Robert Berkowitz, MD
3h

Scott does not believe the vaccine contributed to his cancer, but he can’t rule it out. He obtained that opinion from his traditional physician, so that opinion won’t surprise anyone. I’ve been a long-time contributor in his Locals community and posted incessantly from 2021 through 2023 about the dangers of the mRNA vaccines, trying to dissuade him from taking them and trying to direct him toward early treatment, specifically the McCullough protocol and FLCCC. He never endorsed ivermectin for COVID-19 and publicly admitted to being skeptical about it. I never had confirmation that he read my posts on this subject, but he limited his exposure to the jabs to the first two Moderna shots. He pointed out he did the same thing as Dr. Robert Malone did.

Scott also privately noted to his community on Locals that his public post about conceding that the unvaccinated got the right answer was a “husband apology”, meaning it wasn’t authentic. He still regarded himself as “the best predictor about the pandemic, by far”. His interest in the vaccine was primarily to use the decision whether to get it as a case study on how one makes decisions in a complicated situation with few knowns. He posted decision matrices and shared his thinking with us. He understood that risk was age stratified and he felt vulnerable as a man in his mid-60’s. He also was very worried SARS-CoV-2 was a bioweapon and was very worried about “Long COVID”. He waited as long as he could before getting the jab to see how others tolerated it and was still believing our public health agencies had our best interest in mind, though he publicly predicted the vaccine wouldn’t work because OWS was such a long shot. Although he didn’t initially talk about the role of his wish to travel in choosing to get jabbed, he was married at that time to a restive young woman who really wanted to travel. In retrospect, he commented how important that factor was in choosing to get jabbed. I also suspect his reach on YouTube would have been compromised if he had publicly declined the vaccination.

Vivian
3h

Great information. I did not know about the vitamins and fenben. Thank you!

