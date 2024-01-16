Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Subscribe Success Stories: Prostate Cancer, Inflammation & Gastric Healing
In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug case study series come three more fantastic success stories.
The first anecdotal experience is yet another case of a phenomenon that was only ever observed post “vaccine” rollout; namely, turbo cancers:
Perhaps 20 years ago when the initial diagnosis was made, the combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole that is currently being used with great success could have completely cured the initial cancer. And then a prophylactic protocol over the last two decades would have ensured that the there would never be a recurrence, even after being subjected to the poisonous Modified mRNA “vaccines.”
We now know that this combination therapy may be the most effective cancer treatment available, and may even constitute the medicinal holy grail of a bonafide “cancer cure:”
We also know that Ivermectin may be an effective anti-inflammatory, as well as a viable arthritis treatment:
Because the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” induce systemic inflammation as one of the plethora of their adverse events, it has been posited that Ivermectin may attenuate both the viral (SP1) and more deadly “vaccine” (SP2) spike proteins:
In the above linked article, gastric conditions were also discussed, so it comes as little surprise that Ivermectin may treat a wide range of stomach conditions:
Which is precisely why the democidal powers that be do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
The third anecdote about a five-day course of ivermectin curing longstanding gastric issues (not the reason she took the ivermectin, but a totally unexpected side benefit -- clearly not a placebo effect), reminds me of my own experience about 30 years ago....
I had a sinus infection -- so painful. My internist prescribed a "new medicine," zithromax. He said, "this kills everything." It sure did knock out the sinus infection. BUT......
a few days later, I became aware that my (painful, inflamed) skin condition of rosacea was clearing up. I first became aware that the painful inflammation was gone. Next, I observed the redness I'd lived with for about 10 years fading. No more pustules or papules. Finally, after about 3 weeks I became aware that I felt "pretty" again, when I looked in the mirror, and it had been years since I'd felt that way.
Over the ensuing next decade, I found that the rosacea would return every couple years, and I'd "zap" it with a single course of zithromax, and it would stay away for a long time. My internist believed me and had no issues prescribing this. When I moved away, however, a new dermatologist refused to prescribe it, saying "this is not indicated for rosacea." He didn't believe me. I had to basically beg. Then, he did relent. It worked again.
Since that time, I learned that rosacea is most probably a condition caused by parasites/mites, and I subsequently learned that ivermectin is a treatment for rosacea. We didn't know to try that, 30 years ago.
Fun fact: the reason I knew that ivermectin was not "horse dewormer, ya'll" was because I already KNEW about it, from my rosacea research. It was so bizarre that this human medicine was ridiculed and maligned like that. Yet another clue (as if I needed one) that something was up.
Lying liars.
That's another reason why they dont want ivermectin available is because it works on many illnesses 🙏