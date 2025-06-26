As this Substack continues to crowd source repurposed drug subscriber success stories for an incredibly broad range of conditions such as cancer, Alzheimer’s Disease, psoriasis, gastrointestinal ailments, parasites, candida, seasonal flu, arthritis, diabetes, and even Hashimoto’s…

…comes another incredible success story courtesy once again of Dr. Makis:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 46 yo Canadian man with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma (9x7x11cm mediastinal mass) goes into remission after 3 months with Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Radiation! An incredible story of lymphoma - from a massive 11cm mediastinal tumor to "Cancer Free". 46 year old Canadian man with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma (9x7x11cm mediastinal mass) From Dec.2024 to March 2025, for 3 months, he took: Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day (increasing to 2mg/kg/day) Fenbendazole 1332mg/day CBD Oil 100mg/day Melatonin 300mg/day Results: The anterior mediastinal mass shrunk from 11cm to 2.9cm with no FDG uptake (could just be residual scar at this point) The Oncologist informed the patient that he is now in remission! I run the world's largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic. No one else has these successes, no other doctor posts testimonials from cancer patients. We are achieving better results than Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson, Johns Hopkins, Dana Farber, Memorial Sloan Kettering and more... Their Oncologists are not allowed to explore cutting edge repurposed drugs...all then can do is sell 50+ year old chemo... Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole are leading the repurposed drug revolution and have changed Cancer Treatment forever. Big Pharma is going to lose $100s of billions in future sales of new cancer drugs and cancer vaccines that don't work and that nobody wants. Not even the AI generated ones. 😉 Source

Another day, another nail in the Medical-Industrial Complex coffin.

Another day, another life saved!

And the very best synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that is also an Alzheimer’s Disease and diabetes treatment may be the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

Please take advantage of the extended BIGGEST FLASH SALE by using code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This BIGGEST FLASH SALE has been extended to Sunday, June 29th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X