Another day, another horrifying admission that the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are responsible for VAIDS and associated surging mortality all around us, with ‘Dilbert’ comic strip creator Scott Adams chiming in about his turbo cancer prognosis in a most troubling update to yesterday’s article…

…in the following clip Scott Adams is sadly and needlessly resigned to the fact that he will be dead by this summer:

Click the X post image to view the full video where he discusses at greater length his VAIDS-induced cancer:

Even a couple of years ago Scott Adams had correctly deduced that avoiding the DEATHVAX™ was always the right decision:

Now you’ve got natural immunity and you have no vaccination in you… Can we all agree that that was the winning path?” The smartest, happiest people are the ones who didn’t get the vaccination, and they’re still alive. The anti-vaxxers, I think, were really just distrustful of big companies and big government. That’s never wrong. Source: ‘Dilbert’ Creator Scott Adams Admits Vax Critics Were Right, Still Doesn’t Get Why

But as readers of this Substack full well appreciate, Scott Adams does NOT have to succumb to his VAIDS-induced cancer.

Scott Adams can cure himself right now by administering an upper dosing range of a synergistic repurposed drug treatment that may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

EDIT: yours truly just reached out to Scott Adams via X and reposted it in case someone can get this important information to him:

Do NOT comply.

