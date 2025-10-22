The turbo cancer emergency continues, and by now it is impossible to deny the real culprit…

…and lifespans are being decimated…

…but at the end of this article a cure will be featured, because even if poisoned with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and suffering from one of the innumerable VAIDS symptoms, there is much hope…

by Guy Hatchard

A large cohort study conducted in Italy and published in the Journal of Experimental and Clinical Sciences is entitled “COVID-19 vaccination, all-cause mortality, and hospitalization for cancer: 30-month cohort study in an Italian province“. The study followed the cancer hospitalisation records of the 296,015 population (aged 11+) of the Pescara province in the Abruzzo region of central Italy from June 2021 to December 2023. It compared the hospitalisation records of those COVID-19 vaccinated (83%) with the unvaccinated (17%) for nine categories of cancer.

The study found a 36% increased incidence of hospitalisation for all cancers (p<0.001) among those who had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination compared to those unvaccinated.

Taken by individual cancer type, if you had had at least one COVID-19 vaccination the study found a statistically significant increased incidence of hospitalisation compared to the unvaccinated for three types of cancer:

Colon-Rectum (Bowel) Cancer was 54% higher (p<0.046),

Breast Cancer 54% higher (p<0.012),

Bladder Cancer 105% higher (p<0.022).

The other types of cancer showing increased incidence were Uterine (+93%), Ovarian (+105%), Thyroid (+30%) and Haematological (Blood) (+50%), but due to the small number of cases recorded the relative increased risks for these last four types were not statistically significant. There was no increase in lung and prostate cancers.

This is a complex study which investigated many factors including interactions between COVID-19 infection, COVID-19 vaccination, gender, age, time lapse, cancer and all-cause mortality. The authors do not rush to hard and fast conclusions. They urge that more work needs to be done to evaluate the full extent of cancer risks from COVID-19 vaccines for the wider population.

Some cancers are considered to develop over longer time periods than the study duration of 30 months. Thus the extent of the longer term incidence of cancer following COVID-19 vaccination could be higher than that measured. Moreover many other factors affect the development of cancers including comorbidities, stress, diet, and willingness to seek medical help promptly.

The study excluded any cancers not resulting in hospitalisation and any cases of cancer recurrence, a phenomenon which has already been flagged by senior oncologists in the UK as a risk of Covid vaccination they have seen in their practices.

The Italian study found that those who had a COVID-19 infection before receiving COVID-19 vaccination had a lower increase in cancer hospitalisation rate than those who did not. This may imply that prior COVID-19 infection conferred some degree of protective effect against any adverse outcome of subsequent COVID-19 vaccination on the overall immune system, although the authors do not suggest this.

There are sound scientific reasons to suspect that mRNA vaccination can cause long term genetic instability known to be associated with cancer incidence. See for example this review paper published earlier this year in the Journal of Precision Sciences entitled “Unintended Genetic Consequences of mRNA Vaccines: Evaluating Risks of Transcriptional Disruption, HLA Alteration, and Genomic Integration“. Such risks cannot be safely ignored. At the moment they are being swept under the carpet by New Zealand Health authorities who should be those protecting public health.

Cancer incidence data is currently only available up to 2022 in NZ. Data for 2023 is not expected to be published until the end of this year. However no attempt has been made by Health New Zealand to compare the cancer outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccinated with the unvaccinated. Which leaves the public and health professionals themselves uninformed of the risks of COVID-19 vaccination.

The increases reported in Italy are substantial and alarming. However New Zealand Health authorities are still maintaining the fiction that COVID-19 vaccination is safe and effective, gaslighting the public. In turn journalists are still talking about misinformation and conspiracy in this regard.

We do not have a good history of judicial protection here in New Zealand

In 1979 an Air New Zealand plane crashed into Mount Erebus in Antarctica killing 257 passengers and crew a disaster which touched families across the nation. A Royal Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Mahon awarded costs against the airline and determined that “Air New Zealand had taken an adversary stance in the inquiry, and had proceeded on the basis of ‘a pre-determined plan of deception’ and ‘an orchestrated litany of lies’.

However the Court of Appeal overruled Justice Mahon’s conclusions and quashed the costs order on the legal technicality that Air New Zealand had not been given a reasonable opportunity to respond to the charge of deception. As a result Justice Mahon was forced into retirement and his reputation was tainted. Subsequently the UK Privy Council found that Air New Zealand had indeed given false testimony. It took forty years for the Crown and Air New Zealand to finally apologise to Justice Mahon.

This infamous miscarriage of justice involved 257 lives, a figure dwarfed by pandemic deaths. As we have been reporting, according to Our World in Data so far the pandemic years have involved more than 7000 excess deaths in New Zealand (and 30 million around the world). There has been no substantial recognition by the New Zealand government of the implications of the likely gain of function origin of COVID-19 or the effect of mass mRNA vaccinations on public health. The cancer data from Italy only underlines that there are continuing risks and effects which need robust investigation and assessment.

The latest figure for New Zealand births and deaths to June 2025 shows that during the preceding 12 months there have been an additional 950 excess deaths. Why is our government remaining silent? In what way is the New Zealand Medical Council, who are pretending to ‘zero risk’ from COVID-19 vaccination, different from those who lied to Justice Mahon and sought to cover their tracks?

The Italian cancer study shows that any further obfuscation and delay and on the part of New Zealand authorities could have fatal consequences on an even larger scale.

It is long past time for the establishment to come clean, but instead Parliament is proposing to deregulate biotechnology by tabling the Gene Technology Bill which pretends, against all evidence, that forms of gene editing are inherently safe. The Bill contains a provision which exonerates those involved from any criminal liability. This is not just a failure of intelligence, but also legitimises the right of the government to ignore any loss of life resulting from its own actions, even if that loss of life is substantial.

In proposing to pass the Gene Technology Bill, Parliament has decided it can ignore the provisions of the New Zealand Bill of Rights. No doubt former PM Geoffrey Palmer drafted the Bill of Rights to prevent just such an overreach of government authority. Yet the courts remain as deferential to authority and accepting of injustice as they did 40 years ago following the Erebus disaster. They have failed and are still failing to uphold the provisions of the Bill of Rights during the pandemic as it relates to medical choice, compensation and employment rights.

The study we considered today has flagged an increased risk of cancer for those who received a COVID-19 vaccination. The study authors strongly urge the urgent completion of more investigation. Published science demands careful consideration and action. Ignoring, suppressing or distorting scientific information and debate places the New Zealand government on the bottom rung of intelligence, caution and effective public healthcare.

Cancer is not a welcome guest in any family, it is a tragedy. Risking more should not be the role of any government, court or health authority. There can be no arguing with this point.

It is time to wake up and oppose the passage of the Gene Technology Bill. We have until October 11th to contact our MP to influence the conclusions of the Health Select Committee and alert our colleagues, friends and family to the dangers of the Gene Technology Bill.

While cancer is certainly not a welcome guest ever, the following treatment approach not only represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, skin conditions, and various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This is true MAHA.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X