This article was originally published on August 22, 2023, and has been lightly edited.

Imagine if you will yet another fraudulent BigPharma study attempting to once again malign the Nobel prize winning wonder drug Ivermectin. In this scenario, captured research authors would finally be able to prove without a shadow of a doubt that the ‘horse paste’ drug was in fact toxic to humans, with quite literally many of doses administered to said humans (but somehow completely safe for horses). The Mockingbird MSM would have a field day with this latest “bombshell” study, and the talking airheads would instantly promote ever more PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ boosters ahead of their forthcoming followup scamdemic.

Thankfully, in the real world the above will never happen; in fact, according to a recent research study titled, Successful management of poisoning with ivermectin (Mectizan) in the Obala health district (Centre Region, Cameroon): a case report, the exact opposite of our little reality inversion hypothetical thought experiment occurred:

A 19-year-old Black female student residing in Obala (Centre Region, Cameroon) in Central Africa, was admitted in the Obala District Hospital on December 12, 2018 with a mildly altered state of consciousness [Glasgow Coma Score (GCS) of 13/15], after consuming a large quantity of ivermectin 3 mg tablets. Indeed, after an argument with her father when returning from school 1 day before admission to the hospital, the patient voluntarily swallowed about 400 ivermectin 3 mg tablets with suicidal intention. She opened a sealed box of 500 tablets of ivermectin 3 mg and when she was found in an altered state of consciousness (GCS 13/15), less than 100 tablets were remaining. About 1–2 hours after ivermectin intake, the patient experienced several episodes of vomiting containing some tablets, asthenia, and a mild altered state of consciousness.

If one were to, say, administer 100 times the suggested dose of aspirin, the outcome would be far, far worse than what this Cameroonian young lady experienced.

Ivermectin is one of the safest drugs ever created, as per the research study conclusion:

This is the first report of a poisoning with ivermectin at ~100 times the recommended dose. This case report confirms the safety and tolerability of ivermectin, even at exceptionally high dose.

In other words, unlike the “$afe and Effective” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon injections, Ivermectin is exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at not just treating and preventing various parasitic diseases, but it is also a powerful remedy against viruses, attenuation of both versions of the PSYOP-19 bioweapon payloads (i.e. SP 1 and SP 2 spike proteins), turbo cancers, and many other diseases.

It is no wonder then that BigPharma and their various partners-in-crime like the UN, WHO, WEF, FDA, CDC, DOD, Pentagon, various eugenics “nonprofits” et al. desperately want to suppress this miraculous compound.

The democidal coconspirators most certainly do not want you to know that there are currently 218 Ivermectin studies that incontrovertibly establish successful treatment outcomes:

They also do not want you to know this:

Or this:

And they most definitely never ever want you to know about the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

But readers of this Substack know better.

Do NOT comply.

