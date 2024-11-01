After having served for the “crime” of noncompliance with a bogus subpoena issued by the wholly illegitimate and corrupt Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, political prisoner and staunch patriot Steve Bannon was recently released from a Federal prison.

Sociopath warmonger and radical Marxist Rep. Jamie Raskin recently warned:

It’s going to be up to us on January 6th 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs he’s disqualified.

The utterly corrupt and depraved Democratic party knows full well that they will not be able to steal another election like they did in 2020 given the magnitude of Trump’s landslide, so they are now seeding and normalizing their PSYOP-CIVIL-WAR schemes; they realize that they now require false flag events and further subversion of all things Constitution in order to maintain power:

The psychological projection of these crazed communist politrix puppets is an ongoing operation on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, and they are telegraphing their upcoming “legal” offenses in plain sight:

Accusing others of the very (insurrection) crimes that have been committing and are about to imminently perpetrate is an old Saul Alinksy trick:

Manchurian Candidate and CIA creation Barrack Hussein Obama (and Hillary Clinton) were lifelong students and fans of Alinksy, as are all of the higher-ups at the various unconstitutional Three-Letter US Agencies that comprise the Intelligence Industrial Complex.

With the usual Alinsky divide et impera tactics of the Left on full display:

It’s all a bitter circus precisely because radical ‘renegade’ trash like Obama have been fomenting this toxic divisiveness as part of their Cloward-Piven 2.0 strategy to destroy America from within:

The Democrats are still hard at work trying to steal this upcoming presidential election with their usual cheating ways before they will ultimately be forced to escalate into whichever Martial Law type scenarios.

Even more “secure:”

The Marxists require “vaccine” passports and social credit scores, but never ever voter IDs:

On the subject of lawfare, if anyone with legitimate evidence dares expose the Democratic Election Thievery Machine, then they will be prosecuted to the full extend of the color of law:

And the wet-brain grifter Nancy Pelosi, who was not only instrumental in creating the conditions that led the the J6 setup scam involving embedded undercover FBI agents and various D.C. insiders while deliberately calling off the National Guard, but is also guilty of the wrongful imprisonment of Bannon:

Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison... she wanted to break me. Nancy Pelosi, take out your number two pencil and write this down... We're gonna deliver a knockout blow to your progressive insanity on November 5th. And then we're gonna secure the deal after that. The four months in federal prison not only didn't break me, it empowered me. I am more energized and more focused than I've ever been in my entire life.

Vote like your life depends on it.

Trump will win in a landslide.

The enemies from within will refuse to certify the results.

Chaos may ensue for a few months following November 5th.

They will ultimately end up losing.

Stay strong.

Stay peaceful.

Stay healthy.

Speaking of health, the Decentralized Medical Freedom SALE continues throughout this weekend, so please use code DMF20 for 20% OFF on lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code DMF20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends this Sunday, November 3rd (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

