The very same criminal Federal agency that was behind the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and holds patents for the slow kill bioweapon C19 “vaccines” is now gearing up to deploy military police forces against We the People.

These unconstitutional powers were granted to the Department of “Defense” (DoD) in an essentially surreptitious bill that Americans were not expected to notice: DoD Directive 5240.01 is yet another example of color of law — think: “Patriot” Act and the never-ending states of “emergency” as perpetrated by the various three letter agencies and their globalist partners-in-crime — allowing the captured and illegitimate Federal government to further subvert the constitution that it desperately wants to completely eradicate by stripping all rights and freedoms from those it pretends to serve.

Here is the most disturbing section of this bogus directive:

Dodd 5240 382KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Note the wording, which deliberately establishes that “any” request for military assistance for “any situation” is now on the table; specifically, for the very “civil disturbances” that various Democrats have been telegraphing, normalizing and fomenting ahead of an election that they may not be able to steal for a second time in a row.

And here is what these Radical Marxist puppets and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers are so afraid of:

Because early voting cheating has turned out to be an unmitigated flop:

So what is left now is to activate the BLM and Antifa useful idiots along with the various sleeper cell terror groups that infiltrated America alongside the hordes of illegals as a result of the Harris-Biden regime’s Cloward-Piven open border policies.

According to the Posse Comitatus Act, 18 U.S. Code § 1385, the military is expressly prohibited from directly engaging Americans as a domestic police force:

“Whoever, except in cases and under circumstances expressly authorized by the Constitution or Act of Congress, willfully uses any part of the Army, the Navy, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, or the Space Force as a posse comitatus or otherwise to execute the laws shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.”

In other words, military interference in civilian affairs is a threat to both the Constitutional Republic and personal liberty, which is precisely why DoD Directive 5240.01 was snuck in right before the elections in order to undermine the Posse Comitatus Act, and, ultimately, to further undermine We the People.

Of course, if vast numbers of illegal aliens are so intermingled with Americans, then it is that much easier for the military to police all of America.

Also, not only are the racketeering DoD and CIA actively running cover for their politrix puppets, but so too is the FBI:

These suppressed crime stats are critical in understanding that the rising violence trends in America are a direct result of a deliberate plan executed by the Intelligence Industrial Complex — the 4th branch of government that controls the other three branches — in order to institute a permanent government by military rule, or martial law, en route to the civil unrest/climate/scamdemic/etc. 15 Minute City forever lockdowns.

DoD Directive 5240.01 is the further weaponization of government against the "basket of deplorables" whose numbers are increasing by the millisecond, even in DoD and CIA controlled leftist strongholds like Silicon Valley:

They are losing control.

It is important to appreciate that all of these false flags and psyops have a singular endgame: to strip all freedoms from humanity by any means necessary.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline