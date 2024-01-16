2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Dani Richards
Jan 16, 2024

The third anecdote about a five-day course of ivermectin curing longstanding gastric issues (not the reason she took the ivermectin, but a totally unexpected side benefit -- clearly not a placebo effect), reminds me of my own experience about 30 years ago....

I had a sinus infection -- so painful. My internist prescribed a "new medicine," zithromax. He said, "this kills everything." It sure did knock out the sinus infection. BUT......

a few days later, I became aware that my (painful, inflamed) skin condition of rosacea was clearing up. I first became aware that the painful inflammation was gone. Next, I observed the redness I'd lived with for about 10 years fading. No more pustules or papules. Finally, after about 3 weeks I became aware that I felt "pretty" again, when I looked in the mirror, and it had been years since I'd felt that way.

Over the ensuing next decade, I found that the rosacea would return every couple years, and I'd "zap" it with a single course of zithromax, and it would stay away for a long time. My internist believed me and had no issues prescribing this. When I moved away, however, a new dermatologist refused to prescribe it, saying "this is not indicated for rosacea." He didn't believe me. I had to basically beg. Then, he did relent. It worked again.

Since that time, I learned that rosacea is most probably a condition caused by parasites/mites, and I subsequently learned that ivermectin is a treatment for rosacea. We didn't know to try that, 30 years ago.

Fun fact: the reason I knew that ivermectin was not "horse dewormer, ya'll" was because I already KNEW about it, from my rosacea research. It was so bizarre that this human medicine was ridiculed and maligned like that. Yet another clue (as if I needed one) that something was up.

Lying liars.

Elizabeth
Jan 16, 2024

That's another reason why they dont want ivermectin available is because it works on many illnesses 🙏

