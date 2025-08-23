In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first success story is once again courtesy of Dr. Makis, and shows yet again how even the most “terminal” Stage 4 cancer cases may be put into full remission with a simple and inexpensive combination treatment; to wit:

STORY: 42 year old woman with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer to lungs, liver and shoulder Started Ivermectin and Fenbendazole Reports back after 1 year: "my scan today showed NED (No Evidence of Disease)." "I cannot thank you enough for what you are doing for people who are being handed a death sentence. You have given so many of us hope! Bless you" God bless you all. 🙏 Source

The most synergistically effective ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plaint sight that also treats Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MS and various other ailments is the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) greatly increases the bioavailability of Fenbendazole, and itself has powerful anti-cancer properties, among many other immune benefits, not limited to spike protein attenuation

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Our next success story involves Doxycycline, which also has strong anti-cancer properties that may be added to the aforementioned protocol, as well as a key component of other gain of function diseases like Lyme and Lone Star…

…but in this instance when traditional treatments did not address a chronic urinary tract infection, the use of Doxycycline worked like the proverbial charm:

So happy to read such success stories, and so happy that this Substack’s readers are stocked up on all of these lifesaving products!

Do NOT comply.

