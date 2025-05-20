Today’s article on Scott Adams’s cancer…

…generated a lot of comments about him having previously worked with Dr. Makis, and his use of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole in attempting to achieve full remission.

Yours truly, as well as various subscribers and followers of this Substack started reaching out to Adams on X; for example:

It is critically important to appreciate that the very best oncologists in the world have around a 15% remission rate using dubious and dangerous legacy cancer “treatments” like chemotherapy, etc., whereas the synergistic repurposed drug approach that this Substack has been sharing with the world for several years now has around an 85% remission rate.

With certain cancers that are very late stage and severely metastasized, like both Biden’s and Adam’s are, the dosing protocol must be ramped up significantly given that the risk is exceedingly low (no dangerous side effects) at megadoses relative to the reward (full remission).

In the following article Dr. Makis reconsidered the upper range megadosing milligrams for cancers that did not initially respond to this protocol:

For additional context, at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic Scott Adams foolishly subjected himself to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” only to eventually correctly surmise that they were in fact deadly injections that conferred no benefits while inducing all kinds of extreme risks. He then also correctly ascribed his aggressive cancer to these DEATHVAX™ servings that he exposed himself to.

Also, at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic Scott Adams called Ivermectin and Fenbendazole “snake oil,” only to later reach out to Dr. Makis and commence to halfheartedly working with him.

Yesterday, Dr. Makis responded to Scott Adams’s X post where he was myopically resigning himself to near certain death sometime during this summer; to wit:

Let me address Dr. Makis’s X reply to Scott Adams: most chemotherapy treatment plans take many months across many administrations, and for the most part fail. Even this synergistic repurposed drug approach is not 100% infallible, and in some extreme cases must be repeated over and over, with dosing increasing until the cancer finally responds.

In terms of Dr. Makis’s 3 numbered points:

Most medicine is manufactured in China, and while it is true that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are not manufactured in America whatsoever, the compounds being promoted by this Substack are manufactured in a facility in India that is cGMP certified, fully FDA compliant and 3rd party tested, which represents the highest quality pharmaceutical-grade compounds that would be exactly identical to analogs correctly produced in America, or anywhere else for that matter Most patients can handle extremely high doses of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for short durations; that is, for 30-60 days no one will be permanently damaged, and even if liver levels are elevated (i.e. the cancer is dying), the levels quickly normalize after the treatment is completed and the cancer is in remission Bioavailability is an incredibly important point, and while Dr. Makis is correct in that fatty foods will increase said bioavailability, he fails to mention that without certain vitamin levels Fenbendazole will have exceptionally low bioavailability, thus rendering his protocol far less effective. As per an important research study entitled, Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins we know that in order for Fenbendazole to be bioavailable the following vitamins are required: With the study having concluded: Most importantly, our observation that fenbendazole in combination with supplemented vitamins significantly inhibited tumor growth… In other words, the addition of a nutraceutical greatly increases Fenbendazole bioavailability, and this is something that Scott Adams absolutely must add to his protocol IF he decides that he actually wants to live and do the following lifesaving treatment at much higher dosing amounts:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X (Scott Adams must abstain from any sugars IF he resumes this protocol)

As an added bonus, today’s earlier article just received the following comment which must be shared to further prove that this ‘holy grail’ cancer cure truly does work:

This comment further adds to this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal success stories series, with, for example, the following article being especially germane:

To celebrate the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, please use code MEMORIAL20 for 20% off on all of the products being offered by RESOLVX HEALTH such as the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

Please note that all of the amazing products that this Substack has been promoting for many years now that you have been sourcing from VIREX HEALTH (that website is hacked) will now be offered exclusively by RESOLVX HEALTH.

This MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND SALE ends Sunday, May 24th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MEMORIAL20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

( Please note that any other company offering RESOLVX HEALTH products is selling you counterfeit items. )

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X