Ivermectin is the recommended treatment for scabies in babies and the elderly in nursing homes because of its safety. It also kills head lice easily. It is the safest treatment for certain intestinal parasites. I don't know if they ever came up with an LD50 dose that a baby or nursing home resident could possibly ingest, it would simply be too much to swallow. But the ivermectin haters on Facebook insist that little vulnerable babies, lice-ridden kids, and sick demented bedridden old people should get neurotoxic topical permethrin instead of two doses of ivermectin, because permethrin is "safer" and "more effective". I got into an argument with trolls (I know, I know) about it. The LD50 of the insecticide to humans is not scientifically established, mice apparently tolerate huge amounts up to 5Kmg/kg, but it kills fish and bees at very low exposure while fleas, ticks, lice and scabies get resistant to it. And who knows the toxicity of those proprietary topical ingredients, they amplify the absorption of the toxin. It sickened every dog and cat I ever used it on "as directed". It sickened my child when I used it for lice. And did not work nearly as well as the tedious comb and magnifying glass routine with a thick application of cheap hair conditioner. But it's "safer"?? So, during Covid, there was a case in Alberta of a toddler who was dying of a severe misdiagnosed intestinal parasite infection, but the federal gov. had forbidden hospitals and pharmacy chains to stock ivermectin and threatened doctors with loss of license if they prescribed it. This kid nearly died - they couldn't even find a pediatric dose of albendazole, a less benign drug than ivermectin, in the whole province and had to get it from another province. My mother's nursing home had an outbreak of scabies in early 2023. My mother was left to suffer with torturing bleeding itching scabs over most of her body for nearly five months because of the restriction on ivermectin. The doctor who eventually prescribed it had to jump through the provincial government's flaming hoops to do so. I had to pay $90 out of pocket for two doses. Mom died shortly after but at least free of scabies.

