As the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” continue to wreak havoc on their genetically modified spike protein-producing subjects, the life expectancy trends are proving to be increasingly grim…

by Frank Bergman

Shockwaves have been sent rippling through the scientific community after a study found that around 30 years have been wiped from the average life expectancy of people who received at least two doses of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The alarming study found that the mRNA injections reduce a person’s lifespan by a whopping 37%.

In the United States, the average life expectancy in 2019 was 78.79 years.

A 37% reduction from 78.79 equals a loss of just over 29.15 years.

The average life expectancy in the Western world, generally encompassing Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Australia, is around 80-83 years.

This means the average life expectancy in Western nations has plunged by 29.6 to 30.71 years.

The explosive study was conducted by a team of leading Italian researchers led by Professor Marco Alessandria of the University of Turin.

The bombshell findings of Prof. Alessandria and his team were published in the renowned Swiss medical journal MDPI.

The study has further confirmed warnings from leading experts about the long-term impact of the Covid mRNA injections.

The researchers found that the Covid-vaxxed suffered a “statistically significant” loss of life expectancy after two or more doses.

Following a detailed analysis of the study, the McCullough Foundation confirms that those who received two doses of the shots have lost 37% of their life expectancy.

The Foundation, founded by eminent American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough, reported:

“The subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered.”

Further, the study found so-called “booster” shots are completely “ineffective.”

This is not some “conspiracy theory,” however.

This conclusion is now documented in peer-reviewed literature.

Steve Kirsch, the MIT computer scientist and data expert who founded the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF), responded the the explosive study in an interview.

The results of the study further confirm previous warnings about the Covid mRNA injections.

As Slay News first reported in 2023, a separate study found that Covid-vaccinated members of the public have lost an estimated 25 years of their life expectancy.

However, for the previous study, researchers analyzed government data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Cleveland Clinic Data, and insurance company risk assessment data.

The analysis uncovered a disturbing trend showing life spans plummetting in those who had multiple doses of the shots.

The latest Cleveland Clinic Data and the latest U.S. data were analyzed by Josh Stirling, founder of Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives and former #1 ranked Insurance Analyst.

Stirling’s study shows an incredibly disturbing trend.

The damage to health caused by each vaccine dose does not lessen over time, as it appears to continue indefinitely.

The data shows that every year, excess deaths are soaring dramatically as all forms of mortality accelerate, despite the level of injections people take going down.

The issue is not isolated to the United States, however, and is impacting nations all around the world.

Recent government data out of Australia shows that the excess deaths in 2022 were 5162% higher than in previous years.

According to the study based on Cleveland’s government data, the average age of a man is around 80 years if he’s unvaxxed.

Yet, the rate of vaxxed deaths is growing in comparison to unvaxxed.

The study found that someone who’s had 4 or 5 shots and is 30 years old today can now expect to live to 55 at the oldest.

However, according to the latest study, based on newer figures, life expectancy may be reducing.

37 percent of an 80-year-old’s life equates to 29.6 years.

This means 30-year-olds who received two or more shots can now expect to live to around 50.

Meanwhile, Stirling’s study aligns with a recent admission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As Slay News reported, the FDA revealed that people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines” are at risk of suffering a sudden and unexpected death for up to 15 years after they received their last injection.

According to the FDA, the mRNA “vaccines” have created a sudden death ticking time bomb due to the massively increased risk of “vaccinated” people suffering from a deadly blood clot.

The shocking admission was revealed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science.

According to the study, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research admits that the “regulatory window of concern” for a novel genetic product, such as Covid mRNA “vaccines,” is 5-15 years.

Worryingly, the admission suggests that the vaccinated population may be facing a wave of surging blood clots as the Covid shots were only rolled out for public use roughly four years ago.

Avoid any and all vaccines.

To attenuate the damage caused by these especially pernicious Covid “vaccines,” using a Nobel prize winning miracle compound such as Ivermectin as well as a powerful daily nutraceutical may be the best means of protecting against spike protein damage while staving off turbo cancer, and a whole host of other VAIDS symptoms.

Do NOT comply.

