payloads (i.e. SP 1 and SP 2 spike proteins), turbo cancers, and many other diseases.
It is no wonder then that BigPharma and their various partners-in-crime like the UN, WHO, WEF, FDA, CDC, DOD, Pentagon, various eugenics “nonprofits” et al. desperately want to suppress this miraculous compound.
The democidal coconspirators most certainly do not want you to know that there are currently 218 Ivermectin studies that incontrovertibly establish successful treatment outcomes:
They also do not want you to know this:
Or this:
And they most definitely never ever want you to know about the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
VIR-X immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
But readers of this Substack know better.
Do NOT comply.
Ivermectin is the recommended treatment for scabies in babies and the elderly in nursing homes because of its safety. It also kills head lice easily. It is the safest treatment for certain intestinal parasites. I don't know if they ever came up with an LD50 dose that a baby or nursing home resident could possibly ingest, it would simply be too much to swallow. But the ivermectin haters on Facebook insist that little vulnerable babies, lice-ridden kids, and sick demented bedridden old people should get neurotoxic topical permethrin instead of two doses of ivermectin, because permethrin is "safer" and "more effective". I got into an argument with trolls (I know, I know) about it. The LD50 of the insecticide to humans is not scientifically established, mice apparently tolerate huge amounts up to 5Kmg/kg, but it kills fish and bees at very low exposure while fleas, ticks, lice and scabies get resistant to it. And who knows the toxicity of those proprietary topical ingredients, they amplify the absorption of the toxin. It sickened every dog and cat I ever used it on "as directed". It sickened my child when I used it for lice. And did not work nearly as well as the tedious comb and magnifying glass routine with a thick application of cheap hair conditioner. But it's "safer"?? So, during Covid, there was a case in Alberta of a toddler who was dying of a severe misdiagnosed intestinal parasite infection, but the federal gov. had forbidden hospitals and pharmacy chains to stock ivermectin and threatened doctors with loss of license if they prescribed it. This kid nearly died - they couldn't even find a pediatric dose of albendazole, a less benign drug than ivermectin, in the whole province and had to get it from another province. My mother's nursing home had an outbreak of scabies in early 2023. My mother was left to suffer with torturing bleeding itching scabs over most of her body for nearly five months because of the restriction on ivermectin. The doctor who eventually prescribed it had to jump through the provincial government's flaming hoops to do so. I had to pay $90 out of pocket for two doses. Mom died shortly after but at least free of scabies.