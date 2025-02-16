The modified Joe Tippens protocol that is often featured in this Substack is sufficient for a broad range of (turbo) cancers, but in more advanced stage four cases the risk/reward for upping the dosages of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole skews heavily in favor of megadosing.

The following three cases of advanced terminal cancers that were treated into remission come courtesy of Dr. Makis, with the modified dosing approach showing that in these more severe cases there is only upside to this more aggressive approach; to wit:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 57 year old Canadian woman with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer with liver and lung metastases sees dramatic results! Liver mets shrink in half, lung mets gone! STORY: again heavy dosage 57 year old woman with Stage 4 Rectal Cancer metastatic to liver and lung

She started low dose Ivermectin 24mg daily but CEA went up 240 to 360!

The disease was progressing MAKIS PROTOCOL: We started:

Ivermectin: 1mg/kg/day increasing slowly to 2mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 888mg/day

Oncologists started chemo FOLFIRI RESULTS: My Take… Liver metastases have each decreased in size by almost half

Lung metastases have disappeared! We always keep going until we achieve NED “No Evidence of Disease” This patient will get there!

To reiterate, doubling the doses featured in this Substack are incredibly safe and far more effective for such late stage cases where the patient has nothing to lose, and everything to gain. There are no negative effects by going on such a high dose, and contrary to the internet rumors and fears about elevated liver enzyme levels, there will be no damage whatsoever to the liver, or any other organs, with levels returning to normal shortly after the protocol is ended upon full remission.

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 52 year old man with inoperable Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer has interesting response! STORY: 52 year old man was diagnosed with Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer in April 2024 with two masses up to 4.3cm (inoperable due to size)

Had 8 cycles of chemo: Irinotecan, oxaliplatin + leucovorin, fluorouracil

mass didn’t shrink

Sep.2024 Started Makis Ivermectin Protocol:

Ivermectin 1 to 2mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 888mg/day RESULTS: CA19-9 dropped from 438 to 61 (86% drop!)

Pancreatic masses unchanged in size (!!)

feels great My Take… Did we fail? Interestingly CA19-9 dropped 86% from 438 to 61. The residual pancreatic masses may be mostly dead cancer cells. We would need a PET/CT to see if there is any metabolic uptake remaining. This is the limitation of doing a CT instead of a PET/CT. But the surgeon won’t operate. So what now? We’re going implement a more “robust” protocol (Fenbendazole to 2000mg and a couple more tweaks) I’m not throwing in the towel just yet.

Even in extreme inoperable cases we see improvement, and with extremely aggressive dosing protocols these stubborn cases will over time go into full remission. At very least, this patient is faring significantly better than if he just followed his oncologist’s advice and did nothing (i.e. die).

The final case study involves extremely high dosing to shrink a tumor that once again defies traditional oncology, and proves yet again that this ‘holy grail’ cancer cure works far better than any legacy Medical Industrial Complex “treatments:”

IVERMECTIN & FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 71 year old Canadian man with aggressive Stage 4 Oropharynx cancer sees dramatic tumor shrinkage TREATMENT: From October 2024: Ivermectin 40 to 80mg a day

Fenbendazole 1000mg a day

Keytruda RESULTS:

The main takeaway here is that advanced cancer cases may safely incorporate higher dosing of the following synergistic treatment approach, which represents the most effective cancer cure protocol ever (now updated with higher Ivermectin dosing):

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

