2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
5m

I've used it successfully on skin rashes@

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture