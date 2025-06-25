This Substack had previously written about one of the ways to reverse diabetes using a rare sugar known as Allulose…

…it turns out that Fenbendazole and Ivermectin may also help reverse diabetes.

In a recent X post Dr. Makis asked the following:

IVERMECTIN, FENBENDAZOLE and Diabetes: There have now been several of these experiences Please share if you've experienced something similar! "don't know how all of that works"...honestly I'm wondering the same.. Source

It also turns out that Fenbendazole may in fact reverse diabetes; to wit:

Fenbendazole and Glucose Metabolism in Cancer Cancer Cells Love Sugar Cancer cells are highly dependent on aerobic glycolysis — this is known as the Warburg effect: •Even in the presence of oxygen, they prefer to burn glucose for energy via glycolysis. •This produces lactic acid and fuels rapid cell growth. To support this, cancer cells often overexpress glucose transporters (especially GLUT1) and have heightened glucose uptake. What Fenbendazole Does to Disrupt This Inhibits Microtubules •Fenbendazole binds β-tubulin, disrupting microtubule formation. •Microtubules are essential for: •Cell division •Intracellular transport — including moving glucose transporters to the cell membrane. •Result: GLUT1 transporters fail to reach the cell surface → glucose cannot enter the cancer cell efficiently. Suppresses Glucose Uptake •Without access to glucose, the cancer cell experiences metabolic stress. •Deprived of fuel, it becomes more vulnerable to: •Apoptosis •Cell cycle arrest •AMPK activation Disrupts Glycolysis Pathways •Fenbendazole also interferes with hexokinase, the first enzyme in glycolysis that phosphorylates glucose. •This further blocks energy production from sugar. •Cancer cells, which are inflexible and addicted to glucose, are hit hard. While you may not be dealing with cancer this shows the mechanism of Fenbendazole and it’s ability to impact glucose Source

A pair of anecdotal success stories corroborate this:

According to a recent Biology Insights article entitled, Ivermectin and Diabetes: Potential Metabolic Connection:

Ivermectin, a medication traditionally used to treat parasitic infections, has recently gained attention for its potential effects beyond its original purpose, particularly in diabetes management and metabolic processes. Understanding these connections could significantly impact diabetes treatment strategies.

It appears that Ivermectin can also reverse diabetes, especially when used in a synergistic manner with Fenbendazole and Allulose:

Mechanisms Of Action Ivermectin’s influence on metabolic processes, especially in diabetes, is a growing area of interest. At the molecular level, Ivermectin binds to specific ion channels, disrupting neurotransmission in parasitic organisms. Its implications in mammalian systems, particularly metabolic pathways, require further exploration. Recent studies indicate Ivermectin may affect metabolic pathways by modulating nuclear receptors like the farnesoid X receptor (FXR), which is crucial in bile acid regulation, lipid metabolism, and glucose homeostasis. By modulating FXR activity, ivermectin might alter the expression of genes involved in glucose and lipid metabolism, influencing overall metabolic health. The modulation of FXR by Ivermectin could impact insulin sensitivity and glucose uptake, affecting blood sugar regulation, a critical aspect of diabetes management. Preliminary in vitro studies suggest ivermectin alters gene expression related to glucose metabolism, indicating potential therapeutic avenues. Farnesoid X Receptor And Metabolic Factors The farnesoid X receptor (FXR) is integral in maintaining metabolic balance, primarily by regulating bile acid synthesis and transport, significantly influencing lipid and glucose metabolism. FXR activation impacts gene expression vital for energy homeostasis, making it crucial in studying metabolic disorders like diabetes. Emerging evidence suggests FXR activation enhances insulin sensitivity and promotes glucose homeostasis by modulating genes involved in glucose and lipid metabolism. Studies show FXR agonists decrease hepatic glucose production, beneficial for type 2 diabetes management. Ivermectin’s interaction with FXR introduces a potential mechanism for addressing metabolic dysregulation in diabetes. By influencing FXR activity, ivermectin could modulate metabolic pathways governing glucose and lipid metabolism, offering a novel therapeutic approach. While the precise nature of ivermectin’s influence on FXR is still being studied, initial findings are promising. Effects In Animal Models Research into ivermectin’s impact on metabolic processes in animal models offers intriguing insights. Rodent studies, particularly in mice and rats, have been instrumental in uncovering ivermectin’s effects on glucose regulation and insulin sensitivity, providing a clearer picture of its potential therapeutic applications. In one study, ivermectin was administered to mice with metabolic syndrome, showing improved insulin sensitivity and reduced fasting glucose levels compared to control groups. These outcomes suggest ivermectin may benefit glucose homeostasis through its interaction with insulin signaling pathways. Rat models further support these findings. In experiments where rats were fed a high-fat diet, ivermectin administration led to reduced body weight and improved lipid profiles, accompanied by enhanced glucose tolerance. These results highlight ivermectin’s potential as a modulator of metabolic health in conditions predisposing individuals to diabetes. Observed Changes In Glucose Regulation The exploration of ivermectin’s impact on glucose regulation reveals a potential role for this antiparasitic drug in metabolic health. Initial findings indicate ivermectin modulates pathways involved in glucose uptake and insulin sensitivity, key factors in maintaining glucose homeostasis. Notably, in vitro experiments show an increase in glucose uptake in muscle cells exposed to ivermectin, suggesting enhanced cellular glucose absorption and reduced blood sugar levels. This aligns with diabetes treatment goals of improving cellular glucose utilization. Animal studies bolster these findings, with ivermectin-treated models showing improved glucose tolerance characterized by more efficient glucose response and faster return to baseline levels. These consistent effects indicate ivermectin could benefit individuals with impaired glucose metabolism. Interplay With Insulin Pathways The connection between ivermectin and insulin pathways suggests a potential role in metabolic regulation. Insulin is crucial for managing blood glucose levels and regulating metabolism. Disruptions in insulin signaling are central to diabetes, particularly type 2, where insulin resistance leads to elevated blood sugar levels. Research suggests ivermectin might enhance insulin signaling by improving phosphorylation of insulin receptor substrates, crucial for propagating insulin signals within cells. This could lead to improved activation of pathways like PI3K/Akt, vital for glucose uptake and metabolism, potentially improving insulin sensitivity. There is speculation about ivermectin’s role in influencing insulin secretion from pancreatic beta cells. While direct evidence is limited, some hypothesize ivermectin might enhance these cells’ function, improving insulin release in response to glucose. This could benefit individuals with impaired insulin secretion, highlighting ivermectin’s multifaceted role in metabolic regulation. Further research is necessary to fully understand these mechanisms and their therapeutic implications.

The very same synergistic ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and Alzheimer’s Disease treatment may also be a diabetes cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

Please take advantage of the BIGGEST FLASH SALE by using code REAL30 for 30% off on ALL of the products that you have been buying for many years like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now are exclusively offered by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This BIGGEST FLASH SALE has been extended to Wednesday, June 25th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL30 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X