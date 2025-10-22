2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Chaplain Bob Walker
3h

this means the vax is working exactly as planned - gotta get rid of the boomers collecting social security.

Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

In my view, we develop abnormal cells daily, which are cancer cells that are removed by an immune system that is whole and vibrant.

When you inject with RNA that reprograms

Cellular function we create excessive amounts of cancer cells that overwhelmed even a strong immune system and cancer will develop. Those with a poor immune system, develop the turbo cancers and have their life shortened. It’s unfortunate that we don’t measure blood value of vitamin D and see if there is a the correlation between low D and the development of Turbo cancers. The medicine man continually ignores the fact that vitamin D in its active form is a hormone that controls about 3000 expressions and is central in maintaining good health.

