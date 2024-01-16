In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug case study series come three more fantastic success stories.

The first anecdotal experience is yet another case of a phenomenon that was only ever observed post “vaccine” rollout; namely, turbo cancers:

Perhaps 20 years ago when the initial diagnosis was made, the combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole that is currently being used with great success could have completely cured the initial cancer. And then a prophylactic protocol over the last two decades would have ensured that the there would never be a recurrence, even after being subjected to the poisonous Modified mRNA “vaccines.”

We now know that this combination therapy may be the most effective cancer treatment available, and may even constitute the medicinal holy grail of a bonafide “cancer cure:”

We also know that Ivermectin may be an effective anti-inflammatory, as well as a viable arthritis treatment:

Because the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” induce systemic inflammation as one of the plethora of their adverse events, it has been posited that Ivermectin may attenuate both the viral (SP1) and more deadly “vaccine” (SP2) spike proteins:

In the above linked article, gastric conditions were also discussed, so it comes as little surprise that Ivermectin may treat a wide range of stomach conditions:

Which is precisely why the democidal powers that be do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X