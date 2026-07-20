2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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ASK's avatar
ASK
27m

While IVM may help with lice, the trick I discovered when my kids were little, (since public school is a great place to pick up such wonderful bugs) instead of pricy and toxic doctor /rx remedies, good old fashioned brown listerine. A small Dixie cup poured with the head tipped back, kills the live ones on contact. So once or twice a day, gets you ahead of the egg laying cycle after a week. Cheap and effective.

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LisaR's avatar
LisaR
1h

In theory, might putting Ivermectin cream on the area of a breast cancer tumor help it shrink? I’d love to hear your thoughts on this. I can’t think of any downside to trying this.

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